Joie Tavernise, Master Esthetician, and founder of JTav Clinical Skincare in NYC says face oils with SPF are great options for both dry and oily skin types. “Face oils with SPF are very beneficial for the skin, especially in colder temperatures. The oil acts as a protective barrier to keep out environmental stressors, while at the same time holding in valuable hydration and nutrients,” says Tavernise. “SPF is an extremely important element in any skincare routine, so when it is incorporated into a face oil it is a valuable product for when you need to moisturize and fortify your skin.“ Face oils with SPF are formulated with chemical or mineral filters offering invisible coverage while maintaining a dewy glow.

There’s a new face oil category emerging and it's offering another layer of protection you don’t want to skip. Face oils with SPF are on the rise, glowing skin included. Forget what you thought you knew about chalky sunscreens and thick formulations, these velvety lightweight sunscreens absorb with ease making them suitable for all skin types and tones. Even better, they’re made with broad spectrum UVA and UVB sun protection for maximum coverage.

This body oil with SPF is packed with so many nutrient-rich active ingredients it’s basically a multi-vitamin for your body. Formulated with sea moss, squalane, shea butter, argan oil, and other plant botanicals to strengthen the skin barrier and lock in moisture.( 5 ) This body oil spf easily glides onto skin and leaves a silky smooth finish. Free of synthetic fragrances, this pick is great for all skin types and is a UVA/UBA sun protection SPF 30.

What We Like: Easy application, Smooth Finish, Silicone Free What We Don’t Like: Not travel-friendly

The Everyday Face Tint locks in moisture with squalane and plant oils to nourish skin and soothe inflammation. This sunscreen is formulated with non-nano zinc providing broad spectrum sun protection and is great if you prefer physical filters. Not only is this multitasker made for sensitive skin, it provides a beautiful coverage that effortlessly blends into all skin types and you have 18 shades to choose from.

As an aesthetician for over a decade, I always say the most difficult part of my job is getting clients to wear (and reapply) sunscreen — until now. This easy to apply and reapply face oil with SPF is a game changer. Made with geranium, rosemary and lavender oils to provide antioxidants and soothe skin, this mist is great for all skin types. One thing I love about this product is it can be applied over makeup and seamlessly throughout the day. For full SPF coverage, mist at least seven sprays to full face and neck.

Ceramides are a must for dry skin to lock in moisture and strengthen the skin barrier. This thirst-quenching face oil gets better, it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalane to increase hydration and retain moisture all day long. It also provides an invisible layer of broad spectrum SPF 40 that is great for all skin tones. If you run very dry, apply this oil after a water based serum or moisturizer for added hydration.

This liquid sun shield is formulated with lavender oil, orange peel oil, and clary sage to give a radiant glow. Made with 100 percent mineral sunscreen, zinc oxide provides broad spectrum sun protection. This spf goes one step further by protecting skin against HEV/blue light (from screens), and environmental pollution. From its lightweight feel, youthful glow, and invisible finish, this liquid is worth the price.

As the temperatures start to drop, it seems like a race to keep up with hydration. This face oil is made with a blend of eight essential oils to retain moisture and provide a lasting glow. Formulated with broad spectrum SPF 30 it protects against the sun and environmental stressors with chemical UV filters. This drugstore find is suitable for all skin types but best for mature, dry skin. Apply a few drops to the full face and neck for a healthy glow.

We’re huge fans of the summery scent—coconut, banana, pineapple, pool water, and swimsuit lycra—however scent products aren’t for everyone. It’s worth noting this product is fragranced before you purchase.

Feel like lathering yourself in chardonnay? Here’s your chance and it will only cost you $20. This lightweight SPF oil is made from chardonnay grape seed oil to nourish and protect skin and passionfruit, jojoba and marula oil to repair the skin barrier, lock in moisture, and provide an instant glow.This SPF oil protects skin against UVA/UVB rays with an SPF 30. It’s packaged in an easy to use and travel friendly bottle. Plus, a little goes a long way which we love because it can be used on both face and body.

Meet the silkiest sunscreen you’ve ever met that melts right into skin while leaving a radiant glow. This lightweight sunscreen oil was developed by dermatologists of color to use on all skin types and tones to protect skin against UVA/UVB rays. No Shade is formulated to quickly absorb, providing an invisible barrier of SPF 30. For best results, apply 15 minutes before sun exposure and every two hours to maintain efficacy.

An SPF oil can be a great formula solution to avoid white cast and get hydration as well as protection. Mele No Shade Sunscreen Oil is our best overall pick. Drier skin may prefer a formula with other skin boosting actives, like the ones in Supergoop Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost, while oily skin may opt for a mist, such as Habit N41 Facial Sunscreen Mist.

Meet the Expert Joie Tavernise is a Master Esthetician, skin expert and the Founder of Jtav Clinical Skincare in NYC.

What to Look for in a Face Oil with SPF

SPF 30 or Higher

Sun Protection Factor (SPF) represents the amount of coverage from sunscreen. When it comes to selecting sunscreen you want to make sure you're opting for a sunscreen protection that is SPF 30 or higher. Although don’t be fooled into an extra sense of protection by SPF 100, after a sun factor of 30 the sun protection does not increase in whole increments but rather in a very small percentage. SPF 30 provides around 97 percent protection(6) (SPF 50 is 98 percent) and is adequate coverage as long as you're reapplying throughout the day.

Broad Spectrum Protection

At this point, I’m sure you’ve heard about UVA, and UVB rays which both play a role in sun damage and degrading collagen in our skin. For the best coverage you want to make sure the products you’re using are performing and protecting your skin at multiple layers. Using a broad spectrum SPF ensures there are UV filters against both UVA/ UVB rays.

Consistency

The nice thing about face oils with SPF is that they are far from the mattifying, or sticky formulas. These face oils melt right into skin, leaving skin fresh and dewy. Whether you run dry or oily, face oils are a great option to use in your face and body skincare routine. When it comes to deciding which product is best for your skin, it’s all about consistency and active ingredients. If you run dry you will want a heavier oil to lock in moisture and if your skin is on the oiler side using a lightweight oil is more suitable.



FAQ What step in your skincare routine do you apply face oil with spf? Face oil with SPF is best applied at the very end of your skincare routine. Face oil locks in moisture and sunscreen acts as a protective barrier against UV rays. Depending on how dry or oily your skin is, your routine will look different. If you run on the dryer side, apply your face oil with SPF after a water based moisturizer. If you run oily, cleanse and then apply your face oil with SPF. For best results apply a face oil with SPF daily, in the morning and yes, even on days when it’s cloudy. And don’t forget to reapply!

Why Trust Byrdie

Lauren Hackney Behringer has over 10 years experience as a celebrity aesthetician, health coach, writer, and beauty industry expert. As a practicing medical aesthetician Lauren sees first hand how skincare performs on her NYC clients. She is also a devoted skin care enthusiast, always ready to try the latest beauty products. One of her new favorite products is the True Botanicals Everyday Skin Tint made with mineral sunscreen that multi-tasks and skin glowing makeup.