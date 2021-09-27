Ferulic Acid Is the Antioxidant Your Skin Needs, Here's 12 Serums That Have It

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Help your skin replenish itself overnight with a serum that does away with free radicals.

Get rid of unwanted oils in your skin with a bit of this formula, thus reducing breakouts.

Get the exfoliating benefits of the lactic acid without compromising the efficacy of the whole formula.

Instead of using vitamin C (which can be irritating) this formula uses resveratrol.

This fave comes up time and time again as a frontrunner for protecting skin against free radicals.

You’re likely familiar with all of the (many) benefits of incorporating an antioxidant serum into your daily skincare routine, but just in case you’re not, allow us to refresh your memory. “Antioxidants neutralize free radicals—unstable molecules that cause damage to the skin cells, protein, and DNA, and can lead to inflammation, signs of aging, and even skin cancer,” explains Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

Since free radicals are formed by exposure to unavoidable things like UV rays and pollution, using an antioxidant serum daily gives your skin another layer of defense. There’s no shortage of antioxidants to choose from, but, unlike the vitamin Cs and green teas of the world, ferulic acid flies somewhat under that radar. Still, it’s a great option, a highly potent antioxidant, and, according to King, it pairs nicely with many other popular antioxidants (specifically vitamin C and E). Regular use can leave your skin brighter, smoother, and more radiant.

Ahead—get involved with any of these standout ferulic acid serums, ASAP.