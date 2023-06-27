The 7 Best Facial Self-Tanners of 2023, Tested & Reviewed

So, we put dozens of options to the test in our lab facility in NYC as well as at home over the course of two weeks. We evaluated each option based on ease of application, transfer resistance, tan longevity, consistency, and overall results. Below, we’re sharing which ones impressed us the most.

We’ll breeze past the lecture about why you should opt for a self-tanning product over spending hours baking in the sun in order to achieve your desired level of bronze—it’s crucial, but we trust that you know this by now. What you might not know about self-tanning products, is that in recent years, tons of options that were created specifically for the face have hit the market. In years past, we’d have to use the same self-tanner on our faces as we did on our legs, which wasn’t ideal considering that the skin in these areas is very different. Now, the options are plentiful, and we decided it was time to figure out which ones outperform their competition.

Best Overall Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops 5 Lux Unfiltered View On Luxunfiltered.com Our Ratings Ease of Application 5 /5

Overall Results 5 /5 What We Like Easy and seamless application

Customizable depending on how many drops you use

Tan looks natural

Fragrance-free

Fast-absorbing

Doesn’t transfer

Contains hydrating ingredients What We Don't Like Nothing This product is everything we could ever want in a facial self-tanner, earning it our best overall pick. The lightweight drops are meant to be mixed in with your moisturizer and applied to clean skin in the morning, making for a quick and easy application. You can customize your color by applying fewer drops for a subtle tan, or up to six drops for a deep tan. We love that once you apply it, it dries quickly and doesn’t transfer onto your clothing or pillowcases. We noticed that the formula felt totally undetectable on the skin—no stickiness or residue—and we could start to see the color develop after just a few minutes, though the brand says it takes a few hours for it to fully develop. After the initial application, the tan lasted about two days without re-applying. We also appreciate that, unlike a lot of self-tanners, this one doesn’t lean orange on the skin, rather it creates a subtle, bronze glow. Also nice, the formula is fragrance-free, suitable for all skin types (even sensitive), and contains hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, pomegranate extract, vitamin E, and more. If you’re looking for a super fast and easy self-tanning product that’s customizable and great for all skin types, we highly recommend checking out this one. Price at time of publish: $42 Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 2-6 drops with moisturizer and apply in the AM | Development Time: 2–8 hours

Best Overall, Runner-Up Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops 4.9 Tan-Luxe View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Revolve Our Ratings Ease of Application 5 /5

Overall Results 4.9 /5 What We Like Easy to apply

Customizable depending on how many drops you use

Color looks natural on the skin

Lightweight, non-greasy consistency

Doesn’t transfer

Long-lasting color What We Don't Like Contains fragrance These facial tanning drops come in at a close second for us—the only thing we wish we could change is that the formula does contain fragrance. But aside from that, we were incredibly impressed by how well these drops performed. All you need to do is mix between two and 12 drops in with your moisturizer, face oil, or serum and apply to clean skin. The more drops you mix in, the darker your tan will be. Once you apply the mixture, the color takes roughly 10 to 12 hours to fully develop, but it’s worth the wait—the end result is a beautiful neutral bronze hue. We actually used these drops with a night cream before heading to bed, and to our surprise, they left no marks or staining on our pillowcases. They didn’t feel sticky or oily, and we absolutely loved that once the color developed, it lasted for nearly five full days without much noticeable fading. If ease and longevity are what you’re looking for, these drops are a fantastic option for you. Price at time of publish: $50 Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 2-12 drops into moisturizer, oil, or serum | Development Time: 10–12 hours

Best Budget L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mist 4.9 L'Oreal Paris USA View On Amazon View On Lorealparisusa.com Our Ratings Ease of Application 4.5 /5

