To spare you from endlessly scrolling your favorite retailers, we narrowed down the 15 best flannel pajamas that are as stylish as they are soft. You’ll want to wear them all winter long—trust us.

While flannel pajamas (rightfully) have a connotation of being ultra-comfortable, today’s designs aren’t the slightest bit sloppy. They vary widely in style too, from traditional plaids to shorts set, fitted joggers, and even a flannel jumpsuit. “Another benefit of flannel is that it drapes so beautifully. It can feel like such a luxurious material when crafted correctly,” Voloshin explains.

When the temperature drops, it’s time to pack away your linen pajamas and snuggle up into something warmer: flannel pajamas. “There's something so comforting and cozy about transitioning to flannel pajamas when colder weather comes,” says Amy Voloshin, textile designer and founder of Printfresh .

Best Overall: L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas LL Bean View On L.L.Bean No one does flannel better than L.L. Bean. Add a pair of these plaid pajamas, which are made with ultra-soft Portuguese cotton, to your closet and you’ll reach for them night after night, year after year. They’re meant to last, and thanks to their relaxed cut and clean silhouette they’ll always look in style too. Best yet, they’re available in eight classic plaid color combinations as well as regular, petite, plus, and tall sizing, so you’re sure to find the perfect pattern and size for you. Price at Time of Publish: $79 Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS - 3X | Colors: Eight patterns

Best Budget: Target Holiday Tartan Plaid Flannel Pajama Set Target View On Target Flannel pajamas don’t get any more traditional or any more affordable than this set from Target. They’re classic in every way, from the red tartan pattern to the elastic waistband to the button down top. These festive jammies are part of a family collection, so if you like to match with your loved ones as you open gifts on Christmas morning, nab a pair for everyone.



Price at Time of Publish: $25 Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS - 4X | Colors: Tartan plaid

Best Splurge: Desmond & Dempsey Pocket Pyjama Set Desmond & Dempsey View On Desmondanddempsey.com Sure, you could wear this flannel pajama set to crawl under the covers each night. That’s what they’re intended for, after all. We won’t tell anyone if you wear them out though, either as a set or as separates. The top takes on a chore jacket feel, with its front patch pockets and goes-with-everything navy hue. The pants, which are slightly cropped, are equally as wearable and pass as trousers. Wear them to bed or wear them, well, anywhere. Price at Time of Publish: $255 Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS - XL | Colors: Navy

Best Heavyweight: NEIWAI Classic Cozy Fleece Pajama Pants 2.0 NEIWAI View On Neiwai.life If you get the chills just thinking about winter, check out this ultra cozy set from NEIWAI. Bernadina Vargas, editor-in-chief of LA Fashion Magazine, raves about them. “Their products are genuinely made to be lived in,” she says. “These are comfy, classic, cute, fuzzy, and just perfect for lounging everyday, although I have shamelessly thrown on sneakers and a trench, red lip, and a messy bun to run to a meeting in them before as well.” And don’t forget to snag the matching top as well. Price at Time of Publish: $39 (pants) and $49 (top) Fabric: 100% polyester | Sizes: XS - XL | Colors: Alabaster gleam and icicle

Best on Amazon: Noble Mount Flannel Pajamas Amazon View On Amazon Sweaty sleepers, rejoice! Finally, a pair of flannel pajamas that won’t make you wake up in the middle of the night overheated. This set, which comes in a variety of colorful patterns, is soft and warm but—here’s the key—also lightweight and breathable. Price at Time of Publish: $70 Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: S - XXL | Colors: Six patterns

Best Shorts Set: J.Crew Long-Sleeve Flannel Pajama Short Set J.Crew View On Jcrew.com Chances are this J.Crew set looks both familiar and new. That’s because they reinvented their best-selling oversized pajama design into a flannel shorts set, perfect for keeping you warm but not too warm. Add a pair of tall wool socks and shearling slippers, and you’re ready for a cozy movie night on the couch. Price at Time of Publish: $98 Fabric: 56% cotton, 44% modal rayon | Sizes: XXS - 3X | Colors: Tartan plaid or ivory blue The 18 Best Pajamas for Women of 2022

