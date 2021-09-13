The Best Fashion Moments From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

The stars did not disappoint.

By
Kyra Alessandrini
Kyra Alessandrini - bio photo
Kyra Alessandrini
Kyra is a French-American writer and reporter based in New York City. She has contributed to TIME, Essence, NYLON, RFI, and more.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on Sep 13, 2021
met gala 2021 best dressed

Getty Images

In This Article

Timothée Chalamet Ella Emhoff Maisie Williams Barbie Ferreira Billie Eilish Yara Shahidi Lil Nas X Iman Saweetie Jennifer Hudson
MJ Rodriguez Megan Fox Ciara Debbie Harry Taraji P. Henson Lupita Nyong’o Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Michaela Coel Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams Rosalía

The Met Gala is often referred to as the “Oscars of fashion” for a reason. Every year, A-list celebrities are invited to walk up the steps of the Met Museum and attend fashion’s biggest night out hosted by Vogue. Last year’s event, which was scheduled for the first Monday of May, was canceled due to the pandemic. But this time around, the Met Gala came back for a night of glitz and glamour just in time for the close of New York Fashion Week. 

This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. As usual, it marks the beginning of the Met’s annual fashion exhibition. “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” will be showing from September 18th, 2021 to September 5th, 2022. Most of this year's best looks patchwork the old and the new when it comes to American fashion.

Ahead, we’re rounding up the best in fashion from the 2021 Met Gala.

01 of 20

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet at the Met Gala 2021

Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is one of this year’s Met Gala co-hosts. The 25-year-old chose to render an homage to American fashion with an all-white Haider Ackermann outfit. The satin tuxedo jacket contrasts with a pair of sweatpants and Chuck Taylors, successfully mixing both low and high brow fashion.

02 of 20

Ella Emhoff

Ella Emhoff at the 2021 Met Gala

Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, sported an all red Stella McCartney for Adidas outfit. It features a diamond mesh top, shiny pants and sheer sneakers. Emhoff's Met Gala outfit shows that comfort can rhyme with high fashion.

03 of 20

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams at the 2021 Met Gala

Maisie Williams sported a gothic-inspired Thom Browne dress.

04 of 20

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira at the 2021 Met Gala

The 'Euphoria' actress paid an homage to old Hollywood glamour with a Jonathan Simkhai pearl gown.

05 of 20

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish is another celebrity who chose to render an homage to old Hollywood glamour with a gown designed by Oscar de la Renta.

06 of 20

Yara Shahidi

yara shahidi

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi wore a custom Dior gown and beige head-to-toe veil.

07 of 20

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala

Lil Nas X walked the Met Gala stairs with not one but three custom Versace outfits. The first look was a gold royal-inspired cape, which was lifted to then reveal a gold armor. For his final outfit, Lil Nas X wore a bodysuit covered in crystals.

08 of 20

Iman

Iman at the 2021 Met Gala

Iman wore a stunning gold dress and headpiece designed by Harris Reed.

09 of 20

Saweetie

Saweetie at the 2021 Met Gala

Saweetie wore a red dress, as well as a red-white-and-blue train designed by Christian Cowan.

10 of 20

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson at the 2021 Met Gala

Jennifer Hudson wore a custom AZ Factory dress in honor to designer Alber Elbaz, who died of COVID-19 earlier this year.

11 of 20

MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez at the 2021 Met Gala

MJ Rodriguez walked the Met Gala carpet in a Thom Browne button-down, draped, and pleated design. "I call it this beautiful oil spill, slash edgy Victorian look," said Rodriguez to InStyle. "I felt like it was just so edgy, but still reminiscent of what forward American fashion looks like. It doesn't hold to a specific narrative of how Americans or fashion, in general, are supposed to be—it can be anything you want it to be because America's literally a melting [pot]."

12 of 20

Megan Fox

Megan Fox at the 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox wore a red lace up dress designed by Dundas.

13 of 20

Ciara

Ciara at the 2021 Met Gala

Ciara wore a sequin dress by Dundas. Her outfit is also a shoutout to her husband Russel Wilson. Not only is she sporting Wilson's number 3, but she is also wearing his Super Bowl ring.

14 of 20

Debbie Harry

Debbie Harry at the 2021 Met Gala

Debbie Harry walked the Met steps in an American flag dress designed by Zac Posen.

15 of 20

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson wore a jeweled cutout jumpsuit by Moschino.

16 of 20

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Met Gala

 John Shearer/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o channeled classic Americana in a custom denim gown by Versace.

17 of 20

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC met gala

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a custom Brother Vellies gown with "Tax the Rich" written in red across the back.

18 of 20

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Michaela Coel wore a blue sequined catsuit by Balenciaga.

19 of 20

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh wore matching western-inspired looks by Chanel.

20 of 20

Rosalía

Rosalía

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rosalía wore a an all-red look, featuring platform leather boots and a fringed mantón de manila by Rick Owens.

Related Stories