Overall Results 5 /5 What We Like Easy to apply

Fast-drying

Looks natural

Doesn’t transfer What We Don't Like Feels a bit sticky on the skin

Contains fragrance If you like conveniently applying skincare with a cotton pad, this self-tanning mist could be the perfect product to help you achieve a sunkissed glow. You just spritz the formula onto a cotton pad and sweep it across your face, and then spray the mist a few times about eight inches from your neck and décolleté to ensure your tan is even. The formula is incredibly lightweight, and while we did find it a bit sticky when we first applied it, this feeling dissipated relatively quickly, and luckily, the stickiness didn’t translate to the product transferring. As for the color, we were really impressed by how natural and not orange-looking it appeared—one of our testers even received multiple compliments about how tan and radiant he looked. While it does contain synthetic fragrance which we don’t love, it doesn’t have an overpowering scent and it was tested for all skin types. It’s an excellent option and an affordable price, making it easy for our team to recommend. Price at time of publish: $15 Format: Mist | Recommended Use: Spray onto a cotton pad and apply to face | Development Time: 8–10 hours to fully develop

Best Drugstore SOL by Jergens Deeper By The Drop Face and Body Serum 4.9 Amazon View On Target View On Beallsflorida.com View On Riteaid.com Our Ratings Ease of Application 5 /5

Overall Results 4.8 /5 What We Like Customizable depending on how many drops you use

Fast and easy to use

Doesn’t transfer

Long-lasting

If you're looking for easy-to-use facial self-tanning drops from the drugstore, these are the ones for you. Aside from their super simple and fast application, we appreciate that you can customize your color depending on the number of drops you mix into your moisturizer. The tan it creates looks authentic, and we were impressed that it didn't transfer onto our hands or pillowcases throughout the application and development process. Though you can start to see the color develop after just four hours, the full intensity of the tan comes through after 24 hours—and we loved that it lasted really well without fading for around five days. While we wish it didn't contain fragrance, the scent isn't overpowering, so it's not a dealbreaker. Overall, we were incredibly impressed with the performance of this product, and considering how accessible and relatively affordable it is, it's easy for us to recommend it. Price at time of publish: $24 Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 3–15 drops with moisturizer | Development Time: 4–24 hours

Best Mist St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist 4.9 St. Tropez View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Ease of Application 5 /5

Overall Results 5 /5 What We Like Easy application

Feels lightweight and non-greasy

Doesn’t transfer

Creates a subtle, natural-looking glow What We Don't Like Contains fragrance

A bit tricky to assess whether or not you applied it evenly Tanning mists make for easy on-the-go application, and this one really impressed us during our testing process. The lightweight formula feels refreshing and non-greasy on the skin, and we like that it contains hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid glycerin. It couldn’t be easier to use—you simply spray five to six pumps across your face, neck, and chest and let it develop for four to six hours. We adore this application method for those that crave a fast beauty routine, but it is a bit tricky to tell whether or not you’ve applied the product evenly. This product yielded the most subtle results out of the facial self-tanners we tested, making it a great pick for people with fair and light skin or anyone who’s looking to achieve an understated tan. It didn’t transfer throughout the test, and despite not being able to assess whether or not the application was totally even, we didn’t notice any streaks or patchiness. If you’re looking for a tanning formula in the form of a mist, this one is an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $33 Format: Mist | Recommended Use: Spray 5-6 full pumps directly over face, neck and décolleté | Development Time: 4–8 hours

Best Gel Dior Solar The Self-Tanning Gel 4.8 Dior View On Dior.com Our Ratings Ease of Application 5 /5

Overall Results 4.7 /5 What We Like Easy application

Fast-absorbing

Non-greasy

Lightweight

Buildable

Doesn’t transfer What We Don't Like Can be slightly patchy around skin texture

Contains fragrance Along with drops, mists, and wipes, facial self-tanners come in lotion or gel formats, like this one, that can be easily applied just like you would apply a moisturizer. The gel-like texture absorbs quickly into the skin leaving it feeling balanced—neither too dry and taut nor too greasy. One layer creates a subtle glow, while additional layers build up to create a more noticeable bronze tan—this buildability allows for customization which is one of the things we love the most about it. We noticed very minor patchiness around dry spots and texture near the hairline, so we recommend gently exfoliating before applying it. After it sets and develops, it looks natural on the skin and lasts well for up to four days without needing to reapply. It’s a fantastic option for you if you’re looking for a facial self-tanner that you can apply like a moisturizer and customize your color with. Price at time of publish: $55 Format: Gel/lotion | Recommended Use: Apply an even layer to clean skin and build up more layers as desired | Development Time: 2–10 hours