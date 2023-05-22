If you’re looking for fresher, smoother, and rejuvenated skin, an at-home peeling gel is an effective way of achieving some wonderful results in record time. While professional peels should always be performed by a professional due to the higher strength acids they contain, at-home counterparts are far gentler and require less downtime.
But, before you dive straight in, there are a few things to know before you start. Ridah Syed, a Senior Medical Aesthetician at Skinfluencer London explains:
“At-home peels are actually chemical or enzymatic exfoliants that resurface the superficial layer of the skin without causing physical flaking,” Ridah says. “They usually consist of enzymes such as papaya, Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs include glycolic acid, lactic acid, mandelic acid) or Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs include salicylic acid).”
When used correctly (slow at first and built up over time), Ridah says that peeling gels can increase cellular renewal and unblock pores. “Because they are sloughing away the dead skin through exfoliation, they will leave your complexion glowing, fresh, and radiant.”
But before you run out and start using one immediately, it’s important to do your research. To take the guesswork out of your search, we’ve found 10 of the best available with the help and guidance of our beauty experts, Ridah Syed and Madeleine Spencer, beauty writer and host of the Beauty Full Lives podcast. Prepare to look incredibly radiant.
Best Overall
Versed The Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel
Great value for the price
Ingredients are effective and potent
Gently exfoliates
Not suitable for dramatic peeling results
It was a bit of a challenge to find a product packed full of potent ingredients for less than $20, but we found it at Versed. If you haven’t tried the brand’s products before, don’t delay, as they make a big difference without them doing the same to your bank balance. This leave-on exfoliator blends lactic and glycolic acid to sweep away dead skin, alongside vitamin A, to help exfoliate and brighten the look of the complexion. Allantoin, rose hip, and vitamin E ensure it doesn’t dry out or irritate the skin.
Price at time of publication: $8
Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: No | Best for: Aging signs and dullness | Size: 0.5 fl oz.
Best Mini Facial
Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial
Speedy results
High-quality ingredients
Moisturizing plant oils balance out stronger ingredients
Can cause breakouts for some
Drunk Elephant is a go-to for high-quality skincare that delivers big on results. Its latest product offering is this radiance-boosting leave-on mask that uses 10% azelaic acid and 1% salicylic acid to help improve a number of concerns–think redness, stubborn spots, and uneven skin tone. There’s also a fair amount of moisturizing plant oils in its formula to ensure your skin stays happy.
Price at time of publish: $70
Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Blemishes and discoloration| Size: 1.69 fl oz.
Best Moisturizing
Saturday Skin Rub-A-Dub Refining Peel Gel
A little goes a long way
Gently exfoliates skin
Leaves skin feeling hydrated rather than tight
Can't be used more than once a week
If you have a drier skin type and are concerned about using a peel, consider this one from Saturday Skin. It draws on natural fruit enzymes to gently exfoliate the skin but keeps things balanced with moisturizing natural cellulose and aloe extract. This helps it to leave the skin feeling hydrated rather than tight while targeting visible pores and uneven skin tone.
Price at time of publish: $70
Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Pores, dullness, and uneven skin texture| Size: 2.53 fl oz.
Best Clarifying
Tata Harper Clarifying Mask
Can be used as an exfoliating scrub and a mask
Addresses texture, redness and blemishes at the same time
Great for sensitive skin
Fragrance can be strong for some
This complexion-clearing treatment has an impressive formulation comprising lactic acid and AHA superfruit blend, a salicylic acid trio, and quartz sand micro crystals. Together, these clarifying ingredients create an enzymatic peel effect that gives the complexion a more uniform texture, reducing redness and blemishes at the same time. Simply add to the face and neck, relax for 20 minutes, and rinse.
Price at time of publish: $75
Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Pores, dullness, and uneven skin texture| Size: 1 fl oz.
Best for Mature Skin
Kateceuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel
Works well with sensitive skin
Great for hyperpigmentation
Requires some downtime due to flaking
If you’re time-poor, you’re sure to love a product that works hard while you sleep. This overnight peel from the original skin genius Kate Somerville is medical-grade and developed with a clinical aesthetician to rejuvenate the look of the skin. It does this with glycolic acid and retinol alongside vitamin E and niacinamide to keep the complexion calm, happy, and hydrated. This treatment is great for improving the appearance of skin clarity, but it also goes to town on dark spots, enlarged pores, and discoloration.
Price at time of publish: $109
Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Improving collagen and elastin| Size: 30ml
Best Pore Minimizing
Peter Thomas Roth FirmX Exfoliating Peeling Gel
Uses hydrating ingredients to prevent irritation
Speedy results
Some reviewers don't like that dead skin from the treatment is visible
If you want results fast, then this peeling gel delivers. It draws on the exfoliating, enzymatic properties of pineapple and pomegranate (yes, really) to remove dead skin cells and reveal fresher, smoother skin beneath. (The dead skin forms on the top of the dermis, which some reviewers find very satisfying). This also makes it brilliant at unclogging pores. If you’re concerned about irritation, it also includes super hydrators, including glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and cellulose.
Price at time of publish: $50
Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: No | Best for: Removing impurities and clearing pores| Size: 3.4fl oz
Best Exfoliating
Vichy Double Glow Peel Mask
Cool and refreshing when applied to skin
Uses both chemical and natural exfoliants
Has a watery, gel-like texture
Can be irritating to sensitive skin
This rinse-off mask uses Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) alongside Volcanic Rock Particles and 15 Mineral-Rich Vichy Volcanic Water to help the skin appear more refined and glowy. We like that it uses a combination of both chemical and physical exfoliants to remove dead skin cells, which helps to keep the skin barrier intact and avoid irritation. Use this if you have dull and uneven skin and want a quick boost.
