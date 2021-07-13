We Can't Stop Wearing Exercise Dresses—These Are the 7 Best

Exercise dresses are trending—and for good reason. The usual tank and shorts or leggings are a well-worn standard, but the workout (and athleisure) game deserves some fresh style. Exercise dresses are made of the same sweat-wicking, stretchable material we know and love all while being flowy, breezy, and versatile. (Wear it alone for tennis or your evening walk, or dress it up with vintage denim and your favorite white sneakers for dinner and drinks.)
Luckily, there are several exercise dresses on the market that are designed to look beautiful without skimping on functionality. Wear them on the court, in the gym, or to brunch. There's an exercise dress here for everyone.
Ahead, discover team Byrdie's 7 favorite exercise dresses from brands like Girlfriend Collective, Nike, and more.
Girlfriend Collective Undress
The Undress by Girlfriend Collective is the light-as-a-cloud, soft and smooth dress you can wear while working out or lounging around. (And huge plus, it's made from recycled water bottles.)
The straps are adjustable and crisscross in the back, and there is an elastic support band for your bust (but many reviewers say they still opted to wear a bra during higher-impact activities). Built-in shorts with pockets are included and help prevent chafing with their sweat-wicking fabric.
The dresses are also rated at UPF 50 plus for optimal sun protection (don’t forget to apply sunscreen to the rest of you!). The undress ranges in size from XXS to 6XL, making it the most size-inclusive dress on this list.
Price: $78
Athena Outdoor Voices Athena Dress
The Outdoor Voices Athena dress features a compressive fit for support and shaping during your workouts and beyond. It comes in two colorways; navy and charcoal or dove and ash gray.
The dress might run a bit small, so you may want to size up. Tons of positive reviews suggest this dress is perfect for running, walking, hiking, and everything in-between.
Price: $88
Eleven by Venus William Venus Starr Dress In Foil Iridescent
The tennis Queen herself has designed a beautiful dress in an iridescent fabric that is ruched at the chest and features a v-neck with a slim cut. This dress has a supportive built-in shelf bra and moves with your body as you work out. It runs from XS to XXL and looks fantastic paired with a jean jacket for off-court lunch dates.
Price: $99
Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress
Nike’s version of the exercise dress is made from a stretchy lightweight fabric outer layer and a bodysuit layer underneath for full coverage and support. It's breathable and moves with you for use during your favorite HIIT workout or a hike.
The Bliss Luxe dress is made from 50 percent recycled polyester and runs from extra small to 3x. Some reviewers say that this dress runs large and is quite loose, so you may want to size down depending on your preferred fit.
Price: $90
Athleta Match Point Dress
The Match Point dress by Athleta is made of a slinky lightweight fabric that includes some compression, but has more room in the back (so your legs are free for returning that serve).
This dress can be layered with bike shorts since it doesn't include a built-in pair—which might be ideal since reviews say that it is relatively short. The back is made from mesh for ventilation and keeping cool. The Match Point dress is made of sustainable fabrics and includes a UPF 50-plus rating. It's also certified fair trade.
Price: $89
Halara 2-in-1 Side Pocket Golf Tennis Dress
This tennis dress from Halara is definitely ready for off-court antics due to its super flirty profile. It's form-fitting, but not too tight and features a modest flare at the hem.
Reviewers overwhelmingly describe this dress as "super comfy" and "versatile" while being true-to-size. The dress includes built-in shorts with pockets in a breathable and sweat-wicking silky soft fabric made from nylon and spandex mix available in trendy soft colors. One downside is that it does not include a built-in sports bra.
Price: $40
HDE Exercise Dress
The HDE women's exercise dress is a cute sleeveless choice with built-in biker shorts that include pockets. The dress looks great for casual wear but is also functional for exercise.
It's made of polyester and runs from a size four up to 14. One downside is that there is no built-in bra, but there is a layered tank for added protection. Reviewers say that the dress runs true to size but might be a bit long for some.
Price: $37