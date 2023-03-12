The Best Oscars 2023 Fashion and Red Carpet Looks

They did not disappoint.

By
Erika Harwood
Erika Harwood
Updated on 03/12/23
Lady Gaga at the 2023 Oscars.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The 95th annual Academy Awards are finally upon us, and many celebrities seemed to have saved their best looks for last. The Oscars are the big finale of awards season, and the fashion usually is, too. So while many count down the moments until the Best Picture winner is revealed, we're zeroed in on the red carpet.

Whether you're tuning in to see what red carpet darlings are wearing—this year's presenters include Florence Pugh and Nicole Kidman—or you're just here for the Rihanna concert, there's no shortage of fashion inspiration from Hollywood's biggest night.

Below, all the best looks from the 2023 Oscars.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Lady Gaga wore a black Versace gown from the brand's recent runway show... last Thursday. Talk about phresh out the runway.

Rihanna

Rihanna at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Usually last on the carpet, but never least, Rihanna made her grand appearance on the carpet showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer black Alaïa gown with leather skirting and a matching halter.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the 2023 Oscars.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Cara Delevingne brought the red to the beige carpet in an opulent Elie Saab couture gown.

Hong Chau

Hong Chau at the 2023 Oscars.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

The Whale actor added some texture to the carpet in a satin custom Prada gown with a black sequined train.

Allison Williams

Allison Williams at the 2023 Oscars.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Some more baby pink—this time from Allison Williams who wore a coquettish floral gown from Giambattista Valli couture with a little pink bow on the back and a giant pouf of cotton candy as a coat.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman at the 2023 Oscars.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman served up some massive rosettes on her custom Armani Privé gown.

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai at the 2023 Oscars.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Malala Yousafzai delivered a silver slay in a hooded, sequined gown from Ralph Lauren.

Janelle Monae

Janelle MonÃ¡e at the 2023 Oscars.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Janelle Monae served glam and body in a cutout custom Vera Wang gown.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett looked like an 80s dream in an archival Louis Vuitton top and black skirt made from sustainable silk.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett at the 2023 Oscars.

Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

Angela Bassett stood out from the crowd and did the thing in a royal purple gown by Moschino.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Another head-turning look from red carpet queen, Miss Flo. The actor wore a black mini dress with a puff-sleeve taffeta train from Valentino couture.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen at the 2023 Oscars.

Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

Elizabeth Olsen wore a slinky black Givenchy dress paired with archival satin pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry at the 2023 Oscars.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

More glittering roses and an even higher slit from Halle Berry in a white Tamara Ralph gown.

Fan Bing

Fan Bingbing

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fan Binbing served up a whole lot of glamour in a sparkling, billowing couture gown from Tony Ward.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Ana de Armas channeled Marilyn Monroe once more in a figure-hugging beaded gown from Louis Vuitton.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh at the 2023 Oscars.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Sandra Oh was a vision in marigold, wearing a flowing couture gown from Giambattista Valli.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana at the 2023 Oscars.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

A little elevated negligée moment from Zoe Saldana in Fendi couture.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Ashley Graham showed out in tulle and stoned fishnet in a custom look from Alberta Ferretti.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the 2023 Oscars.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The red carpet hostess with the mostess pulled out all the stops, wearing a custom Vera Wang gown.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2023 Oscars

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images 

Vanessa Hudgens went old Hollywood in a vintage strapless Chanel dress.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow at the 2023 Oscars.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Winnie Harlow went back to the archives for a Y2K look, wearing a yellow couture Armani Privé dress from spring/summer 2005—black rosette included.

Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen at the 2023 Oscars.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Spending years as a ancient vampire's familiar pays off. Harvey Guillen commanded the carpet in Christian Siriano.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson at the 2023 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sofia Carson also went full tilt for an old Hollywood-inspired look, wearing a billowing white Giambattista Valli gown with statement-making Chopard jewels

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Danai Gurira was simple and chic in a black Jason Wu gown.

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu opted for a different shade of pink in a strapless, bright pink ballgown.

Tems

Tems at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Tems looked like an actual angel in the clouds in a white tulle gown from Lever couture.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba embraced broad shoulders and an '80s silhouette with a neon green, long-sleeved gown.