Price at time of publish: $20
Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: No | Best for: Brightening and refining dull, uneven skin| Size: 2.54 fl. oz
Best Budget
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
Wallet-friendly option
Vegan & silicone-free
Potent formula that produces quick results
Some reviewers note that it can sting on application
May not work for sensitive skin
“The Ordinary AHA 30% and BHA 2% Peeling Solution works well and is less spendy,” says Madeleine Spencer, beauty writer and host of the Beauty Full Lives podcast. Its key ingredient is glycolic acid which exfoliates the skin while helping to improve common concerns such as uneven skin texture, loss of radiance, and blemishes. This is a great budget option if you want to dip your toe into using a peeling gel without making too hefty an investment.
Price at time of publish: $9.50
Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Acne, blemishes and uneven skin| Size: 1 fl. oz
Best Splurge
Omorvicza Blue Diamond Resurfacing Peel
Great option for busy schedules
Boosts cell renewal and collagen production
Pricey
This peel helps to refine the look of the skin while simultaneously encouraging skin-boosting processes such as cell renewal and collagen production. “I’m very impressed by Omorovicza’s Blue Diamond Resurfacing Peel, which blends lactobiotic and lactic acid with enzymes,” says Madeleine Spencer, beauty writer and host of the Beauty Full Lives podcast. “It’s expensive, but it gives good results.”
Price at time of publish: $205
Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Sensitive skin| Size: 1.7 fl. oz
Best Medical Grade
ZO Enzymatic Peel
Medical-grade formula that's safe for at-home use
Targets signs of sun damage
Feels a bit tingly on application
“The ZO enzymatic peel is safe on all skin types (even hormonal acne and sensitive skin) and leaves skin glowing,” says Ridah Syed, a Senior Medical Aesthetician at Skinfluencer London. “I like to go to bed at night and sleep in it as my skin looks and feels completely fresh and renewed the next morning!” A medical-grade product that can be used at home? We’re in.
Price at time of publish: $85
Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Rough, uneven skin with visible sun damage| Size: 1.7 fl. oz
Final Verdict
We chose The Shortcut Overnight Facial from Versed as our overall favorite at-home peeling gel. It uses a gentle blend of glycolic and lactic acids to exfoliate the skin without causing any irritation or downtime. For when you want to splurge, we don’t think you can beat Omorvicza’s Blue Diamond Resurfacing Peel for making the skin feel incredibly smooth and beautiful.
How We Researched
To find the best face-peeling gels available, we spent hours researching the beauty market. We compared our own experience with these products alongside consumer reviews and recommendations from our experts.
What to Look For
Strength of Acid
Most at-home chemical peels have lower concentrations of acid than those used by dermatologists, ranging from around 0.5% to 2 percent. The most effective formulations will also have a pH of around 2.0. This means that the peel will be able to exfoliate the skin freely. If the pH is higher than this, the potency of the acid (such as salicylic or glycolic acid) will not be able to work effectively.
Type of Acid
Salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid) is one of the most commonly used acids. It’s very effective at treating acne and blemish-prone skin as it’s an anti-inflammatory that reaches to the deeper layers of the dermis, sweeping away congestion and sebum. Alpha-hydroxy acids such as lactic and glycolic are super effective at improving skin texture and targeting aging signs while reversing concerns such as pigmentation.
Frequency
The safest way to start using an at-home peeling gel is to start slow. Begin once a week, or even once every two weeks to see how your skin can tolerate the acid. You can then build up the frequency depending on how your skin reacts.
-
Why should I use a peeling gel and what skin type/ concern can it benefit?
“It is important to look at your skin type and use a product that will benefit your individual skin,” says Ridah Syed, a Senior Medical Aesthetician at Skinfluencer London. “For instance, a salicylic acid is a good choice for those who have oily skin, acne, or clogged pores; a lactic acid peel is a perfect choice for skin that is dehydrated, while glycolic acid peels will brighten the skin. Sensitive skin should use enzyme-based peeling gels as these are a safe way of resurfacing without irritation”. Ridah warns, however, that you should never overuse peeling gels as they can compromise or break down the skin barrier. You should also always follow with a broad-spectrum SPF the morning after, as peels can make the skin more sun sensitive.
-
When are peeling gels not suitable?
“If you have broken or compromised skin, then you should not use them,” advises Ridah. “It is better to book a consultation with a skincare specialist who can assess your skin and prescribe you a skincare routine to suit your skin which will not compromise the skin barrier, but rather ensure it is as healthy as possible.”
-
How can I introduce a peeling gel to my routine?
“Always, always tiptoe in. Don’t use it too often, and remember you can just use a peeling gel on specific parts of your face such as your T-zone,” advises Madeleine Spencer, beauty writer and host of the Beauty Full Lives podcast. Start once a week or fortnight initially to see how your skin tolerates the peeling effect. You can then gradually increase your usage if necessary.
-
What should we be aware of before starting?
“Peels are very effective and helpful,” says Madeleine Spencer, beauty writer and host of the Beauty Full Lives podcast. “But they need to be used correctly and supported with a routine that’ll prop skin up overall. As with every skin treatment, there’s no silver bullet, so don’t go in hard and expect that to be the best recourse if you’ve got skin that’s misbehaving”. It’s also important to use a peel alongside very hydrating products such as a hyaluronic acid serum and barrier repair cream to maintain overall good skin health. A broad-spectrum SPF is also essential the next morning.
Why Trust Byrdie
Catherine Hufton is an experienced lifestyle journalist and has been a contributing writer for Byrdie since 2022. She digs deep into all things fashion and beauty to find the very best shopping must-haves—from the most effective collagen serums to the best drugstore makeup essentials.