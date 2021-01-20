If You're in Your 40s, Try These 10 Face Masks

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Unlike a cleanser, SPF, or night cream, a mask may not be a skincare habit you’ve adopted over the years—and that’s OK. That said, whether you use a mask weekly or every other day, make it count by selecting one that will produce results.

Finding the right formula to combat dullness, dryness, and sagging that arises in your 40s will prove there are endless options on the market—and at varying price points. It’s a lot to navigate, whether you opt for a cream, peel, sheet, or all-in-one, so keep reading to discover some of the best face masks to try. (Trust me. I tried all 10, and I'm 40.)