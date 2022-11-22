The 9 Best False Eyelashes of 2022, Tested & Reviewed

Popping on a pair of false eyelashes can be the thing that takes your makeup look to the next level. Whether you’re hoping to enhance your eyes on a daily basis or put a dramatic flare on a glam look, consider falsies like the cherry on top of your makeup look. Not to mention, if you have short lashes or struggle to hold a curl, falsies can be a great solution for these lash woes, too.
Byrdie Tested & Approved
Out of all the false eyelashes we tested, our favorite is the Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes in Bae. They’re easy to apply, comfortable to wear and make a big impact on the eyes. But if you’re looking to fill in gaps in your lashes, part with getting lash extensions at a salon, or opt for something completely customizable, we recommend the Lashify Control Kit.
But just like learning to apply them can take some trial and error, so too can finding the falsies that suit your needs best. So, we put some of the most popular and highly rated false eyelashes to the test in our lab in New York City. We evaluated them based on ease of application, weight, wear, and overall look, and ahead, we’re sharing the ones that seriously impressed us.
Best Overall: Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes
Easy to apply
Lightweight and comfortable on the eyes
Feel high quality for the price point
Considering that this is our winner, it’s unsurprising that our tester had rave reviews to share about these gorgeous false lashes. In addition to falling in love with the dramatic-yet-wearable style, she appreciated how easy they were to apply. She also shared how high-quality they felt, noting that the lash band kept all of the fibers intact with little to no shedding.
Once applied, they felt practically weightless. “You barely feel that they are on, and they do not inhibit your ability to see,” said our tester. Plus, she shared that they would likely hold up for multiple wears, given the quality and sturdiness of the lashes. She also noted that because the lash band is black, it created the illusion of eyeliner or a fuller lash line which was a nice touch. If you’re in the market for a glam pair of lashes to pair with a variety of makeup looks, we highly recommend this one.
Price at time of publish: $8
Material: 100% synthetic fibers | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Drugstore: KISS MLBB My Lash But Better Everyday Wearable Volume False Eyelashes
Very lightweight
Creates a beautiful, dramatic look
Those with round eyes might struggle to get the right fit
The drugstore is a great place to shop for falsies, and if you’re planning on stopping by, we recommend grabbing a pair of these. While they’re marketed to be an enhanced version of your natural lashes, our tester found them to be quite impactful. However, despite their fluffy, dramatic appearance, they shared that they felt incredibly lightweight and comfortable once applied. They’re perfect for event makeup or glam looks, and if you’re on the hunt for long lashes, they’ve certainly got length to them.
However, our tester did share that the lash strip is pretty straight, so this could create a fit issue if you have very round eyes. And if you have hooded eyes, beware that these are very long, so they might be a bit overwhelming on your eye shape.
Price at time of publish: $5
Material: Synthetic faux mink | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Value: KISS Products So Wispy Lashes
Thin lash band helps to maintain a natural appearance
Lightweight and comfortable
Create the appearance of enhanced, natural lashes
Thin lash band can make application tricky
Not ideal for reuse
Finding solid beauty products at a value is always appreciated, and these lashes are just that. The flirty, natural-looking lashes come in a pack of five and can be purchased at the drugstore, making them accessible to most people. They’re versatile as they make an impact without appearing super dramatic, and our tester shared that once applied, they’re comfortable and lightweight on the eyes. While the thin lash band helps to maintain a natural appearance, it can make application a bit challenging as the lash strip struggles a bit to maintain its shape. Our tester also shared that because the lash band is thin and delicate, these falsies aren’t ideal if you want to rewear them. But, if you’re in the market for affordable lashes that can be taken from day to night, these are a great option.
Price at time of publish: $8
Material: Synthetic faux mink | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Natural Looks: Loveseen Troi False Lashes
Natural, authentic look
Lightweight and comfortable
Thin lash band helps to maintain a natural look
Thin lash band could make reuse challenging
If you don’t mind splurging a bit on a pair of high-quality lashes, we highly recommend you check these out. The synthetic nylon fibers appear really authentic and natural-looking on the eyes. Our tester shared that they felt lightweight and blended beautifully with her real eyelashes.
These falsies have a very thin lash band which helps to make them appear seamless. While some people find false lashes with thin lash bands to be tricky to apply, our tester found them to be easy to apply because the band was flexible. In addition to their excellent quality and beautiful look on the eyes, we also love that they can be reworn up to ten times—if you’re gentle and care for them properly.
