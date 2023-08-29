For skincare aficionados, applying products is equal parts about reaping the skin benefits and savoring a moment of self-care. But when you don’t have time on your side, applying a relaxing face mask or taking a few minutes to really massage in your face cream is simply not an option. So what’s the compromise? Finding products that are quick and easy to apply without sacrificing efficaciousness or user experience.
Say hello to face mists; convenient facial sprays that feel incredibly refreshing while also providing the skin with a host of additional benefits. “Face mists provide quick, lightweight hydration that is easy to apply throughout the day,” says board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Ellen Marmur. “They are quickly absorbed and can dampen the skin to allow better application of additional skin care products and makeup. Some face mists also contain added ingredients with antioxidants and nourishing properties for the skin.”
Ready to add one (or several if you’re extra like me) to your skincare collection? To help you find the best options on the market, we combined in-depth research with our editor’s recommendations, evaluating each one based on the mist itself, ingredients, finish, and feel on the skin. From glow-boosting options to picks that will make you feel like you’re at the spa, ahead, we’re sharing the face mists that have the Byrdie stamp of approval.
Best Overall
LANEIGE Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer
Hydrating formula
Fine mist
Contains peptides and ceramides
Non-greasy
Fragrance-free
Suitable for all skin types
Refillable
Could be too creamy for oily skin
Formulated with a blend of barrier-supporting peptides and ceramides, this milky, hydrating toner and mist works to equip the skin with necessary hydration. The fine mist evenly coats the skin in the creamy formula, instantly quenching dryness without becoming greasy. It’s a fantastic choice for people with all skin types, and we appreciate that it’s great for midday moisture boosts or for applying before moisturizer to help with absorption.
“When my skin is looking lifeless or feeling dry and tight, I know I can rely on this mist for a dose of moisture,” says Commerce Writer, Alyssa Kaplan. “I love that the mist is super-fine so it doesn’t drench my skin, and sometimes I keep it in the refrigerator so it doubles as a cooling refresher in addition to an efficacious skincare product.”
Price at time of publish: $16, $30 (for refill), $36
Highlighted Ingredients: Ceramides, peptides | Size: 50, 170 ml | Cruelty-Free: No
Best Glow-Inducing
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
FIne mist
Suitable for all skin types
Contains a blend of hydrating ingredients
Looks radiant on the skin
Luxe packaging
Can be a bit too dewy for oily skin
With the ability to help you achieve radiant skin in just a few spritzes, this popular face mist is a little luxury worth investing in if you’re into a dewy look. It’s pricey compared to other glow-boosting mists on the market, but the blend of hydrating ingredients, ultra-fine mist, and gorgeous bottle help to justify the cost. And it doesn’t just create a dewy canvas, it actually helps to nourish the skin thanks to hydrating ingredients, like Okinawa red algae, squalane, silk extract, and Tatcha's signature Hadasei-3, a trio of anti-aging Japanese superfoods. We’re fans of the lightweight, glow-enhancing formula, making it one of our top recommendations for anyone looking to illuminate their complexion.
Price at time of publish: $22, $49
Highlighted Ingredients: Okinawa red algae, squalane, silk extract, Tatcha's signature Hadasei-3 | Size: 12, 40 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Refreshing
Caudalie Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist
Has a spa-like scent
Feels cooling on the skin
Fine mist
Non-greasy
Contains essential oils which can be irritating for some
Contains fragrance
In need of a midday refresh? This is the face mist for you. Formulated with grape extract and mint in addition to other invigorating ingredients, it feels incredibly fresh and a bit cooling when applied to damp or dry skin. Though it’s formulated with synthetic fragrance and essential oils which can be irritants if you have sensitive skin, we haven’t experienced irritation from this formula, and we do love the spa-like scent that these ingredients create. We also appreciate it’s not drying or greasy—it’s a lightweight mist that provides just a bit of hydration on top of its revitalizing formula. It can also be used on clean skin or over makeup, earning it bonus points in our book.
“If you're looking for a simple, hydrating mist that feels incredibly luxe, Caudalie is your girl. It helps to melt powders into creams and creams into your skin without disrupting your applications and feels so refreshing throughout the day.” – Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor
Price at time of publish: $22, $49
Highlighted Ingredients: Grape extract, mint, lemon balm essential oils | Size: 30, 100 ml | Cruelty-Free: No
Best Splurge
OMOROVICZA Queen of Hungary Mist, 100ml
Spa-like scent
Non-greasy
Fine mist
Formulated with hydrating and balancing ingredients
Fragrance-free
Pricey compared to similar formulas on the marker
There’s something about having a luxury skincare product in your beauty ritual that makes you feel special—and we love this one from Omorovicza. The price tag is high, we know, but the glass bottle, spa-like scent, and balancing formula that includes the brand’s healing concentrate in addition to other soothing and hydrating ingredients make for a luxe facial mist. The concentrate, which the brand calls Omorovicza's Healing Concentrate, contains minerals from Budapest's thermal waters which the brand says work to increase skin’s firmness, elasticity, and hydration. We love that it’s incredibly lightweight and non-greasy, and applying it feels like an indulgent experience that leaves skin feeling calm.
