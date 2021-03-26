The 7 Best Exercise Balls for Your At-Home Workouts

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Available in five different weights, this medicine ball is a great choice for those who are just starting out."

Exercise balls may not be the first thing that come to mind when you think of workout equipment, but they have more fitness benefits than most of us realize. "Exercise balls can help with proper posture, balance, and stability, as well as with strengthening core muscles and developing body control,” says Shayra Brown, a personal trainer at Blink Fitness.

Ellen Thompson, who is also a personal trainer at Blink Fitness, adds that introducing an exercise ball into your regular workouts can help you recruit additional muscles with the same movement pattern. "Plus, if you’re coming off of an injury, exercise balls are great at assisting in achieving increased mobility and range of motion in joints—all while supporting posture and form," she explains. She also recommends them for when you’ve hit a workout plateau, to help you ramp up the intensity without having to find new moves. The gist? If you want to level-up your home workouts, there's an exercise ball for that.

Read on for the best exercise balls, from large and inflatable ones to smaller and weighted versions.