The 7 Best Facial Self-Tanners of 2023, Tested & Reviewed

We’ll breeze past the lecture about why you should opt for a self-tanning product over spending hours baking in the sun in order to achieve your desired level of bronze—it’s crucial, but we trust that you know this by now. What you might not know about self-tanning products, is that in recent years, tons of options that were created specifically for the face have hit the market. In years past, we’d have to use the same self-tanner on our faces as we did on our legs, which wasn’t ideal considering that the skin in these areas is very different. Now, the options are plentiful, and we decided it was time to figure out which ones outperform their competition.
So, we put dozens of options to the test in our lab facility in NYC as well as at home over the course of two weeks. We evaluated each option based on ease of application, transfer resistance, tan longevity, consistency, and overall results. Below, we’re sharing which ones impressed us the most.
Best Overall
Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops
Easy and seamless application
Customizable depending on how many drops you use
Tan looks natural
Fragrance-free
Fast-absorbing
Doesn’t transfer
Contains hydrating ingredients
Nothing
This product is everything we could ever want in a facial self-tanner, earning it our best overall pick. The lightweight drops are meant to be mixed in with your moisturizer and applied to clean skin in the morning, making for a quick and easy application. You can customize your color by applying fewer drops for a subtle tan, or up to six drops for a deep tan. We love that once you apply it, it dries quickly and doesn’t transfer onto your clothing or pillowcases. We noticed that the formula felt totally undetectable on the skin—no stickiness or residue—and we could start to see the color develop after just a few minutes, though the brand says it takes a few hours for it to fully develop. After the initial application, the tan lasted about two days without re-applying. We also appreciate that, unlike a lot of self-tanners, this one doesn’t lean orange on the skin, rather it creates a subtle, bronze glow.
Also nice, the formula is fragrance-free, suitable for all skin types (even sensitive), and contains hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, pomegranate extract, vitamin E, and more. If you’re looking for a super fast and easy self-tanning product that’s customizable and great for all skin types, we highly recommend checking out this one.
Price at time of publish: $42
Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 2-6 drops with moisturizer and apply in the AM | Development Time: 2–8 hours
Best Overall, Runner-Up
Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Easy to apply
Customizable depending on how many drops you use
Color looks natural on the skin
Lightweight, non-greasy consistency
Doesn’t transfer
Long-lasting color
Contains fragrance
These facial tanning drops come in at a close second for us—the only thing we wish we could change is that the formula does contain fragrance. But aside from that, we were incredibly impressed by how well these drops performed. All you need to do is mix between two and 12 drops in with your moisturizer, face oil, or serum and apply to clean skin. The more drops you mix in, the darker your tan will be. Once you apply the mixture, the color takes roughly 10 to 12 hours to fully develop, but it’s worth the wait—the end result is a beautiful neutral bronze hue.
We actually used these drops with a night cream before heading to bed, and to our surprise, they left no marks or staining on our pillowcases. They didn’t feel sticky or oily, and we absolutely loved that once the color developed, it lasted for nearly five full days without much noticeable fading. If ease and longevity are what you’re looking for, these drops are a fantastic option for you.
Price at time of publish: $50
Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 2-12 drops into moisturizer, oil, or serum | Development Time: 10–12 hours
Best Budget
L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mist
Easy to apply
Fast-drying
Looks natural
Doesn’t transfer
Feels a bit sticky on the skin
Contains fragrance
If you like conveniently applying skincare with a cotton pad, this self-tanning mist could be the perfect product to help you achieve a sunkissed glow. You just spritz the formula onto a cotton pad and sweep it across your face, and then spray the mist a few times about eight inches from your neck and décolleté to ensure your tan is even. The formula is incredibly lightweight, and while we did find it a bit sticky when we first applied it, this feeling dissipated relatively quickly, and luckily, the stickiness didn’t translate to the product transferring.
As for the color, we were really impressed by how natural and not orange-looking it appeared—one of our testers even received multiple compliments about how tan and radiant he looked. While it does contain synthetic fragrance which we don’t love, it doesn’t have an overpowering scent and it was tested for all skin types. It’s an excellent option and an affordable price, making it easy for our team to recommend.