Price at time of publish: $33, $95
Highlighted Ingredients: Omorovicza’s Healing Concentrate, apple pectin, orange blossom, rose and sage distillates | Size: 30, 100 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Budget
Pixi Glow Mist
Fine mist
Suitable for all skin types
Glow-boosting
Affordable
Contains essential oils which can be irritating for some
This popular drugstore pick has been well-loved for a while now, and we think the hype is justified. Formulated with propolis extract which has antiseptic and antioxidant properties, as well as aloe, it works to nourish and hydrate the skin while delivering a gorgeous, dewy finish. We love that the mist is quite fine (which is pretty rare for drugstore options), and it delivers radiance without feeling heavy or sticky. We also appreciate that it’s suitable for all skin types, though if you have sensitive or reactive skin, beware that it contains a blend of essential oils. If you’re looking for a glow-boosting facial mist on a budget, this one is your girl.
Price at time of publish: $15
Highlighted Ingredients: Propolis extract, aloe, essential oils | Size: 80 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Redness
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Facial Mist (1.7 fl. oz.)
Suitable for all skin types
Lightweight
Formulated with hydrating and soothing ingredients
Enhances radiance
Some find that it has a bit of a funny smell
Can be a bit sticky
If you’re looking for a quick fix for facial redness, we recommend giving this face mist a try. Formulated with calming ingredients like cucumber, thyme, and rosemary extracts—in addition to hydration heroes like hyaluronic acid and glycerin—it works to calm redness and support a healthy skin barrier. Though it won’t kick redness to the curb for the long haul, it’s a great product to have on hand when you’re experiencing a flare prior to an event or special occasion. Plus, we like that it’s not just effective for soothing the skin; it’s great for adding a boost of hydration and radiance as well. While some people find it to be a tad sticky and have a bit of a funny spend, it’s great for all skin types, non-greasy, and effective, making it a winner in our book.
Price at time of publish: $69
Highlighted Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, cucumber, thyme, and rosemary extracts | Size: 50 ml | Cruelty-Free: No
Best for Sensitive Skin
Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Suitable for all skin types
Soothes redness and irritation
Non-greasy
Fragrance-free
Alcohol-free
Mist could be more fine
This face mist has a massive following full of loyal fans, and we totally get why—it’s seriously effective. Formulated with hypochlorous acid, an anti-inflammatory ingredient with antibacterial properties, it works to soothe redness and inflammation and defend the skin from bad bacteria. It’s fragrance-free and alcohol-free which is excellent for people with sensitive and dry skin, and it’s not greasy, heavy, or sticky when applied. Though we wish the mist came out a bit more delicately, it remains one of our favorite face mists available.
“I love the Tower 28 mist because it’s multi-purpose,” says Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer. “It's amazing as a soothing spritz to the face on a hot day or post-workout, but I’ve found that the ingredients like hypochlorous acid actually help calm down inflamed acne—something I can't say about other formulas.”
Price at time of publish: $12, $28
Highlighted Ingredients: Hypochlorous acid | Size: 30, 120 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Dry Skin
Charlotte's Magic hydrator mist75 ml
Lightweight and nourishing
Formulated with hydrating ingredients
Non-greasy
Makes skin look radiant
Contains fragrance
Charlotte Tilbury knows a thing or two about creating glow-boosting products, and this facial mist is one we recommend you don’t sleep on. Created with hyaluronic acid and glycerin for hydration and softness, kombu extract for firming, and niacinamide to help even the skin tone, this powerhouse formula is effective and easy to apply. It does a nice job of reviving dry and tired skin, giving it the necessary hydration and a bit of glow without feeling heavy or greasy.
“I love spritzing on this mist before applying my makeup because it helps to create a smooth, moisturized canvas. It feels refreshing and lightweight, and I find that it delivers the perfect dose of long-lasting hydration.” – Alyssa Kaplan
Price at time of publish: $47
Highlighted Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin, kombu extract | Size: 75 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Mature Skin
Dermalogica Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist
Formulated with hydrating ingredients
Non-sticky
Suitable for all skin types
Fragrance-free
Mist comes out a bit aggressively
Delivering hydration and supporting skin firmness and elasticity is what this face mist promises to do. These attributes are also what we want to see in anti-aging skincare, making this a fantastic choice for those with mature skin. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, it works to boost hydration in the skin, smooth the appearance of fine lines, and support a healthy skin barrier. When you apply it, the mist comes out pretty aggressively which we don’t love, but considering how hydrating it is and how beautifully radiant it makes skin appear, this is something we can totally look past. After applying a few spritzes, we can immediately notice a significant improvement in the look and feel of our skin—it looks healthy and glowy, and it feels incredibly soft to the touch.