Best Jumpsuit: Madewell Flannel Bedtime Jumpsuit Pajamas Madewell View On Madewell.com We all love flannel and we all love jumpsuits, but how about a flannel jumpsuit as pajamas? Genius. This sleep jumpsuit from Madewell features a relaxed fit and classic plaid pattern so you’ll snooze comfortably all night long, and then feel presentable enough come morning to rock your jumpsuit through holiday breakfast at your in-laws. Price at Time of Publish: $88 Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XXS - XL | Colors: Green plaid

Best Nightshirt: Lanz of Salzburg Nightgown Nordstrom View On Nordstrom If the thought of a flannel nightshirt reminds you of a Charles Dickens character, forget it. Instead, take a peek at this not-so Scrooge-y flannel nightgown. The long sleeves and flannel material will keep you warm, but since it hits at the knees, you can feel comfortable without looking dowdy. Price at Time of Publish: $64 Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS - XL | Colors: Blue plaid The 15 Best Cotton Nightgowns for Breezy, Restful Sleep

Best Holiday Set: Printfresh Twinkling Trees Flannel Long Sleep Set Printfresh View On Printfresh.com You’ll look as sweet as a holiday treat in this twinkling tree flannel pajama set. Made out of lightweight flannel, this relaxed fit set will keep you cozy during the entire month of December. They’ll only get softer with every wash too. This set is available in a wide range of sizes, from XXS to 6X, as well as standard, petite, and tall options. Price at Time of Publish: $158 Fabric: 100% organic cotton poplin | Sizes: XXS - 6X | Colors: Variety of patterns

Best Solid Color: Lake Flannel Piped Pants Set Lake View On Lakepajamas.com If you’re on the hunt for a simple, solid-color pair of pajamas, this piped flannel set from Lake is our favorite. Good luck choosing between the hunter green or dusty blue sets though; they’re both wish list-worthy. This set features a collared, long-sleeve button-up top paired with matching pants (with pockets!), all trimmed in a contrasting-colored piping. For all the pattern lovers out there, this design is available in red tartan and navy windowpane too. Price at Time of Publish: $138 Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XXS - XXL | Colors: Green, blue, red tartan, or navy windowpane

Best Plus-Size: Adore Me Caileigh Plus T-Shirt & Joggers Set Adore Me View On Adoreme.com If you want to wear flannel pajamas, but would rather not dress in head-to-toe tartan, we love this t-shirt and joggers set from Adore Me. Not only is it available in a wide range of sizes, from XS to 4X, but it’s a super versatile set. The rib-knit short-sleeve tee and flannel joggers can be worn together or with a range of other pieces, making this budget-friendly purchase worth a buy. Price at Time of Publish: $50 Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XS - 4X | Colors: Black tartan

Best Patterns: Garnet Hill Organic-Cotton Classic Flannel Pajamas Garnet Hill View On Garnethill.com Perhaps your pajama drawer is already stocked with plaid, tartan, and windowpane pajamas. For a different look, browse Garnet Hill’s selection of flannel pajamas. They come in a range of patterns, including cool stripes and pretty-as-can-be florals. Price at Time of Publish: $99 Fabric: 100% organic cotton | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Six colorful patterns

Best Separates: Hanna Anderson Adult Flannel Pajama Top Hanna Anderson View On Hannaandersson.com Hanna Anderson is the queen of fun kiddo pajamas, so it’s no surprise that her adult designs are just as festive. We particularly love that her pajamas are sold as separates. That way you can mix and match pieces to your pattern-loving heart’s desire. Separates are also great if you wear different sizes on top versus bottom. Price at Time of Publish: $58 Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 11 patterns These 12 Best Lounge Sets of 2022 Are Too Good to Just Wear at Home

Best Buffalo Check: Gap Flannel PJ Set Gap View On Gap.com Red buffalo check and flannel is a match made in pajama heaven. With this traditional yet tailored set, you’ll look like the coolest lumberjill of all, no ax necessary. Not a buffalo check fan? Check out the four other patterns this set is available in. Price at Time of Publish: $80 Fabric: 55% cotton, 45% rayon | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Buffalo check plus four other patterns