The 9 Best False Eyelashes of 2022, Tested & Reviewed

But just like learning to apply them can take some trial and error, so too can finding the falsies that suit your needs best. So, we put some of the most popular and highly rated false eyelashes to the test in our lab in New York City. We evaluated them based on ease of application, weight, wear, and overall look, and ahead, we’re sharing the ones that seriously impressed us.

Out of all the false eyelashes we tested, our favorite is the Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes in Bae . They’re easy to apply, comfortable to wear and make a big impact on the eyes. But if you’re looking to fill in gaps in your lashes, part with getting lash extensions at a salon, or opt for something completely customizable, we recommend the Lashify Control Kit .

Popping on a pair of false eyelashes can be the thing that takes your makeup look to the next level. Whether you’re hoping to enhance your eyes on a daily basis or put a dramatic flare on a glam look, consider falsies like the cherry on top of your makeup look. Not to mention, if you have short lashes or struggle to hold a curl, falsies can be a great solution for these lash woes, too.

Best Overall: Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes 5 Ulta Beauty View On Ulta View On Colourpop.com What We Like Easy to apply

Lightweight and comfortable on the eyes

Feel high quality for the price point What We Don't Like Nothing Considering that this is our winner, it’s unsurprising that our tester had rave reviews to share about these gorgeous false lashes. In addition to falling in love with the dramatic-yet-wearable style, she appreciated how easy they were to apply. She also shared how high-quality they felt, noting that the lash band kept all of the fibers intact with little to no shedding. Once applied, they felt practically weightless. “You barely feel that they are on, and they do not inhibit your ability to see,” said our tester. Plus, she shared that they would likely hold up for multiple wears, given the quality and sturdiness of the lashes. She also noted that because the lash band is black, it created the illusion of eyeliner or a fuller lash line which was a nice touch. If you’re in the market for a glam pair of lashes to pair with a variety of makeup looks, we highly recommend this one. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: 100% synthetic fibers | Cruelty-Free: Yes Byrdie / Jhett Thompson

Best Drugstore: KISS MLBB My Lash But Better Everyday Wearable Volume False Eyelashes 4.5 Ulta Beauty View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Kissusa.com What We Like Very lightweight

Creates a beautiful, dramatic look What We Don't Like Those with round eyes might struggle to get the right fit The drugstore is a great place to shop for falsies, and if you’re planning on stopping by, we recommend grabbing a pair of these. While they’re marketed to be an enhanced version of your natural lashes, our tester found them to be quite impactful. However, despite their fluffy, dramatic appearance, they shared that they felt incredibly lightweight and comfortable once applied. They’re perfect for event makeup or glam looks, and if you’re on the hunt for long lashes, they’ve certainly got length to them. However, our tester did share that the lash strip is pretty straight, so this could create a fit issue if you have very round eyes. And if you have hooded eyes, beware that these are very long, so they might be a bit overwhelming on your eye shape. Price at time of publish: $5 Material: Synthetic faux mink | Cruelty-Free: Yes Byrdie / Jhett Thompson

Best Value: KISS Products So Wispy Lashes 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Thin lash band helps to maintain a natural appearance

Lightweight and comfortable

Create the appearance of enhanced, natural lashes What We Don't Like Thin lash band can make application tricky

Not ideal for reuse Finding solid beauty products at a value is always appreciated, and these lashes are just that. The flirty, natural-looking lashes come in a pack of five and can be purchased at the drugstore, making them accessible to most people. They’re versatile as they make an impact without appearing super dramatic, and our tester shared that once applied, they’re comfortable and lightweight on the eyes. While the thin lash band helps to maintain a natural appearance, it can make application a bit challenging as the lash strip struggles a bit to maintain its shape. Our tester also shared that because the lash band is thin and delicate, these falsies aren’t ideal if you want to rewear them. But, if you’re in the market for affordable lashes that can be taken from day to night, these are a great option. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: Synthetic faux mink | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Natural Looks: Loveseen Troi False Lashes 4.5 Loveseen View On Loveseen.com What We Like Natural, authentic look

Lightweight and comfortable

Thin lash band helps to maintain a natural look What We Don't Like Thin lash band could make reuse challenging If you don’t mind splurging a bit on a pair of high-quality lashes, we highly recommend you check these out. The synthetic nylon fibers appear really authentic and natural-looking on the eyes. Our tester shared that they felt lightweight and blended beautifully with her real eyelashes. These falsies have a very thin lash band which helps to make them appear seamless. While some people find false lashes with thin lash bands to be tricky to apply, our tester found them to be easy to apply because the band was flexible. In addition to their excellent quality and beautiful look on the eyes, we also love that they can be reworn up to ten times—if you’re gentle and care for them properly. Price at time of publish: $18.50 Material: Synthetic nylon | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Glam Looks: Sephora Collection Vegan False Eyelashes 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora What We Like Flexible lash band makes application easy

