Ready to add one (or several if you’re extra like me) to your skincare collection? To help you find the best options on the market, we combined in-depth research with our editor’s recommendations, evaluating each one based on the mist itself, ingredients, finish, and feel on the skin. From glow-boosting options to picks that will make you feel like you’re at the spa, ahead, we’re sharing the face mists that have the Byrdie stamp of approval.

Say hello to face mists; convenient facial sprays that feel incredibly refreshing while also providing the skin with a host of additional benefits. “Face mists provide quick, lightweight hydration that is easy to apply throughout the day,” says board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Ellen Marmur . “They are quickly absorbed and can dampen the skin to allow better application of additional skin care products and makeup. Some face mists also contain added ingredients with antioxidants and nourishing properties for the skin.”

For skincare aficionados, applying products is equal parts about reaping the skin benefits and savoring a moment of self-care. But when you don’t have time on your side, applying a relaxing face mask or taking a few minutes to really massage in your face cream is simply not an option. So what’s the compromise? Finding products that are quick and easy to apply without sacrificing efficaciousness or user experience.

Best Overall LANEIGE Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer Sephora View On Sephora What We Like Hydrating formula

Fine mist

Contains peptides and ceramides

Non-greasy

Fragrance-free

Suitable for all skin types

Refillable What We Don't Like Could be too creamy for oily skin Formulated with a blend of barrier-supporting peptides and ceramides, this milky, hydrating toner and mist works to equip the skin with necessary hydration. The fine mist evenly coats the skin in the creamy formula, instantly quenching dryness without becoming greasy. It’s a fantastic choice for people with all skin types, and we appreciate that it’s great for midday moisture boosts or for applying before moisturizer to help with absorption. “When my skin is looking lifeless or feeling dry and tight, I know I can rely on this mist for a dose of moisture,” says Commerce Writer, Alyssa Kaplan. “I love that the mist is super-fine so it doesn’t drench my skin, and sometimes I keep it in the refrigerator so it doubles as a cooling refresher in addition to an efficacious skincare product.” Price at time of publish: $16, $30 (for refill), $36 Highlighted Ingredients: Ceramides, peptides | Size: 50, 170 ml | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Glow-Inducing Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com What We Like FIne mist

Suitable for all skin types

Contains a blend of hydrating ingredients

Looks radiant on the skin

Luxe packaging What We Don't Like Can be a bit too dewy for oily skin With the ability to help you achieve radiant skin in just a few spritzes, this popular face mist is a little luxury worth investing in if you’re into a dewy look. It’s pricey compared to other glow-boosting mists on the market, but the blend of hydrating ingredients, ultra-fine mist, and gorgeous bottle help to justify the cost. And it doesn’t just create a dewy canvas, it actually helps to nourish the skin thanks to hydrating ingredients, like Okinawa red algae, squalane, silk extract, and Tatcha's signature Hadasei-3, a trio of anti-aging Japanese superfoods. We’re fans of the lightweight, glow-enhancing formula, making it one of our top recommendations for anyone looking to illuminate their complexion. Price at time of publish: $22, $49 Highlighted Ingredients: Okinawa red algae, squalane, silk extract, Tatcha's signature Hadasei-3 | Size: 12, 40 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Refreshing Caudalie Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist Sephora View On Sephora What We Like Has a spa-like scent

Feels cooling on the skin

Fine mist

Non-greasy What We Don't Like Contains essential oils which can be irritating for some

Contains fragrance In need of a midday refresh? This is the face mist for you. Formulated with grape extract and mint in addition to other invigorating ingredients, it feels incredibly fresh and a bit cooling when applied to damp or dry skin. Though it’s formulated with synthetic fragrance and essential oils which can be irritants if you have sensitive skin, we haven’t experienced irritation from this formula, and we do love the spa-like scent that these ingredients create. We also appreciate it’s not drying or greasy—it’s a lightweight mist that provides just a bit of hydration on top of its revitalizing formula. It can also be used on clean skin or over makeup, earning it bonus points in our book. “If you're looking for a simple, hydrating mist that feels incredibly luxe, Caudalie is your girl. It helps to melt powders into creams and creams into your skin without disrupting your applications and feels so refreshing throughout the day.” – Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor Price at time of publish: $22, $49 Highlighted Ingredients: Grape extract, mint, lemon balm essential oils | Size: 30, 100 ml | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Splurge OMOROVICZA Queen of Hungary Mist, 100ml Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter What We Like Spa-like scent