Price at time of publish: $15
Format: Mist | Recommended Use: Spray onto a cotton pad and apply to face | Development Time: 8–10 hours to fully develop
Best Drugstore
SOL by Jergens Deeper By The Drop Face and Body Serum
Customizable depending on how many drops you use
Fast and easy to use
Doesn’t transfer
Long-lasting
Natural-looking color
Contains fragrance
If you’re looking for easy-to-use facial self-tanning drops from the drugstore, these are the ones for you. Aside from their super simple and fast application, we appreciate that you can customize your color depending on the number of drops you mix into your moisturizer. The tan it creates looks authentic, and we were impressed that it didn’t transfer onto our hands or pillowcases throughout the application and development process. Though you can start to see the color develop after just four hours, the full intensity of the tan comes through after 24 hours—and we loved that it lasted really well without fading for around five days. While we wish it didn’t contain fragrance, the scent isn’t overpowering, so it’s not a dealbreaker. Overall, we were incredibly impressed with the performance of this product, and considering how accessible and relatively affordable it is, it’s easy for us to recommend it.
Price at time of publish: $24
Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 3–15 drops with moisturizer | Development Time: 4–24 hours
Best Mist
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist
Easy application
Feels lightweight and non-greasy
Doesn’t transfer
Creates a subtle, natural-looking glow
Contains fragrance
A bit tricky to assess whether or not you applied it evenly
Tanning mists make for easy on-the-go application, and this one really impressed us during our testing process. The lightweight formula feels refreshing and non-greasy on the skin, and we like that it contains hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid glycerin. It couldn’t be easier to use—you simply spray five to six pumps across your face, neck, and chest and let it develop for four to six hours. We adore this application method for those that crave a fast beauty routine, but it is a bit tricky to tell whether or not you’ve applied the product evenly.
This product yielded the most subtle results out of the facial self-tanners we tested, making it a great pick for people with fair and light skin or anyone who’s looking to achieve an understated tan. It didn’t transfer throughout the test, and despite not being able to assess whether or not the application was totally even, we didn’t notice any streaks or patchiness. If you’re looking for a tanning formula in the form of a mist, this one is an excellent choice.
Price at time of publish: $33
Format: Mist | Recommended Use: Spray 5-6 full pumps directly over face, neck and décolleté | Development Time: 4–8 hours
Best Gel
Dior Solar The Self-Tanning Gel
Easy application
Fast-absorbing
Non-greasy
Lightweight
Buildable
Doesn’t transfer
Can be slightly patchy around skin texture
Contains fragrance
Along with drops, mists, and wipes, facial self-tanners come in lotion or gel formats, like this one, that can be easily applied just like you would apply a moisturizer. The gel-like texture absorbs quickly into the skin leaving it feeling balanced—neither too dry and taut nor too greasy. One layer creates a subtle glow, while additional layers build up to create a more noticeable bronze tan—this buildability allows for customization which is one of the things we love the most about it.
We noticed very minor patchiness around dry spots and texture near the hairline, so we recommend gently exfoliating before applying it. After it sets and develops, it looks natural on the skin and lasts well for up to four days without needing to reapply. It’s a fantastic option for you if you’re looking for a facial self-tanner that you can apply like a moisturizer and customize your color with.
Price at time of publish: $55
Format: Gel/lotion | Recommended Use: Apply an even layer to clean skin and build up more layers as desired | Development Time: 2–10 hours
Best Exfoliating
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Face
Multi-purpose
Easy application
Fast-drying
Non-greasy
Doesn’t transfer
Fragrance-free
Subtle, natural looking results
Need to use it a few days in a row to build up color
If you’re a self-tanning aficionado, then you know that one of the fastest ways to remove your faux glow is to exfoliate your skin—so the idea of a product that both exfoliates and provides a tan in one seems a bit strange at first. However, this one does both via a solution-soaked pad that contains AHA’s to exfoliate, as well as encapsulated DHA, the active ingredient that creates the tan. You just evenly sweep one wipe across your face, next, and chest, and let the product work its magic—it first lifts away dead skin cells and then works to create a gradual tan.
