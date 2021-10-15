Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

“Even though these are super comfortable, they don’t look comfortable,” says Kotsiopoulos. This is a positive thing, as the best faux leather leggings will look polished, tailored “and like you’re trying” while maintaining a comfort level that’s close to what many became used to after the work-from-home trend.

George Kotsiopoulos is a fashion expert and TV personality. He is the style editor at large of C Magazine and the author of "Glamorous By George: The Key To Creating Movie-Star Style." He was also the co-host of E!'s "Fashion Police."

Leggings : Many consider them a wardrobe hero, to be sure. They’re basic enough to serve as a foundation for some outfits and paired correctly, they’re super chic. And after so many months of sweatpants and other breezy garments to keep us comfortable at home, a pair of leggings, particularly the faux leather kind, is the perfect transitional garment—i.e., the best piece to ease back into sophisticated dress and the fall season in general, when it’s neither warm enough for flimsy linen trousers nor bitterly cold, when layers are often required.

Mango’s faux leather leggings are the ultimate pair with zippers. Fit-wise, they’re skinny with a high waist. And in terms of construction and aesthetics, its zippers are both for function and appeal. The brushed silver side zipper is exposed for contrast and designed to secure the fit, while the zippered hem allows the wearers to enjoy them as snug or as loose as they like.

If you’re feeling experimental, go for color. This pair by Zara comes with the most variety of neutrals—a color palette that would most closely resemble real leather. It’s also high-waisted and features false front pockets, hidden inseam zippers at the hem, and front zip and snap closure for a tailored look.

Leggings with stirrups aren’t easy to come by, but if you’re looking for an ultra-fitted pair that won’t budge, this construction is the only one to fit that bill. That said, this pair of faux leather stirrup leggings from the Wolford x Amina Muaddi collaboration is quite the find—we’d go as far as to say it’s show-stopping. Pair them with high heels and a slightly oversized top for proportion. And if you’re looking for maximum shine, be sure to check out the glossy latex version .

For a great moto-style legging in faux leather, see this pair by Plush. Reviewers note that this pair is most comfortable and warm, thanks to the fleece-lining, and runs very true to size. Dress them up with a stiletto heel for a night out, or partner them with a chunky knit and slip-on sneakers for a casual-but-put-together weekend look.

These maternity leggings in faux leather will support you from the bump down. They’re designed with a waistband that extends over the belly, like conventional maternity wear, but made with a structured fabric that’s rich in elastane to best support the butt and legs. However, you can wear these postpartum and beyond as well, making them well worth the investment.

Commando’s Faux Leather Crop Flare does a nice job of slimming and elongating the legs without looking like leggings, reviewers say. Wear them with an oversized knit, breezy button-down, or rich-looking blouse to complete an ensemble for the day, night, or even for work. “[They’re perfect for work] because no one would think you’d be wearing leggings,” Kotsiopoulos says.

Functioning pockets on faux leather leggings aren’t generally a good idea, so if you’re looking for a pair that mimics jeans in terms of silhouette, be sure to focus your search on ones with false pockets on the sides, like this pair by Zara. High-waisted, cropped, and slightly flared with functioning pockets in the back, these leggings offer a combination of details that aren’t like any other number on this list.

In cold weather, faux leather leggings aren’t particularly warm—this is because polyurethane, the main material used to make faux leather leggings, is essentially plastic and matches the temperature of its environment. Leggings with fleece linings can serve as good insulation in these cases, and no brand achieves this better than VOGUEMAX, reviewers say. Apart from the cozy lining, they say they love this pair for its stretch, high-rise cut, and tapered leg.

Calvin Klein’s cropped version is tighter than a classic trouser but looser than the average pair of leggings, which makes it very versatile—and one reason that it’s easy to love. Another is that this pair has four panels, two in the front that are faux leather, or polyurethane, and two in the back that are made from a more breathable fabric, polyester. This is ideal, according to Kotsiopoulos, because ones made exclusively from faux leather can get quite hot as the material mostly blocks wind and airflow.

Eloquii designed these faux leather leggings to be comfortable and sleek with an elastic waistband, skinny leg silhouette, and stretchy polyester-spandex fabric. Reviewers rave, saying they fit true to size and are surprisingly warm. You really can wear these with anything: try them with loafers and a crisp oversized button-down or with a sweatshirt and sneakers for optimal comfort.

