The 95th annual Academy Awards are finally upon us, and many celebrities seemed to have saved their best looks for last. The Oscars are the big finale of awards season, and the fashion usually is, too. So while many count down the moments until the Best Picture winner is revealed, we're zeroed in on the red carpet.

Whether you're tuning in to see what red carpet darlings are wearing—this year's presenters include Florence Pugh and Nicole Kidman—or you're just here for the Rihanna concert, there's no shortage of fashion inspiration from Hollywood's biggest night.

Below, all the best looks from the 2023 Oscars.