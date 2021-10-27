The 14 Best Exercise Mats for Every Workout

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

With these pointers in mind, we rounded up the best exercise mats out there today.

"Whenever I'm in the market for a new workout mat, there are a few things I look for when purchasing it," says certified personal trainer Dianna Falzarano . "The mat needs to be thick enough so I'm comfortable while kneeling or on my forearms or wrists, it needs to be sturdy when I'm working out so it isn't moving around, and the material needs to be sweat-absorbing."

Whether you're a bonafide yogi, a barre aficionado, a pilates stan, a HIIT enthusiast, loyal to CrossFit, or dabble with all of the above, a good exercise mat is a must. So, which one is best? It depends partly on what activity (or activities) you're using it for and where you're going to use it—at home, on the road, in the gym, at a boutique fitness studio, etc. There are, of course, some stellar all-purpose workout mats for those who like to mix things up.

This mat boasts a 1-inch surface with an extra plush feel, ideal for anyone looking for more cushioning during a workout.

This all-purpose mat is made from high-density foam to provide optimal cushioning, no matter the workout.

This innovative mat is made from an antimicrobial, puncture-resistant material and boasts .75 inches of plushness.

This grippy, all-purpose mat is nicely plush to minimize pressure on the knees, elbows, and other joints.

Tiles are great because you can move them around, use as many as you need, and turn any space in your home into a workout zone. With that said, we're big fans of this set from Yes4All. It includes 12 interlocking pieces (each is 24 x 24 inches), which is enough to cover 48 square feet. Not only that, but it comes in several colors, including options that mimic various flooring materials like wood and granite.

Cork is naturally antimicrobial and resistant to punctures and dents. New Balance combined the sustainable material with sturdy and supportive thermoplastic to bring you this beauty of a workout mat.

We're also loving this multi-purpose fitness mat from Therabody (formerly Theragun). Made of high-grade polyurethane with a non-slip elastic rubber bottom, it provides ample cushioning and stability while supporting your balance .

If you want something you can stash in your gym bag, suitcase, or backpack, the Gaiam Folding Exercise Mat is just the thing. At just 2 millimeters thick, it can be folded up into a compact 10 x 12-inch rectangle. Plus, what this portable mat lacks in cushioning, it makes up for in grippy surface texture.

Adidas' take on the exercise mat is this ultra-grippy, lightweight number. A rigid bottom ensures it stays in place and a slightly textured surface prevents you from slipping while getting your sweat on.

If you have bad knees or just want plenty of cushioning when you hit the mat, check out this extra-thick option by HemingWeigh. It's made of high-density, tear-resistant rubber and boasts a sizable, 1-inch-thick surface. The included carrying strap makes it a breeze to tote around, too.

If you're all about the barre, the Manduka Pro Mat has your name on it. While it's technically designed for yoga, the ultra-dense cushioning and textured antimicrobial surface are perfect for leg lifts, back dancing, and whatever killer core moves your instructor thinks up.

"My favorite mat is Lululemon's Reversible Mat 5mm," Falzarano says. This mat is designed for yoga, but it's a go-to for the pilates set, thanks to its cushioned rubber base and grippy, absorbent, antimicrobial top layer.

If you're into hot yoga, we recommend Sweaty Betty's Super Grip Yoga Mat. It's crafted from natural latex for unbeatable surface traction. It's also slip-resistant underneath, so you can be sure that sweat won't get in the way of your flow.

Calling all yogis! Sunia Yoga's Chakra Mat is just the thing for your next flow. With durable rubber backing and a printed microfiber surface, it's comfy, supportive, and stays put between poses .

Nike makes an excellent all-purpose mat too. Made of high-density foam, the Training Mat 2.0 provides optimal cushioning on hard surfaces while still rolling up into a conveniently compact configuration—extra points for the included carrying strap.

If you're willing to shell out a little extra for something truly exceptional, take a peek at the options from WellnessMats. Crafted from an innovative, antimicrobial, puncture-resistant material with 0.75 inches of plushness and a beveled edge to prevent it from curling up, the FitnessMat pulls out all the stops. It's also backed by a 7-year manufacturer warranty.

For something slightly more wallet-friendly, check out the Mind Reader All-Purpose Exercise Mat. Made of ultra-durable rubber, the non-slip design resists moisture while cushioning your body as you power through your workout.

The high-density foam is lightweight and impressively grippy but also resistant to tearing. What's more, sweat won't soak into the moisture-wicking material, so you don't have to worry about it harboring bacteria and odors. We also like that it comes with a stretchy carrying strap for easy storage and transport.

The BalanceFrom GoCloud is in a league of its own. This all-purpose exercise mat boasts 71 x 24 inches of surface area, plus 1-inch thick plushness to minimize pressure on your knees, elbows, wrists, spine, and tailbone when performing various moves.

Final Verdict

The BalanceFrom GoCloud All-Purpose 1-Inch Exercise Mat is hands down the best option. We appreciate the high-density yet lightweight material, extra-thick cushioning, moisture-resistant technology, and reasonable price tag. However, if you want something a little more affordable, you can't go wrong with the non-slip, moisture-resistant Mind Reader All-Purpose 1/2 Exercise Mat. It's not quite as thick, but still plenty plush and suitable for a range of activities.



Meet the Expert Dianna Falzarano is a certified personal trainer, functional strength coach, and the founder of Dynamic Fitness LLC. She earned her personal training certification through the National Council of Strength and Fitness (NCSF).

What to Look For in an Exercise Mat

Activity

When shopping around for an exercise mat, the first thing to consider is the activity (or activities) you plan to use it for. There are lots of all-purpose options on the market, which you can use for virtually any workout. Having said that, yoga mats are traditionally much thinner, as they're designed to help you achieve a stable connection to the floor or ground underneath.



Thickness

This brings us to our next point. As Falzarano mentioned, you'll want to look for a mat that's thick enough to alleviate pressure on your wrists, elbows, forearms, knees, and spine when performing various moves. The plushest options are about 1 inch thick, though 0.5 inches may be enough for most people.



Sweat-wicking

Lastly, the material should be designed to either absorb moisture or wick it away. Sweat-wicking options will help keep the surface dry while repelling bacteria and odors. Absorbent exercise mats also keep the surface dry, but they soak up moisture instead of wicking it away.



FAQ How do you clean an exercise mat? Most exercise mats can be wiped down with a clean damp cloth, a mild soap-and-water solution, or a disinfectant wipe. A mixture of distilled white vinegar can also work for cleaning and disinfecting. If you're worried about damaging the material, check the manufacturer's care instructions before cleaning your mat.

Can you use an exercise mat for yoga? Yes, it's always fine to use a traditional exercise mat for yoga. The extra thickness can be beneficial for those with bad knees or joint issues and anyone who simply prefers more cushioning. That said, yoga mats are typically much thinner to help you connect with the flat floor during your flow.

How often should you replace your exercise mat? While it depends on how often you use it and what you use it for, most exercise mats should be replaced once or twice a year. There are usually some obvious signs a mat is at the end of its rope, like tears, flattened areas, or odors that don't come out with cleaning.

