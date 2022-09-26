We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopping for great-fitting denim isn’t easy, let alone a style with the drama and zest of a pair of flares. Compound ever-changing jeans trends with aspects such as rise, wash, cut, inseam, and overall fit, and finding the best pair for you can easily become the challenge of the season. While flared jeans might seem trendy, they’re in fact very versatile, experts say. “The ingenuity of the flare is that [it] can work with every body type,” says Danielle Manapat, Buying Director at FRAME. Plus, “they can make a statement while still being wearable from day to night.” Tony Bertone, Head of Design at Ksubi agrees and also points out that flare jeans can be a “relaxed style,” given that a flare from the hip “can be very comfortable.” To help relieve some of the pressure of shopping for this style and help you reap the benefits that much quicker, Byrdie researched the best styles on the market right now. Meet the Expert Elena Bonvicini is the founder of EB Denim.



Tony Bertone is the Head of Design at Ksubi.



Danielle Manapat is the Buying Director at FRAME

Keep reading for our recommendations of the best flare jeans based on the feedback of our experts.