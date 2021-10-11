Bounce into Shape with These 10 Exercise Trampolines

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

So, why are rebounder workouts so great? According to Chris Gagliardi , certified personal trainer and scientific education content manager at ACE (American Council on Exercise), there's "no difference between maximal heart rate, maximal oxygen uptake, and energy expenditure when compared to treadmill running." In other words, if you swap running (or another strenuous form of cardio ) with bouncing, you'll see similar results. Plus, unlike many other workouts, it's just plain fun—and when something is fun, you're more likely to stick with it .

Trampolines aren't just for kiddos. The stretchy, springy, gymnastics-inspired structures can be used for recreation and athletic purposes, like cross-training, competitive sports, or daily cardio. You may have heard of rebounding, which is essentially aerobic exercise performed while jumping on a mini-trampoline. Trampolining isn't a new workout, but amid the current at-home fitness boom, it's beginning to spark the interest of a lot more people.

Constructed out of heavy-duty steel with six evenly spaced legs, this exceedingly durable rebounder can withstand millions of jumps and won't tip over as you bounce. But that doesn't mean it's not flexible—the thermoplastic jumping mat is supremely soft and comfortable, offering just the right amount of low-impact resistance. Whether you're looking to work on your cardio, strength, balance, or flexibility, this trampoline has you covered.

Sitting 10 inches from the ground with a 40-inch diameter and a 450-pound weight capacity, Darchen's take on the mini-trampoline accommodates people of all shapes and sizes . Its innovative bungees are ultra-strong and provide the perfect level of tension while staying quiet as you jump.

But this mini trampoline really stands out for its handlebar. The T-shaped design allows you to jump freely without obstruction, while the foam coating offers added grip and comfort. Though it's engineered to last for several years, one thing to note is that this rebounder has a 200-pound weight limit. Also, it doesn't fold up like many others in its category.

When it comes to at-home fitness , Airzone's Exercise Rebounder pulls out all the stops. Measuring 38 inches wide, it has a powder-coated steel frame and a heavy-duty anti-slip thermoplastic jump mat, plus 32 bungee cords for noise-free bouncing.

This mini trampoline weighs roughly 16.5 pounds and can support up to 220 pounds of weight. The rubber-tipped legs are easy to take off, and the jumping surface folds in half for easy-breezy storage.

We also love this 44-inch option from Upper Bounce. Featuring a heavy-gauge steel frame, 36 durable springs, and a thermoplastic mat with reinforced stitching, it offers consistent resistance and an incredibly comfortable bouncing experience. A sleek blue vinyl cover goes over the springs to protect them from pinching. And if you place it outdoors, it'll prevent rust and other weather damage.

While it has a relatively low weight capacity (220 pounds), the coil spring system and a heavy-duty thermoplastic jump mat are made to last. You can increase your aerobic ability and bounce the calories away for years to come. This trampoline also comes with a padded handlebar for stability, but you can leave it off if you prefer to jump freely.

Need something you can take on the go? Your best bet is the Portable & Foldable Trampoline from SereneLife. Designed for hassle-free setup and dismantling, this 40-inch rebounder folds up effortlessly and can be tucked into the included travel bag when you want to pack it in your car or store it in a closet.

This rebounder comes with two resistance tubes, allowing you to get a full-body workout in just a few square feet of space. You can get your cardio in while working on your balance and toning your arms, shoulders, chest, back, core, glutes, and legs. Also, the sturdy steel frame and resilient thermoplastic mat are designed to hold up indoors or outside.

For folks working with limited square footage, we recommend the Stamina InTone Plus. Measuring 38 inches in diameter and weighing just 13 pounds with a handy fold-up design, it's conveniently lightweight, compact, and easy to tuck out of the way when it's not in use.

This rebounder offers a low-impact solution for getting in some heart-healthy cardio while toning your muscles, and you can buy a stability handlebar if you need a little extra support. It comes with a bounce counter for logging your jumps and tracking your progress. Plus, storage is a breeze, thanks to the folding design and included carry bag.

Rebound Fitness designs its trampolines with the whole family in mind. The FitBounce Pro is 40 inches wide with a 28-inch bounce surface and a 330-pound weight capacity. It has an incredibly strong bungee system with 60 perfectly tensioned bands (about twice as many as most other mini trampolines).

"I love my JumpSport for the look, performance, and value—also a big fan of The Ness rebounding workouts. So when I found out they joined together to create this version, [it was a] match made in heaven!"— Leah Wyar , VP

This rebounder is a favorite of Byrdie editor Leah Wyar , who appreciates its simple appearance and impressive performance. The black powder-coated frame is notably sturdy and designed to resist tipping. Also, it'll arrive on your doorstep almost fully assembled.

