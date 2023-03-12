The 95th annual Academy Awards are finally upon us, and many celebrities seemed to have saved their best looks for last. The Oscars are the big finale of awards season, and the fashion usually is, too. So while many count down the moments until the Best Picture winner is revealed, we're zeroed in on the red carpet.
Whether you're tuning in to see what red carpet darlings are wearing—this year's presenters include Florence Pugh and Nicole Kidman—or you're just here for the Rihanna concert, there's no shortage of fashion inspiration from Hollywood's biggest night.
Below, all the best looks from the 2023 Oscars.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga wore a black Versace gown from the brand's recent runway show... last Thursday. Talk about phresh out the runway.
Rihanna
Usually last on the carpet, but never least, Rihanna made her grand appearance on the carpet showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer black Alaïa gown with leather skirting and a matching halter.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne brought the red to the beige carpet in an opulent Elie Saab couture gown.
Hong Chau
The Whale actor added some texture to the carpet in a satin custom Prada gown with a black sequined train.
Allison Williams
Some more baby pink—this time from Allison Williams who wore a coquettish floral gown from Giambattista Valli couture with a little pink bow on the back and a giant pouf of cotton candy as a coat.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman served up some massive rosettes on her custom Armani Privé gown.
Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai delivered a silver slay in a hooded, sequined gown from Ralph Lauren.
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae served glam and body in a cutout custom Vera Wang gown.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett looked like an 80s dream in an archival Louis Vuitton top and black skirt made from sustainable silk.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett stood out from the crowd and did the thing in a royal purple gown by Moschino.
Florence Pugh
Another head-turning look from red carpet queen, Miss Flo. The actor wore a black mini dress with a puff-sleeve taffeta train from Valentino couture.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen wore a slinky black Givenchy dress paired with archival satin pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti.
Halle Berry
More glittering roses and an even higher slit from Halle Berry in a white Tamara Ralph gown.
Fan Bing
Fan Binbing served up a whole lot of glamour in a sparkling, billowing couture gown from Tony Ward.
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas channeled Marilyn Monroe once more in a figure-hugging beaded gown from Louis Vuitton.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh was a vision in marigold, wearing a flowing couture gown from Giambattista Valli.
Zoe Saldana
A little elevated negligée moment from Zoe Saldana in Fendi couture.
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham showed out in tulle and stoned fishnet in a custom look from Alberta Ferretti.
Laverne Cox
The red carpet hostess with the mostess pulled out all the stops, wearing a custom Vera Wang gown.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens went old Hollywood in a vintage strapless Chanel dress.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow went back to the archives for a Y2K look, wearing a yellow couture Armani Privé dress from spring/summer 2005—black rosette included.
Harvey Guillen
Spending years as a ancient vampire's familiar pays off. Harvey Guillen commanded the carpet in Christian Siriano.
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson also went full tilt for an old Hollywood-inspired look, wearing a billowing white Giambattista Valli gown with statement-making Chopard jewels
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira was simple and chic in a black Jason Wu gown.
Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu opted for a different shade of pink in a strapless, bright pink ballgown.
Tems
Tems looked like an actual angel in the clouds in a white tulle gown from Lever couture.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba embraced broad shoulders and an '80s silhouette with a neon green, long-sleeved gown.