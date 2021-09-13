The Best Fashion Moments From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala is often referred to as the “Oscars of fashion” for a reason. Every year, A-list celebrities are invited to walk up the steps of the Met Museum and attend fashion’s biggest night out hosted by Vogue. Last year’s event, which was scheduled for the first Monday of May, was canceled due to the pandemic. But this time around, the Met Gala came back for a night of glitz and glamour just in time for the close of New York Fashion Week.

This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. As usual, it marks the beginning of the Met’s annual fashion exhibition. “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” will be showing from September 18th, 2021 to September 5th, 2022. Most of this year's best looks patchwork the old and the new when it comes to American fashion.

Ahead, we’re rounding up the best in fashion from the 2021 Met Gala.