The Best Protective Face Masks to Wear for Workouts, According to Trainers

Lunair The REssential Mask

Lunair The REssential Mask $10

Lunair makes buttery soft, smooth, comfortable masks that have quickly become a favorite. The REssetial three-layer mask uses regenerated nylon and special fabric that protects against bacteria and odor. They’re also adjustable and fit heads from large to small.

Mindi Kirsch, a trainer at Dance Body, told us: "The Lunair masks keep us safe so we can continue to keep moving. They are not only breathable, but they are so comfortable! The adjustable strap and eco-friendly features are a bonus!”