Faux leather leggings are not for every professional, but there are a few kinds that can pass in certain ones. Cropped, flared, and pairs with tailored seams, like this pair by Wolford, are the most suitable options. In picking a pair of faux leather leggings for any purpose, Kotsiopoulos advises shoppers to choose ones with well-placed, mainly vertical seaming to create the appearance of longer legs. A waistband also featured in this pair, can contribute to the appearance of a more tailored look as well, and overall flatter the waistline by adding definition.

Generally speaking, high-shine faux leather leggings are a bold choice, but Kotsiopoulos is all for it. “If you wanted to take a risk and be a little bit more adventurous with your clothing, this would be the way to do that. Wear it with a great blazer and oversized sweater .” This pair by Commando is ideal because it offers an interior panel that smooths the midsection.

For those who want to take an understated approach to faux leather but still want to benefit from the inherently stretchy nature of leggings, Wolford’s Jo Leggings are for you. This style consists of two panels: faux leather in the front and jersey in the back. Both sides contain elastane—a fiber that helps to make clothing stretchy but is rarely found in faux leather.

For a pair of leggings that slim and sculpt your figure, look no further than Spanx, the underwear maker that revolutionized shapewear and leggings, and has helped women enhance their natural shapes, from the early 2000s. Its classic faux leather leggings have a wide waistband to contour the midsection, and their lining contains a high amount of elastane (20 percent) to both lift the butt and allow for more mobility. We also love that this style is available in petite and tall sizes to accommodate many wearers.

This pair of faux leather leggings by Wolford is, admittedly, a bit of a splurge. But if you’re looking to invest in leggings with a near-universally flattering silhouette from a reputable brand, Wolford's Edie Vegan Leather Leggings could be for you. They boast a buttery, supple faux leather material and strategic construction. A wide waistband and seamed side panels provide shaping, while the unfinished hems invite wearers to tailor the length with ease, should it be necessary. They’re also loose at the ankle, which is a good feature, Kotsiopoulos says, because it “creates the illusion of pants” over loungewear.

These high-rise faux leather leggings, made exclusively for Banana Republic’s outlet store, are versatile, comfortable and a great affordable find. They’re pull-on—which means they have no zippers—and loosely gather at the ankles for a pant-like fit. Aside from black, they also come in Burnt Umber, a chocolatey brown shade that would look gorgeous with chunky knit sweaters.

Zara’s faux leather leggings are exactly what you’ll want to wear in the cold weather seasons . They’re sleek, inexpensive, and versatile, given that they come in two neutral colors. Perhaps most importantly, they have all of the features to look good on every wearer; they have several seams, which elongate the legs, and slits to expose the Achilles—a modern touch that allows you to show off pumps or sneakers with details around the heels.

What to Look for in Faux Leather Leggings

Material and thickness

Faux leather leggings are generally made from polyurethane, which is a plastic material used to make everything from office items to sports equipment to apparel and accessories. This is possible because it can be adapted to be stiff or flexible, and it makes clothing mostly weatherproof, which is certainly convenient (though, as mentioned above, not very environmentally friendly). All of that said, one who is committed to finding great faux leather leggings should seek ones that look the most authentic, explains Kotsiopoulos. “If you’re not sure if it looks like leather, then it doesn’t.” The former "Fashion Police" co-star also recommends finding a pair made of a thick polyurethane blend “because it would be more substantial and look more expensive.” Plus, the thicker they are, the warmer they are for colder months.

Silhouette

Not every pair of faux leather leggings is created equal. The most flattering pairs will have several vertical seams, be loose at the ankles and contain some elastane for control. These features will create the illusion of longer and leaner legs, if that’s what you’re going for, and make the leggings look richer, like pants, according to Kotsiopoulos.

Color

The most common color of faux leather leggings is black, but should you want to step outside of that, some brands on this list offer options in sand, khaki, burgundy, and light green. “Even real leather tends to look fake in a bright color, so we’re talking about deep burgundy, deep cognac, or deep green. Those are safer categories for faux leather leggings [in color],” Kotsiopoulos says.

FAQ What do you wear with faux leather leggings? To maintain good proportions and create dimension with your look, opt for blouses, button-downs, knits, and T-shirts that are tailored or oversized. This will offset the fittedness of the leggings.



How do you wash faux leather leggings? Most faux leather leggings are machine washable, but it’s important to read the care guide of each pair to learn about what the brand recommends.

Do faux leather leggings stretch? Some, not all, faux leather leggings stretch. If you’re looking for ones with some give, they must have fibers like elastane, otherwise known as Spandex or Lycra, which create stretch.