Non-greasy

Fine mist

Formulated with hydrating and balancing ingredients

Fragrance-free What We Don't Like Pricey compared to similar formulas on the marker There’s something about having a luxury skincare product in your beauty ritual that makes you feel special—and we love this one from Omorovicza. The price tag is high, we know, but the glass bottle, spa-like scent, and balancing formula that includes the brand’s healing concentrate in addition to other soothing and hydrating ingredients make for a luxe facial mist. The concentrate, which the brand calls Omorovicza's Healing Concentrate, contains minerals from Budapest's thermal waters which the brand says work to increase skin’s firmness, elasticity, and hydration. We love that it’s incredibly lightweight and non-greasy, and applying it feels like an indulgent experience that leaves skin feeling calm. Price at time of publish: $33, $95 Highlighted Ingredients: Omorovicza’s Healing Concentrate, apple pectin, orange blossom, rose and sage distillates | Size: 30, 100 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Budget Pixi Glow Mist Ulta View On Ulta View On Target View On Walmart What We Like Fine mist

Suitable for all skin types

Glow-boosting

Affordable What We Don't Like Contains essential oils which can be irritating for some This popular drugstore pick has been well-loved for a while now, and we think the hype is justified. Formulated with propolis extract which has antiseptic and antioxidant properties, as well as aloe, it works to nourish and hydrate the skin while delivering a gorgeous, dewy finish. We love that the mist is quite fine (which is pretty rare for drugstore options), and it delivers radiance without feeling heavy or sticky. We also appreciate that it’s suitable for all skin types, though if you have sensitive or reactive skin, beware that it contains a blend of essential oils. If you’re looking for a glow-boosting facial mist on a budget, this one is your girl. Price at time of publish: $15 Highlighted Ingredients: Propolis extract, aloe, essential oils | Size: 80 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Redness SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Facial Mist (1.7 fl. oz.) Sephora View On Dermstore What We Like Suitable for all skin types

Lightweight

Formulated with hydrating and soothing ingredients

Enhances radiance What We Don't like Some find that it has a bit of a funny smell

Can be a bit sticky If you’re looking for a quick fix for facial redness, we recommend giving this face mist a try. Formulated with calming ingredients like cucumber, thyme, and rosemary extracts—in addition to hydration heroes like hyaluronic acid and glycerin—it works to calm redness and support a healthy skin barrier. Though it won’t kick redness to the curb for the long haul, it’s a great product to have on hand when you’re experiencing a flare prior to an event or special occasion. Plus, we like that it’s not just effective for soothing the skin; it’s great for adding a boost of hydration and radiance as well. While some people find it to be a tad sticky and have a bit of a funny spend, it’s great for all skin types, non-greasy, and effective, making it a winner in our book. Price at time of publish: $69 Highlighted Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, cucumber, thyme, and rosemary extracts | Size: 50 ml | Cruelty-Free: No

Best for Sensitive Skin Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray Sephora View On Sephora View On Jcpenney.com View On Kohls.com What We Like Suitable for all skin types

Soothes redness and irritation

Non-greasy

Fragrance-free

Alcohol-free What We Don't Like Mist could be more fine This face mist has a massive following full of loyal fans, and we totally get why—it’s seriously effective. Formulated with hypochlorous acid, an anti-inflammatory ingredient with antibacterial properties, it works to soothe redness and inflammation and defend the skin from bad bacteria. It’s fragrance-free and alcohol-free which is excellent for people with sensitive and dry skin, and it’s not greasy, heavy, or sticky when applied. Though we wish the mist came out a bit more delicately, it remains one of our favorite face mists available. “I love the Tower 28 mist because it’s multi-purpose,” says Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer. “It's amazing as a soothing spritz to the face on a hot day or post-workout, but I’ve found that the ingredients like hypochlorous acid actually help calm down inflamed acne—something I can't say about other formulas.” Price at time of publish: $12, $28 Highlighted Ingredients: Hypochlorous acid | Size: 30, 120 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Dry Skin Charlotte's Magic hydrator mist75 ml Charlotte Tilbury View On Charlottetilbury.com What We Like Lightweight and nourishing

Formulated with hydrating ingredients

Non-greasy

Makes skin look radiant What We Don't Like Contains fragrance Charlotte Tilbury knows a thing or two about creating glow-boosting products, and this facial mist is one we recommend you don’t sleep on. Created with hyaluronic acid and glycerin for hydration and softness, kombu extract for firming, and niacinamide to help even the skin tone, this powerhouse formula is effective and easy to apply. It does a nice job of reviving dry and tired skin, giving it the necessary hydration and a bit of glow without feeling heavy or greasy. “I love spritzing on this mist before applying my makeup because it helps to create a smooth, moisturized canvas. It feels refreshing and lightweight, and I find that it delivers the perfect dose of long-lasting hydration.” – Alyssa Kaplan Price at time of publish: $47 Highlighted Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin, kombu extract | Size: 75 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes