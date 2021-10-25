From '90s Clogs to Fresh Denim, the Coolest Style Launches to Know About This Fall

Fall is officially in full swing, and as the cold weather slowly sets in, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to fashion. Whether you’re looking for attire to keep you warm and cozy all season long or just want to expand your wardrobe with statement accessories, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve rounded up all the best brand collections, collaborations, and launches of Fall 2021 to put on your radar. From monogrammed bags and nature-themed bucket hats to clothing inspired by '90s rave culture, there are plenty of exciting new designs to keep you looking stylish all autumn long.



Miaou Holiday

Miaou

The sustainable and celebrity-favorite brand Maiou launched its new Holiday Collection just in time for the new season. Inspired by rave and club culture, the collection features statement pieces perfect for a night out or a late-night holiday party. Think lots of cutouts, metallic and shiny fabrics, as well as plenty of neon.

Designed in collaboration with Peri Rosensweig in Miami, the Holiday Collection is Miaou's most significant drop to date. It features brand new prints in their signature corset styles, micro bra tops, and pants and dresses with exposed thongs. The Akira dress ($275), exclusive to retailer SSENSE, is expected to be a cult favorite this fall, thanks to the rise of the early 2000s whale tail trend.

The collection is available to shop on Miaou's website and the brand's online retailers.



Ugg x Telfar

Ugg x Telfar

UGG and Telfar are dropping a new collaboration for Autumn/Winter 2021. It's the second time the brands have collaborated on an all-gender collection. The drop pays homage to UGG's iconic sheepskin material and Telfar's signature monogram, featuring new and returning pieces like a crystal-encrusted t-shirt and Sherpa-lined bucket hats.

The highly anticipated UGG x Telfar Shopper bags will be restocked in December 2020 (Small $192; Medium $290). Expected these bags to sell out fast—the designer's spin on UGG's comfort and practicality are much needed during the cold weather season.

The collection is available to shop on Telfar's website and UGG's website and at select UGG retail stores worldwide.



JW Pei Fei Monogram Bags

JW Pei just launched their new collection of handbags. The FEI collection features 21 different colorways and a variety of designs to choose from, including an all-over monogram, ombré checkerboard, and mock croc. The brand also debuted a new logo, which pays homage to the designer's family name and Chinese heritage.

The Chinese character "非" (Fei) is part of the founder's family name and translates to "not conforming to" and "extraordinary." The logo is also a reference to the Y2K logomania trend. Just like previous collections, all bags are made with vegan leather sourced from recycled plastics, following the brand's sustainability pledge.

The FEI collection features designs from $69 to $129 and is currently available to shop on JW PEI's online store.



Tinashe x ShoeDazzle

Shoe Dazzle

ShoeDazzle has released a Fall-focused collection in collaboration with singer and songwriter Tinashe. The collection includes 14 different styles, ranging from trendy loafers, high-heel booties, and thigh-highs. Whether you’re looking for an everyday pair a bold addition to any outfit, there’s something for everyone and every style.

“I like to lean into all different parts of my personality. That’s why I love my ShoeDazzle collection, because it taps into every part of me and represents the different facets of my personal style,” said Tinashe. The collection incorporates retro elements and features colors like baby pink, lavender, and bright red, as well as more traditional white, black, and khaki shoes.

The range of colors and designs were inspired by Tinashe’s bold sense of style. “I’m such a fashion girl and these shoes give you high-fashion vibes at an accessible price point. I curated this collection to be perfect for my fans, and I know they’ll love the VIP treatment they get when they sign up to become a ShoeDazzle member,” she said.

The Tinashe x ShoeDazzle collection is now available to shop on ShoeDazzle’s website as Tinashe wraps up her “333” tour. The pairs are sold at a starting price of $9.99 for new VIP members.



Stone Road Hats

Stone Road

Stone Road just released eco-friendly hats as part of its merch collection. Every item is 99% recyclable and entirely made of post-consumer recycled goods. Both the blue baseball cap ($35) and the khaki bucket hat ($35) feature nature-inspired designs, such as plants, flowers, mushrooms, birds, and fireflies—perfect for an autumnal hike. Stone Road is a queer-run, California-based line of sustainably grown cannabis.

The hats are available for purchase on the merch section of Stone Road’s website.