Price at time of publish: $47
Highlighted Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, ceramides | Size: 150 ml | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Final Verdict
Our favorite face mist is the Laneige Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer. The mist comes out of the bottle evenly and with the perfect amount of pressure, it’s loaded with hydrating ingredients, it’s suitable for all skin types, and it leaves the skin feeling hydrated and looking radiant. But if you’re looking for one that will evoke the essence of a luxury spa while giving your skin a cooling refresh, we recommend the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist.
How We Researched & Tested
To compile this list, our team of editors and contributors spent hours researching the best products on the market in this category, evaluating their key features—like ingredients, finish, or feel on the skin—in addition to reviews from customers and other trusted sources. Our team also incorporated their own personal experiences testing products in their own lives.
What to Look for When Buying a Face Mist
Ingredients
Like with all skincare products, it’s important to take ingredients into consideration. “The ingredients should be kept simple for face mists,” says Dr. Marmur. “Patients should look for hydrating and calming ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and aloe. Some face mist may also provide SPF coverage, which is a great bonus for sunscreen reapplication throughout the day.” The Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Hydrator Mist is a fantastic choice with both hyaluronic acid and niacinamide in it.
There are also ingredients that you might want to avoid, especially if you have sensitive or reactive skin. “Patients should avoid fragrances and ethanol (alcohol) which can cause irritation and dryness,” explains Dr. Marmur. “Essential oils should also be avoided due to potential skin reaction after sun exposure.” If you’re looking for an alcohol-free option, we highly recommend the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray.
Finish
In the same way that moisturizers and foundations create different finishes on your skin, so too, do face mists. Some, like the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, provide a super dewy finish, while others, like the Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist, will set down to a natural finish. What’s best for you ultimately comes down to your preferences, though we recommend those with dry skin opt for more hydrating, radiant options.
Mist
The way that the mist sprays out of the nozzle might seem insignificant, but trust us, it can make all the difference in terms of the user experience. Now if you’re using a mist solely for the benefits, this might not matter as much. But if you’re looking for a pleasant refresh or something to apply over makeup, a mist that squirts heavy droplets of water on your face is less than ideal. Both the Laneige Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer and the Pixi Glow Mist have fine but substantial mists.
What are face mists for?
Face mists are for giving your skin a refresh while also providing hydration and potentially antioxidant benefits. They can also help to better the absorption of products you apply after them. Plus, options like the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray and the SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Facial Mist are great for taming redness and irritation.
The benefits don’t stop there. According to Dr. Marmur, “Face mists can also be used during flights as the environment is much more drying while on the plane, and followed with a hydrating mask. They’re also a great addition during hiking and outdoor activities to provide boosted hydration. Some may contain antioxidants and calming niacinamides that can protect against sun damage and redness.”
Who should use a face mist?
“Face mist is great for patients with dry and sensitive skin who may need additional moisture throughout the day,” Dr. Marmur tells Byrdie. “It is also lightweight enough for oily and combination skin to use throughout the day to provide moisture without the added heaviness from creams. However, given the lightweight watery texture, the boost in hydration is transient and does not lock in moisture for a prolonged period.”
What's the best way to apply face mist?
Face mists are convenient and easy to apply, so you can really apply one whenever you feel like your skin needs a refresh or an extra boost of moisture. “Face mist should be applied morning and night time before moisturizer application as it is lightweight and the moisturizer that follows after can help lock in the moisture by creating a more occlusive seal,” says Dr. Marmur. “It can be sprayed throughout the day on top of sunscreen and makeup for additional moisturization.”
What's the difference between face mist and toner?
Though they can have similar ingredients and benefits, toners are typically applied after cleansers for additional cleansing balancing for the skin. Face mists, on the other hand, focus more on hydration and can be applied at any point in your skincare routine.
Why Trust Byrdie
Alyssa Kaplan is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and product tester specializing in cosmetics. She received a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she studied marketing and product development in the cosmetics industry as well as fashion business marketing. Alyssa has been a commerce writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty.
For this story, she did extensive market research, taking consumer reviews into consideration, and also tested many of the mists on this list for herself. She also consulted with board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Ellen Marmur, who is also the founder of MMSkincare.