Price at time of publish: $18.50
Material: Synthetic nylon | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Glam Looks: Sephora Collection Vegan False Eyelashes
Flexible lash band makes application easy
Lightweight and comfortable on the eyes
Create a fun, dramatic look
Could be a bit overwhelming on some eye shapes
If you’re looking for a pair of lashes that make a statement, these could be right up your alley. The vegan fibers are molded into a fanned-out, curled shape that tapers at the inner corners of the eyes to give the outer corners a lifted effect. While they’re certainly dramatic, our tester said that they remain lightweight and easy to apply thanks to a flexible lash band and feather-light fibers. Once applied, they felt comfortable and non-irritating.
Our tester loved the dramatic look, but beware that if you have a smaller eye shape, they could overwhelm your eyes unless you’re willing to trim them to get the perfect fit.
Price at time of publish: $10
Material: Vegan fibers | Cruelty-Free: Yes
What Our Testers Say
“These lashes were so lightweight and comfortable! Previously I have found some bands on strip lashes uncomfortable or noticeable, especially on the inner corner of my eyes - but these felt so light, and I could barely feel them on!” —Lee Hubilla, Tester
Best Re-Wearable: Lilly Lashes Butterfl’Eyes 3D Faux Mink Half Lashes
Lightweight and easy to apply
Lashes feel durable
Creates a naturally enhanced lash look
Great value
Might be a bit small for large eyes
A pair of falsies that costs $20 might not sound cost-effective, but when you consider that they can be worn more than twenty times if cared for correctly, they really are a great value. These high-quality lashes are durable and flattering on a wide range of eye shapes, and according to our tester, they’re lightweight and easy to apply. She noted that there was no pulling or discomfort during the application process, and once applied, she didn’t feel them sitting on her eyes. They create the illusion of naturally enhanced lashes, and because they’re half lashes, they beautifully accentuate the outer corners of the eyes. She also shared that they create the illusion of subtle eyeliner due to the thin, black lash band, which is great if you have sparse lashes.
While they’re not intended to be a full strip of lashes, our tester found them to be slightly short in width for her preferences, so note that if you have large eyes, you might find them a bit short, too. But if you love the shape and you like to rewear your lashes, we highly recommend buying this pair.
Price at time of publish: $20
Material: Synthetic fibers | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best DIY Set: Lashify Control Kit
They’re applied underneath your real lashes for a natural look
Customizable
Create a really authentic lash look
Incredibly lightweight
Application can take practice to master
If you take your lashes seriously, this all-in-one DIY lash extension kit may be just what you’re looking for. The brand sells complete kits that come with everything you need to apply and remove your lash extensions at home—and you can select your lash style from three different options to get one that best suits you. The extensions can be worn for one day or up to a week, can be used to fill in gaps in your lashes as they’re applied in several pieces, or can be applied to your entire lash line to mimic a full falsie.
Our tester shared that while there are multiple steps needed to apply the lashes (which can certainly take some time to perfect), the kit contains everything you could need during the process. She loved that they are meant to be applied beneath your real lashes as opposed to on top, which helps to create a really authentic look. Once adhered, they feel weightless, look natural, and feel secure. If you’ve been wanting to part with your lash tech, this kit just might be the answer.
Price at time of publish: $145
Material: 100% Premium Korean PBT Silk | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Lightweight: Doelashes Really Really Lowkey
Lightweight and easy to apply
Lash band is ideal thickness
Creates a natural look
Lash band might be a bit short for those with large eyes
We imagine it would be hard to find someone who enjoys the feeling of heavy false lashes weighing down their real lashes and eyelids. If you’re particularly sensitive to that, we recommend checking out this pair of weightless lashes. Made from synthetic Korean silk, the fibers themselves are fine and lightweight, and the lash band is thick enough to make application easy but thin enough to ensure they’re comfortable once applied.
Our tester shared that she appreciated the fine, black lash band because it created the illusion of subtle eyeliner. While she really loved how curled and fluttery the lashes looked on her eyes, she noted that the length of the band was pretty short and therefore did not fully extend the length of her eyes. If you have a long eye shape, keep this in mind.
Price at time of publish: $15
Material: Synthetic Korean silk | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Eco-Friendly: Velour Second Nature Plant Fibre Lashes
Great for everyday looks
Lightweight
Can be reused up to twenty times
The very fine material of the fibers makes them a bit tricky to grip when applying
If maintaining an eco-conscious beauty routine is important to you, check out these falsies made sustainably from plant fibers. In addition to being made from plant fibers, they come in recyclable packaging, the lash band is made from thin cotton, and they can be used up to twenty times if cared for properly.