Teva x Cotopaxi

Teva x Cotopaxi

Teva and Cotopaxi have teamed up to create a limited-edition capsule collection to prep you for all your fall trips and outdoor adventures. Designed for cold weather, both Teva's multicolored ReEmber Slip-On ($85) and the Cotopaxi's Teca Cálido Jacket ($150) are sustainable and made with style and functionality in mind. The Teca Cálido Jacket is reversible and color-blocks fall hues, just in time for the new season. Both are lightweight and travel-friendly, ideal for the change in seasons.

Both Teva and Cotopaxi have pledged their commitment to donate $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Denver and Hollywood to support youth leadership, education, and access to the outdoors.

The capsule collection is available for purchase on Teva and Cotopaxi’s respective websites.



Révolutionnaire by Roots

Révolutionnaire by Roots

Justice Faith Betty and Nia Faith Betty, the co-founders of Révolutionnaire, have introduced their latest collaboration with Roots. The two Canadian brands just launched an inclusive and genderless collection made to uplift, inspire, and celebrate diversity.

The collection includes hoodies and sweatpants in a wide array of nude and fall-themed colorways, all under $100. The Révolutionnaire by Roots collaboration also includes two graphic t-shirts ($44) and a brown varsity jacket highlighting the collection’s motto “dreams fuel revolutions.” Sisters Nia and Justice Faith first created Révolutionnaire to modernize dance apparel and empower everyone to celebrate the skin they’re in. It’s also a social network created to inspire social change and address social justice issues.

The Révolutionnaire by Roots collection is available for purchase on Roots’ website.



Pangaia Denim

Pangaia

Pangaia debuted a new denim line, marking the brand's expansion beyond loungewear. The new capsule collection includes two pairs of denim, including a pair of women's High-Rise Jeans ($225) and a pair of unisex Straight-Leg Denim ($225). It also features a '90s-inspired Denim Jacket ($275).

Created by Jonathan Cheung, a former Levi's designer, the collection features denim made from Wild Himalayan Nettle and organic cotton sourced from India. All items are available in both a rinse wash and a mid wash—a timeless and versatile addition to anyone's closet.

Visit Pangaia's website to shop their new denim collection and learn more about the process of fabrication.



Phlemuns Stripes

Phlemuns

Non-binary and Black-owned brand Phlemuns is dropping its new Stripes Collection. It includes backless t-shirts and tank tops, multi-stripe track pants, striped and cutout dresses, as well as a pair of flare pants. The drop successfully puts a modern spin on 70s-inspired clothing. Bright colors, mesh, and graphic prints are perfect for bringing in bold designs into your fall wardrobe—especially if you’ll be spending the next few months somewhere warm.

All items are available for pre-order on the brand's website. Select items are also available on Ssense.



Fiorucci x Lakwena

Fiorucci x Lakwena

Fiorucci is coming out with a new collection designed in collaboration with London-based artist Lakwena. It features all-over print denim jackets and jeans, shirts, velvet flares and Lycra tops emblazoned with Fiorucci's trademark angels. The collection merges both Fiorucci's visual language and Lakwena’s artistic touch by focusing on bright colors, bold patterns, reworked logos and original motifs. Lakwena uses bright colors and bold text in her work, which often appears under the form of murals representing “escape routes” and “afrofuturistic portals to utopia”. You can take an exclusive first look at the collection in a short film starring Soul Sound gospel choir.

The collection will be available in stores and online starting November 2021.



Lisa Says Gah Clogs

Lisa Says Gah

Lisa Says Gah is adapting its popular Dakota Flatform for year-round wear. The Dakota Clog ($179) comes in five colorways, including embroidered flowers, a cow-print pair, as well as timeless brown and black leather. All shoes are designed with recycled leather and are ethically made by a female-owned factory in China. This 90s-inspired item will add a stylish spin to any outfit.

The Dakota Clog is available on Lisa Says Gah’s new app, as well as on their website.



Fendi x Skims

Vanessa Beecroft

Kim Kardashian's Skims and the luxury fashion house (currently under the helm of Kim Jones) are collaborating on an exclusive capsule designed for the modern woman. Combining the fit and fabric innovation that Skims is known for with the high-end quality of Fendi, the collab draws inspiration from the 1979 Fendi archives. Expect body-hugging silhouettes, luxe fabrics, and bright colors.

The FENDI x SKIMS collection is available to shop on November 9th on fendiskims.com and select retailers globally.

