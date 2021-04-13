The Best Protective Face Masks to Wear for Workouts, According to Trainers

Working out with a face-covering might take some getting used to, but it’s much more comfortable with the right one. After all, you need to be able to breathe freely, stay relatively dry, and not feel any pulling, rubbing, or chafing. So, where might you find such a mask? Ahead, top trainers reveal their favorite workout-friendly protective face masks.
Meet the Expert
- Dominic Anthony, is the trainer and founder of Dominic Effect App.
- Alessia is the trainer and founder of A Sculpt Body.
- Mindi Kirsch is a trainer at Dance Body.
- Andrea Rogers is the founder of the international brand Xtend Barre.
Jaanuu Reusable Face Mask
Well-known for its comfortable fit and antimicrobial finish, these masks by Jaanuu stay firmly in place while remaining breathable. Originally designed for medical professionals, these are among the most comfortable, non-irritating designs on the market.
Eleven By Venus Williams Face Mask
These masks come from Venus William’s athletic apparel brand Eleven. You can choose from several fun bright colors. Moisture-wicking, stretchy, and adjustable, these masks will get you through even the most challenging matches.
Vast FM Mask
Dominic Anthony, trainer and founder of Dominic Effect App, says: “As a trainer, it's important that any mask I wear is protective as I'm around clients but also highly breathable and comfortable. VAST FM is made with the same water repellant treatment and materials as their surf and streetwear. The Aquaterra surf tee fabric lining is moisture-wicking, anti-bacterial, and anti-rash, so it absorbs sweat and dries quickly, which is critical when working out. Also, the design was inspired by fighter pilot masks, comes in four colors, and utilizes adjustable head ties versus the typical ear loops, which are more comfortable for long-term wear. They keep the mask secure to your face shape when on and just around your neck when off, so you are never searching for a mask when needed!
Nile Mask by Glamourina
If you’re the type that likes to match your mask to your outfit, the Nile Mask from Glamorina comes in the same print that their amazing leggings and sports bras do. They’re breathable and moisture-wicking, too, making them the perfect mask for intense workouts.
Threads Standard Mask
Alessia, the trainer and founder of A Sculpt Body, says: “My Threads mask has been my go-to reusable mask since they launched early in the pandemic. The double-layer design gives me protection while still being incredibly breathable and comfortable on my face during my workouts and walks outside. I love how thoughtful they were about mask design and quality - I've washed mine dozens of times, and they are still in amazing condition, and it's the only mask that hasn't irritated my skin (a major feat in a time of "mask-ne").”
Lunair The REssential Mask
Lunair makes buttery soft, smooth, comfortable masks that have quickly become a favorite. The REssetial three-layer mask uses regenerated nylon and special fabric that protects against bacteria and odor. They’re also adjustable and fit heads from large to small.
Mindi Kirsch, a trainer at Dance Body, told us: "The Lunair masks keep us safe so we can continue to keep moving. They are not only breathable, but they are so comfortable! The adjustable strap and eco-friendly features are a bonus!”
32 Degrees Reusable Face Mask
Andrea Rogers, founder of international brand Xtend Barre will only wear one type of mask for her workouts: “The 32-degree cool mask is my go-to face mask as it's incredibly comfortable to wear, allows for adequate airflow, and it washes and wears great! The material is so soft I often forget to take it off after getting home!” she says.