Measuring 39 inches in diameter with a 32.5-inch jump surface, The Fitness Trampoline by Jumpsport is small enough to fit in almost any room but big enough to accommodate any adult. It's made with premium bungee cords, which offer a gentle, smooth, low-impact bounce that's perfect for beginners.

"Rebounding is one of my favorite cardio workouts, but you need the right trampoline. I went through a few cheaper options that just didn't provide the right amount of resistance, took up too much space, or felt like they were going to topple over in the middle of class. The Bellicon rebounder is an investment, but it's so worth it. It feels sturdier than most of my furniture, the legs fold up, so you can easily slide it under your bed or sofa, and the colors and resistance are completely customizable."— Holly Rhue , Editor

The brand's Classic Trampoline is available in three sizes (39, 44, and 49 inches) and comes in varying bungee strengths to accommodate people of different fitness levels . Not only that, but you can choose from a variety of colors—we're big fans of the bright and cheery rainbow option. And if you order from Bellicon, your rebounder will be custom assembled, so you can start bouncing as soon as it arrives.

Byrdie editor Holly Rhue highly recommends Bellicon trampolines, and we can see why. Boasting durable steel frames and high-tech bungee technology, you can count on unmatched bounce quality and consistent resistance. The legs fold up, too, allowing you to store your rebounder vertically.

This affordable rebounder has six detachable legs, each with rubber tips to protect your floors. The heavy-duty design can support up to 250 pounds of weight. We also appreciate that it weighs just 14 pounds and folds up for easy-peasy storage.

On a budget? You can't go wrong with Stamina's 36-Inch Folding Trampoline. Featuring 30 tension bands covered with a silver safety pad and a strong yet flexible polypropylene (thermoplastic) surface, it offers a notably quiet, supportive, and comfortable bounce.

Gagliardi recommends getting one with springs, as opposed to elastic bands, and this trampoline delivers. Its commercial-grade steel springs are thoughtfully designed for safety, performance, and long-term durability. What's more, it comes with a foam-grip handlebar, which you can take on and off, and folds up into less than a quarter of its full size.

If you're in search of a low-impact workout that gets your heart pumping, engages your muscles, burns calories , and torches fat, look no further than the BCAN Foldable Mini Trampoline. Measuring 40 inches in diameter with an impressive 330-pound weight capacity, this rebounder accommodates people of all ages, body types, and fitness levels.

The BCAN 40" Foldable Mini Trampoline is the best option overall because of its mid-range price tag, 330-pound weight capacity, and commercial-grade spring system. However, if you're open to splurging on something a little fancier, we can't say enough good things about the Bellicon Classic Trampoline. And if you want a more budget-friendly rebounder, go for the Stamina 36-Inch Folding Trampoline.

Meet the Expert Chris Gagliardi is a certified personal trainer and scientific education content manager at ACE (American Council on Exercise).

What to Look For in an Exercise Trampoline

Size

When browsing exercise trampolines, one of the most important things to consider is the size. Make sure to measure your space carefully before buying one to confirm it'll fit. Also, keep in mind that the width listed usually refers to the total diameter, not the jumping surface. The jumping surface will be a few inches smaller.

Folding Design

Gagliardi says to also take a rebounder's portability into account. Does it fold up to accommodate easy storage? If so, what are the folded dimensions? Do the reviews say it's easy to fold up? Remember that not all mini trampolines fold up, so be sure to check if this is a feature you need.

Springs vs. Bungee Cords

When shopping around for exercise trampolines, you'll notice that some have metal springs and others have bungee cords. Springs tend to last a bit longer and maintain their resistance better than elastic bands. However, bungees are much quieter, often offering a nearly silent bounce, which is ideal for indoor use.

Weight Capacity

Another thing to consider is the weight capacity. When you read the product description of an exercise trampoline, you'll see a manufacturer-recommended weight limit. The limits are usually between 230 and 330 pounds, though some are higher and lower. Rebounders with higher weight capacities are typically sturdier and stronger than those with lower limits.

FAQs

Is Jumping on a Trampoline Good Exercise?

"Exercising on a mini-trampoline while following a cardiorespiratory routine can elicit an effective training response for meeting exercise guidelines and improving cardiorespiratory fitness," says Gagliardi. And in terms of calorie burn, a rebounder can be just as effective as most other rigorous cardio workouts.

Performing various moves on an unstable surface might also improve your balance and spatial awareness. "Jumping on a trampoline is highly effective in improving functional mobility, gait performance, and fear of falling," Gagliardi adds.



What Exercises Can You Do on a Trampoline?

There are virtually endless exercises you can do on a mini-trampoline. Some of the most popular include jogging in place, jumping jacks, tuck jumps, pike jumps, jump squats, single-leg bounces, standing squats, single-leg squats, and ab rotations. When you use resistance bands, hand weights, and other accessories, you can also engage your arms, shoulders, back, and chest.