We loved how easy it was to use, how quickly it dried, how comfortable it felt on the skin, and the fact that the tan starts out really subtle. Due to the subtly, we did need to apply it daily for three days in order to yield our desired results, but this could actually be a great thing for anyone whose goal is to achieve an understated color. Once we built it up to our desired color, it lasted well for three days without needing to touch up with another wipe. Plus, we appreciate that it doesn’t transfer, it’s fragrance-free, and the formula also contains lactic acid for hydration.
Price at time of publish: $39
Format: Wipes | Recommended Use: Apply to face, neck and décolleté in circular motions | Development Time: 3–4 hours
Final Verdict
Our favorite facial self-tanner is the Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops. It’s simple and easy to use, it looks natural on the skin, and it can be built up depending on how many drops you use. We were incredibly impressed by it overall and didn’t have any cons about it, which is why it earned our top spot. But if you’re looking for an affordable option that you can pick up at the drugstore, we love the Sol by Jergens Deeper By The Drop.
How We Tested
In order to find the best options on the market, we put tons of popular and highly-rated options to the test in our lab facility in NYC as well as at home over the course of two weeks. We evaluated each one based on ease of application, transfer resistance, tan longevity, consistency, and overall results. Those that performed the best across the categories appear on this list.
Meet the Expert
Dr. Hadley King, MD is a New York-based board-certified dermatologist who specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology. She’s also a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University.
What to Look for in a Facial Self-Tanner
Format
Just like self-tanners made for the body, facial self-tanners come in a variety of different formats, like lotions, drops, mists, and wipes. While it ultimately doesn’t matter which format you choose (they all work just fine), you want to find one that’s easy to use and fits well into your beauty routine. If you want to combine tanning and moisturizing into one simple step, we recommend opting for drops, like the Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops. If you want something that takes the guesswork out of figuring out how much to use, pre-soaked wipes, like the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow for Face could be a great option for you.
Ingredients
Dihydroxyacetone (DHA) is the active ingredient in self-tanners that leads to the tanned results, but it’s also wise to consider what other ingredients are in the product you choose. For example, if you have dry skin, opting for a formula that contains hydrating ingredients, like the Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops, is the way to go. If you want a product that also works to exfoliate and smooth your skin, choose something that contains exfoliating acids, like the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow for Face.
-
How do self-tanners work?
“The active ingredient in most sunless tanning products is dihydroxyacetone. It’s generally considered safe when used topically on the skin, but should not be inhaled or applied to mucous membranes,” explains Dr. Hadley King, MD. “Dihydroxyacetone binds to proteins in the stratum corneum (outermost layer of the skin). This chemical reaction is called a Maillard reaction—a non-enzymatic glycation, and it produces orange-brown pigments called melanoidins, which are linked to the proteins of the stratum corneum.” In simpler terms, DHA binds to the proteins in the outermost layer of the skin and causes a reaction that leads to the production of orange-brown pigments.
-
How are facial self-tanners different from the ones created for the body?
“Self-tanners made for the body are less likely to be non-comedogenic, which means that they would be more likely to contribute to clogged pores and breakouts,” says Dr. King. “If a self-tanner product is making you break out, this is likely due to other ingredients in the formulation you’re using, not the dihydroxyacetone.” She explains that it’s important to look for non-comedogenic formulas when using a self-tanner on your face, especially if you have acne-prone skin.
-
What is the best self-tanner to use on your face?
This isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer because it ultimately depends on your skin type and what type of formula you personally enjoy using. If you have acne-prone skin, a formula that’s non-comedogenic is ideal for you. Dr. King also recommends that people who are prone to breakouts use a self-tanner with exfoliating ingredients to help minimize the risk of clogged pores. The Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow for Face is a perfect choice. If you’re on the go and you want a product that’s easy to use and super lightweight, a mist, like the St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist is your best bet.
