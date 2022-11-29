When the temperature drops, it’s time to pack away your linen pajamas and snuggle up into something warmer: flannel pajamas. “There's something so comforting and cozy about transitioning to flannel pajamas when colder weather comes,” says Amy Voloshin, textile designer and founder of Printfresh.
While flannel pajamas (rightfully) have a connotation of being ultra-comfortable, today’s designs aren’t the slightest bit sloppy. They vary widely in style too, from traditional plaids to shorts set, fitted joggers, and even a flannel jumpsuit. “Another benefit of flannel is that it drapes so beautifully. It can feel like such a luxurious material when crafted correctly,” Voloshin explains.
Textile designer Amy Voloshin is the founder of Printfresh, which creates patterned flannel pajamas.
To spare you from endlessly scrolling your favorite retailers, we narrowed down the 15 best flannel pajamas that are as stylish as they are soft. You’ll want to wear them all winter long—trust us.
Best Overall: L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
No one does flannel better than L.L. Bean. Add a pair of these plaid pajamas, which are made with ultra-soft Portuguese cotton, to your closet and you’ll reach for them night after night, year after year. They’re meant to last, and thanks to their relaxed cut and clean silhouette they’ll always look in style too. Best yet, they’re available in eight classic plaid color combinations as well as regular, petite, plus, and tall sizing, so you’re sure to find the perfect pattern and size for you.
Price at Time of Publish: $79
Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS - 3X | Colors: Eight patterns
Best Budget: Target Holiday Tartan Plaid Flannel Pajama Set
Flannel pajamas don’t get any more traditional or any more affordable than this set from Target. They’re classic in every way, from the red tartan pattern to the elastic waistband to the button down top. These festive jammies are part of a family collection, so if you like to match with your loved ones as you open gifts on Christmas morning, nab a pair for everyone.
Price at Time of Publish: $25
Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS - 4X | Colors: Tartan plaid
Best Splurge: Desmond & Dempsey Pocket Pyjama Set
Sure, you could wear this flannel pajama set to crawl under the covers each night. That’s what they’re intended for, after all. We won’t tell anyone if you wear them out though, either as a set or as separates. The top takes on a chore jacket feel, with its front patch pockets and goes-with-everything navy hue. The pants, which are slightly cropped, are equally as wearable and pass as trousers. Wear them to bed or wear them, well, anywhere.
Price at Time of Publish: $255
Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS - XL | Colors: Navy
Best Heavyweight: NEIWAI Classic Cozy Fleece Pajama Pants 2.0
If you get the chills just thinking about winter, check out this ultra cozy set from NEIWAI. Bernadina Vargas, editor-in-chief of LA Fashion Magazine, raves about them. “Their products are genuinely made to be lived in,” she says. “These are comfy, classic, cute, fuzzy, and just perfect for lounging everyday, although I have shamelessly thrown on sneakers and a trench, red lip, and a messy bun to run to a meeting in them before as well.” And don’t forget to snag the matching top as well.
Price at Time of Publish: $39 (pants) and $49 (top)
Fabric: 100% polyester | Sizes: XS - XL | Colors: Alabaster gleam and icicle
Best on Amazon: Noble Mount Flannel Pajamas
Sweaty sleepers, rejoice! Finally, a pair of flannel pajamas that won’t make you wake up in the middle of the night overheated. This set, which comes in a variety of colorful patterns, is soft and warm but—here’s the key—also lightweight and breathable.
Price at Time of Publish: $70
Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: S - XXL | Colors: Six patterns
Best Shorts Set: J.Crew Long-Sleeve Flannel Pajama Short Set
Chances are this J.Crew set looks both familiar and new. That’s because they reinvented their best-selling oversized pajama design into a flannel shorts set, perfect for keeping you warm but not too warm. Add a pair of tall wool socks and shearling slippers, and you’re ready for a cozy movie night on the couch.
Price at Time of Publish: $98
Fabric: 56% cotton, 44% modal rayon | Sizes: XXS - 3X | Colors: Tartan plaid or ivory blue
Best Jumpsuit: Madewell Flannel Bedtime Jumpsuit Pajamas
We all love flannel and we all love jumpsuits, but how about a flannel jumpsuit as pajamas? Genius. This sleep jumpsuit from Madewell features a relaxed fit and classic plaid pattern so you’ll snooze comfortably all night long, and then feel presentable enough come morning to rock your jumpsuit through holiday breakfast at your in-laws.
Price at Time of Publish: $88
Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XXS - XL | Colors: Green plaid
Best Nightshirt: Lanz of Salzburg Nightgown
If the thought of a flannel nightshirt reminds you of a Charles Dickens character, forget it. Instead, take a peek at this not-so Scrooge-y flannel nightgown. The long sleeves and flannel material will keep you warm, but since it hits at the knees, you can feel comfortable without looking dowdy.
Price at Time of Publish: $64
Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS - XL | Colors: Blue plaid
Best Holiday Set: Printfresh Twinkling Trees Flannel Long Sleep Set
You’ll look as sweet as a holiday treat in this twinkling tree flannel pajama set. Made out of lightweight flannel, this relaxed fit set will keep you cozy during the entire month of December. They’ll only get softer with every wash too. This set is available in a wide range of sizes, from XXS to 6X, as well as standard, petite, and tall options.