Our tester appreciated how light and comfortable they felt on her eyes, and she adored how natural and wearable they looked, noting they would be perfect for everyday makeup looks. One thing to keep in mind is that she said because the fibers are so fine, gripping the lashes while applying them can be tricky. We recommend carefully using a tweezer when applying them to help you get a better grip.
Price at time of publish: $24
Material: Hemp-derived plant fibers | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Final Verdict
Our winner is the Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes in Bae. They’re easy to apply, comfortable and lightweight on the eyes, and instantly pull a glam makeup look together. If you’re looking to fill in gaps in your lashes, move away from getting lash extensions at a salon, or opt for something completely customizable, we recommend the Lashify Control Kit. And if you’re on the hunt for a pair of high-quality lashes that you can wear over and over again, go for the Lilly Lashes Faux Mink Dreamy Half Lashes.
Meet the Expert
- Charlie Riddle is a New York-based makeup artist. He regularly works with brands such as Marchesa and Cynthia Rowley, who call on him for his ability to work with a large spectrum of skin tones and create a wide range of looks. Riddle is also a fashion week regular, having done the makeup for several designer shows.
How We Tested
Each pair of lashes was put to the test in our lab facility in NYC and evaluated based on ease of application, weight, wear, and overall look. Testers began by ensuring that the lashes were trimmed to fit their eyes, if necessary, before applying lash glue to the band and adhering them. They used tweezers to ensure the lashes were applied precisely and made sure to mesh them with their real lashes before letting them set as the glue dried. Once dry, they assessed the lashes to see if they remained in place and how comfortable they felt.
Other Options We Tested
Ardell Demi Wispies Multipack
These drugstore false lashes are incredibly popular thanks to the natural look they create, but our tester found the lash band to be so thin that it made application difficult.
Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes
Although we appreciate cruelty-free lashes, our tester shared that the lash band was sharp at the edges, causing discomfort during the application process and once on the eyes.
D'Lashes D'Wispy Lashes
While our tester applauded that these wispy lashes have a clear lash band for a seamless look, she found them to feel heavy on the eyes and shared that the criss-cross pattern looked a bit off.
What to Look for When Buying False Eyelashes
Style
Everyone's eyes are different, meaning that not all false lashes will be universally flattering. When buying false lashes, we recommend taking the lash style into consideration. According to Charlie Riddle, New York-based MUA, longer lashes that are fuller at the outer corners are really flattering for those with eyes that are deep-set or have a lot of lid space. If this sounds like you, try the Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes in Bae. If you have small or hooded eyes, Riddle recommends opting for shorter lashes or individual lashes. “If it’s harder to see the lash line, sometimes a thick band or heavy strip could be too much,” he says. “If you go shorter, it will give you a subtle but more eye-opening effect.” If this sounds like you, we recommend the Lashify Control Kit.
Material
While many companies are thankfully moving away from using mink, it’s always a good idea to consider what materials are being used to create the lash fibers. If you’re particularly keen on opting for something sustainable, we recommend the Velour Second Nature Plant Fibre Lashes.
Value
If you wear false lashes often, it’s smart to consider buying a pack of lashes or a high-quality pair that can be reused several times. Our favorite picks at a great value? The KISS Products So Wispy Lashes - 5 Pairs and the Lilly Lashes Faux Mink Dreamy Half Lashes.
-
Should you apply false eyelashes before or after mascara?
Technically, you can apply falsies before or after mascara, but Riddle recommends applying them before. “I think the lashes stick better to your own natural lashes, and I think it gives you a better idea of how much lash you need—whether you want to add in just individuals for volume or go for a strip,” he says. “You will also be able to better tell what length to use.”
-
How do you mesh false eyelashes with your real eyelashes?
Sometimes it can be tricky to make your falsies blend with your natural eyelashes. If you struggle with this, Riddle is coming to the rescue. “After the glue is getting close to being dry, you can place your index and thumb together on the top and bottom of the lashes and [gently] press them together to make sure they are all aligned,” he explains. “I love to add mascara to merge and blend them together after.”
-
How do you take false eyelashes off?
Many people wonder, “Do false eyelashes ruin your natural lashes?” They can if you wear them very frequently or you’re not careful during the removal process. In order to ensure they come off as easily as possible, riddle recommends using an oil-based makeup removing and gently massaging it around the lash glue to slowly break it down. “If you get in the shower with some steam, this will help to soften the lashes as well,” he says. We recommend starting by using an oil-based makeup remover and then hopping into the shower when possible to allow the steam to work its magic.
Why Trust Byrdie
Alyssa Kaplan is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and product tester specializing in cosmetics. She received a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology where she studied marketing and product development in the cosmetics industry. Alyssa has been a commerce writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty.