If you’re looking for fresher, smoother, and rejuvenated skin, an at-home peeling gel is an effective way of achieving some wonderful results in record time. While professional peels should always be performed by a professional due to the higher strength acids they contain, at-home counterparts are far gentler and require less downtime.

But, before you dive straight in, there are a few things to know before you start. Ridah Syed, a Senior Medical Aesthetician at Skinfluencer London explains:

“At-home peels are actually chemical or enzymatic exfoliants that resurface the superficial layer of the skin without causing physical flaking,” Ridah says. “They usually consist of enzymes such as papaya, Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs include glycolic acid, lactic acid, mandelic acid) or Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs include salicylic acid).”

When used correctly (slow at first and built up over time), Ridah says that peeling gels can increase cellular renewal and unblock pores. “Because they are sloughing away the dead skin through exfoliation, they will leave your complexion glowing, fresh, and radiant.”

But before you run out and start using one immediately, it’s important to do your research. To take the guesswork out of your search, we’ve found 10 of the best available with the help and guidance of our beauty experts, Ridah Syed and Madeleine Spencer, beauty writer and host of the Beauty Full Lives podcast. Prepare to look incredibly radiant.