Price at Time of Publish: $158
Fabric: 100% organic cotton poplin | Sizes: XXS - 6X | Colors: Variety of patterns
Best Solid Color: Lake Flannel Piped Pants Set
If you’re on the hunt for a simple, solid-color pair of pajamas, this piped flannel set from Lake is our favorite. Good luck choosing between the hunter green or dusty blue sets though; they’re both wish list-worthy. This set features a collared, long-sleeve button-up top paired with matching pants (with pockets!), all trimmed in a contrasting-colored piping. For all the pattern lovers out there, this design is available in red tartan and navy windowpane too.
Price at Time of Publish: $138
Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XXS - XXL | Colors: Green, blue, red tartan, or navy windowpane
Best Plus-Size: Adore Me Caileigh Plus T-Shirt & Joggers Set
If you want to wear flannel pajamas, but would rather not dress in head-to-toe tartan, we love this t-shirt and joggers set from Adore Me. Not only is it available in a wide range of sizes, from XS to 4X, but it’s a super versatile set. The rib-knit short-sleeve tee and flannel joggers can be worn together or with a range of other pieces, making this budget-friendly purchase worth a buy.
Price at Time of Publish: $50
Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS - 4X | Colors: Black tartan
Best Patterns: Garnet Hill Organic-Cotton Classic Flannel Pajamas
Perhaps your pajama drawer is already stocked with plaid, tartan, and windowpane pajamas. For a different look, browse Garnet Hill’s selection of flannel pajamas. They come in a range of patterns, including cool stripes and pretty-as-can-be florals.
Price at Time of Publish: $99
Fabric: 100% organic cotton | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Six colorful patterns
Best Separates: Hanna Anderson Adult Flannel Pajama Top
Hanna Anderson is the queen of fun kiddo pajamas, so it’s no surprise that her adult designs are just as festive. We particularly love that her pajamas are sold as separates. That way you can mix and match pieces to your pattern-loving heart’s desire. Separates are also great if you wear different sizes on top versus bottom.
Price at Time of Publish: $58
Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 11 patterns
Best Buffalo Check: Gap Flannel PJ Set
Red buffalo check and flannel is a match made in pajama heaven. With this traditional yet tailored set, you’ll look like the coolest lumberjill of all, no ax necessary. Not a buffalo check fan? Check out the four other patterns this set is available in.
Price at Time of Publish: $80
Fabric: 55% cotton, 45% rayon | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Buffalo check plus four other patterns
Best Relaxed Fit: Rails Clara Checked Flannel Pajama Set
“High fashion” and “flannel pajamas” are rarely written in the same sentence, unless we’re talking about this chic set from Rails. The camel, black, and ivory color combination feels elegant, and so does the nonchalant way it drapes. Here’s betting you’ll feel fancy even while you sleep.
Price at Time of Publish: $178
Fabric: 100% rayon | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Five patterns
What to Look for in Flannel Pajamas
High-Quality Cotton
While flannel pajamas can be made from a combination of fibers, most sets will be created from cotton. The quality of that cotton, says Voloshin, is key to creating a strong yet delicate set—one you’ll wear for years to come.
“When shopping for flannel, you'll want to look for a high-quality cotton that you'll feel confident about washing time after time,” says Voloshin. “It's important that it's not too thick, or you run the risk of pilling and fuzz collecting in your washer.”
A Relaxed Fit
In terms of flannel pajamas, comfort comes first. Look for a set with a relaxed fit, one that doesn’t feel restricting, so you can sleep soundly. That could look like a boxy top, carefree bottoms with an elastic waistband or drawstring, or both.
Are flannel pajamas warm?
Yes, very much so. That’s why flannel pajamas are a must-have for wintertime. “Because of how flannel is made, it has such a fluffy, fuzzy feel to it. It can keep you so toasty due to the pile surface made from combing the fabric,” says Voloshin. “Air pockets can actually form between the threads in the surface so the fabric can hold in more warmth.”
What is the difference between flannel and fleece?
While both flannel and fleece are brushed fabrics meant to keep you warm, they’re very different in look, feel, and material. Flannel is often made from natural materials, like cotton, or a combination of mostly natural fibers. “It's a process of combing and agitating the surface of cotton to comb it into a fuzz,” says Voloshin. “Developing a cotton that can withstand that process and stay soft even through multiple washings is key.”
Fleece, meanwhile, is typically made from synthetic material, like polyester. The fibers are woven into a light fabric and then brushed, resulting in a thicker fabric. “Fleece is more likely to be moisture-resistant and incredibly warm so it can be utilized in outdoor sportswear,” says Voloshin, “and these days, there is a lot of innovation happening with recycled plastic fibers.”
Full-time freelance writer Megan McCarty has been writing about the best of the best of fashion and design for over 15 years, and her work can be seen in InStyle, Domino, Architectural Digest, Bustle, and more. Having lived through decades of polar vortexes in Minneapolis, she knows how crucial a pair of flannel pajamas are. For this piece, she also interviewed a flannel pajama designer.