The Best Fashion Moments From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala is often referred to as the “Oscars of fashion” for a reason. Every year, A-list celebrities are invited to walk up the steps of the Met Museum and attend fashion’s biggest night out hosted by Vogue. Last year’s event, which was scheduled for the first Monday of May, was canceled due to the pandemic. But this time around, the Met Gala came back for a night of glitz and glamour just in time for the close of New York Fashion Week.
This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. As usual, it marks the beginning of the Met’s annual fashion exhibition. “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” will be showing from September 18th, 2021 to September 5th, 2022. Most of this year's best looks patchwork the old and the new when it comes to American fashion.
Ahead, we’re rounding up the best in fashion from the 2021 Met Gala.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet is one of this year’s Met Gala co-hosts. The 25-year-old chose to render an homage to American fashion with an all-white Haider Ackermann outfit. The satin tuxedo jacket contrasts with a pair of sweatpants and Chuck Taylors, successfully mixing both low and high brow fashion.
Ella Emhoff
Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, sported an all red Stella McCartney for Adidas outfit. It features a diamond mesh top, shiny pants and sheer sneakers. Emhoff's Met Gala outfit shows that comfort can rhyme with high fashion.
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams sported a gothic-inspired Thom Browne dress.
Barbie Ferreira
The 'Euphoria' actress paid an homage to old Hollywood glamour with a Jonathan Simkhai pearl gown.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish is another celebrity who chose to render an homage to old Hollywood glamour with a gown designed by Oscar de la Renta.
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi wore a custom Dior gown and beige head-to-toe veil.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X walked the Met Gala stairs with not one but three custom Versace outfits. The first look was a gold royal-inspired cape, which was lifted to then reveal a gold armor. For his final outfit, Lil Nas X wore a bodysuit covered in crystals.
Iman
Iman wore a stunning gold dress and headpiece designed by Harris Reed.
Saweetie
Saweetie wore a red dress, as well as a red-white-and-blue train designed by Christian Cowan.
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson wore a custom AZ Factory dress in honor to designer Alber Elbaz, who died of COVID-19 earlier this year.
MJ Rodriguez
MJ Rodriguez walked the Met Gala carpet in a Thom Browne button-down, draped, and pleated design. "I call it this beautiful oil spill, slash edgy Victorian look," said Rodriguez to InStyle. "I felt like it was just so edgy, but still reminiscent of what forward American fashion looks like. It doesn't hold to a specific narrative of how Americans or fashion, in general, are supposed to be—it can be anything you want it to be because America's literally a melting [pot]."
Megan Fox
Megan Fox wore a red lace up dress designed by Dundas.
Ciara
Ciara wore a sequin dress by Dundas. Her outfit is also a shoutout to her husband Russel Wilson. Not only is she sporting Wilson's number 3, but she is also wearing his Super Bowl ring.
Debbie Harry
Debbie Harry walked the Met steps in an American flag dress designed by Zac Posen.
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson wore a jeweled cutout jumpsuit by Moschino.
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong'o channeled classic Americana in a custom denim gown by Versace.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a custom Brother Vellies gown with "Tax the Rich" written in red across the back.
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel wore a blue sequined catsuit by Balenciaga.
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams
Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh wore matching western-inspired looks by Chanel.
Rosalía
Rosalía wore a an all-red look, featuring platform leather boots and a fringed mantón de manila by Rick Owens.