Lightweight and comfortable on the eyes

Create a fun, dramatic look What We Don't Like Could be a bit overwhelming on some eye shapes If you’re looking for a pair of lashes that make a statement, these could be right up your alley. The vegan fibers are molded into a fanned-out, curled shape that tapers at the inner corners of the eyes to give the outer corners a lifted effect. While they’re certainly dramatic, our tester said that they remain lightweight and easy to apply thanks to a flexible lash band and feather-light fibers. Once applied, they felt comfortable and non-irritating. Our tester loved the dramatic look, but beware that if you have a smaller eye shape, they could overwhelm your eyes unless you’re willing to trim them to get the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: Vegan fibers | Cruelty-Free: Yes Byrdie / Jhett Thompson What Our Testers Say “These lashes were so lightweight and comfortable! Previously I have found some bands on strip lashes uncomfortable or noticeable, especially on the inner corner of my eyes - but these felt so light, and I could barely feel them on!” —Lee Hubilla, Tester

Best Re-Wearable: Lilly Lashes Butterfl’Eyes 3D Faux Mink Half Lashes 4.8 Ulta Beauty View On Ulta View On Lillylashes.com What We Like Lightweight and easy to apply

Lashes feel durable

Creates a naturally enhanced lash look

Great value What We Don't Like Might be a bit small for large eyes A pair of falsies that costs $20 might not sound cost-effective, but when you consider that they can be worn more than twenty times if cared for correctly, they really are a great value. These high-quality lashes are durable and flattering on a wide range of eye shapes, and according to our tester, they’re lightweight and easy to apply. She noted that there was no pulling or discomfort during the application process, and once applied, she didn’t feel them sitting on her eyes. They create the illusion of naturally enhanced lashes, and because they’re half lashes, they beautifully accentuate the outer corners of the eyes. She also shared that they create the illusion of subtle eyeliner due to the thin, black lash band, which is great if you have sparse lashes. While they’re not intended to be a full strip of lashes, our tester found them to be slightly short in width for her preferences, so note that if you have large eyes, you might find them a bit short, too. But if you love the shape and you like to rewear your lashes, we highly recommend buying this pair. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Synthetic fibers | Cruelty-Free: Yes Byrdie / Jhett Thompson

Best DIY Set: Lashify Control Kit 4.5 Lashify View On Lashify.com What We Like They’re applied underneath your real lashes for a natural look

Customizable

Create a really authentic lash look

Incredibly lightweight What We Don't Like Application can take practice to master If you take your lashes seriously, this all-in-one DIY lash extension kit may be just what you’re looking for. The brand sells complete kits that come with everything you need to apply and remove your lash extensions at home—and you can select your lash style from three different options to get one that best suits you. The extensions can be worn for one day or up to a week, can be used to fill in gaps in your lashes as they’re applied in several pieces, or can be applied to your entire lash line to mimic a full falsie. Our tester shared that while there are multiple steps needed to apply the lashes (which can certainly take some time to perfect), the kit contains everything you could need during the process. She loved that they are meant to be applied beneath your real lashes as opposed to on top, which helps to create a really authentic look. Once adhered, they feel weightless, look natural, and feel secure. If you’ve been wanting to part with your lash tech, this kit just might be the answer. Price at time of publish: $145 Material: 100% Premium Korean PBT Silk | Cruelty-Free: Yes Byrdie / Jhett Thompson

Best Lightweight: Doelashes Really Really Lowkey 4.5 Doelashes View On Doebeauty.com What We Like Lightweight and easy to apply

Lash band is ideal thickness

Creates a natural look What We Don't Like Lash band might be a bit short for those with large eyes We imagine it would be hard to find someone who enjoys the feeling of heavy false lashes weighing down their real lashes and eyelids. If you’re particularly sensitive to that, we recommend checking out this pair of weightless lashes. Made from synthetic Korean silk, the fibers themselves are fine and lightweight, and the lash band is thick enough to make application easy but thin enough to ensure they’re comfortable once applied. Our tester shared that she appreciated the fine, black lash band because it created the illusion of subtle eyeliner. While she really loved how curled and fluttery the lashes looked on her eyes, she noted that the length of the band was pretty short and therefore did not fully extend the length of her eyes. If you have a long eye shape, keep this in mind. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Synthetic Korean silk | Cruelty-Free: Yes