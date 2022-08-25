The 15 Best Everyday Sneakers You Won't Get Sick of

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
It’s hard—read: nearly impossible—to find a functional wardrobe that doesn’t include sneaker options. With their versatility, elevated designs, and comfortability, sneakers have become a mainstay in every closet, no matter what your style might be. While we might reserve some styles for special occasions and others as collector’s items, many of us consider at least a few sneakers in our shoe collection to be for every day (we’re looking at you, Vans Slip-Ons!).
If you’re looking to add a new style of an everyday sneaker to your wardrobe, or replace an old and tattered pair (such as a beloved pair of Converse Chuck Taylors) and don’t know where to start, we’ve done all of the work for you.
From designer shoes to timeless high-tops, it’s time to sit back, relax, and scroll for the best everyday sneakers the internet has to offer.
Meet the Expert
Andrew Viera is the VP of Footwear at ALDO.
Best Overall: Nike Air Force 1 '07 Basketball Shoe
First up is our pick for best overall. When scouring the internet for the best everyday sneaker, we sought after a style that was comfortable, reasonably priced, would last a long time (in both trend and quality), and could go with any ensemble, be it a dress, athleisure, jeans, or even a power suit. We landed on the timeless Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker for its high-quality design and versatility.
Material: Leather upper, textile lining, and rubber sole | Size Range: 5-12 | Colors: White, Black +more
Best Budget: Hash Bubbie Low Cut Canvas Sneaker
For the best budget-friendly sneakers, these are it—and over 3,000 Amazon customers agree. This is a classic white sneaker (but is also available in three colorways) that checks all of our boxes in terms of pricing, design, and comfortability.
Material: Canvas | Size Range: 5-11 | Color: White, red, leopard, blue leopard, tie-dye pink, tie-dye gray, pink, black, embroidered black, dark green, beige
Best Designer: Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker
When we think of designer sneakers, it’s hard not to think of Golden Goose. Beloved by influencers and fashion enthusiasts alike, this is the designer sneaker. With so many color options to choose from, we went with this design as it feels the most versatile for everyday wear.
Material: Leather upper, textile lining, and rubber sole | Size Range: 5-12 | Color: White/Ice/Night Blue +more
Best White: Ninety Nine The Point in Cream
White sneakers are a dime a dozen so it takes a truly special pair to land in the best for the everyday category. These sporty sneakers are a great choice as they can be worn for working out, running errands, or as a statement piece with your favorite tracksuit and other athleisure styles. You can even rock them with a pair of jeans and a vintage tee or an ultra-cool, casual vibe.
Material: Mesh and textile | Size Range: 7.5-18.5 | Color: Cream
Best Black: Vagabond Judy Sneakers
If you’re going to wear a pair of black sneakers every day, you want to make sure they pair well with virtually any look. We love these sneakers because they have an athletic feel but are elevated enough to wear with dresses, skirts, jeans, and more. Not to mention the leather fabrics adds a nice touch of texture to your look.
Material: Leather upper with rubber sole | Size Range: EU 35-42 | Color: Black +more
Best Retro-Inspired: Rag & Bone Retro Runner Sneaker
For everyday sneakers, you can easily go with a simple pair of lace-up shoes. But, if you’re looking for something a little more unique, a pair of elevated athletic shoes like these designer sneakers is the way to go. We love the mix of texture, '70s-inspired design, and versatility of these kicks from Rag & Bone.
Material: Leather and recycled plastic upper, cotton lining, and rubber sole | Size Range: 5-11 | Color: Cigar, Off-White, Moonstone, Black, Lightsand, Mustard, Oyster Grey, Dark Grey +more
Best Vegan Leather: KEEXS Wyte Sneaker
In the market for a pair of vegan leather sneakers? Allow us to point you in the direction of our latest obsession: these lace-up sneakers from KEEXS. The white vegan leather makes them a great blank canvas for everyday wear while the accents of red and black add some extra flair to your everyday white sneakers.
Material: Vegan leather upper | Size Range: 6.5-11.5 | Color: White
Best High-Tops: Comme des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker
Raise your hand if you immediately think of Converse when you think of high-tops—us, too. For this category, we focused on finding a pair of Chucks that felt even more elevated so you can dress them up or down, depending on the occasion. Our top pick? The Comme des Garçons and Chuck Taylor collaboration. This sneaker features that classic CDG Hidden Heart graphic on the sides for an added touch of detail and a great conversation starter.
Material: Textile upper and lining with rubber sole | Size Range: 5-14 | Color: Blue, White Canvas, Black
Best Slip-Ons: Vans Classic Slip-on Checkerboard
Vans is the ultimate go-to for slip-on sneakers and this is a pair you’ll get a ton of use out of. Not only does the classic Slip-On style come in a variety of colors, but it also comes in fun patterns, prints, and even some designer collaborations, too. If you’re looking for an everyday slip-on that meets your unique personal style, you’re bound to find what you’re looking for here.
Material: Canvas upper and rubber outsole | Size Range: 5-17.5 | Color: White/Languid Lavender, Black/White, Black/Off White, White/Fiji Flower. White/Mediterranean Blue, True White/Turtledove +more
Best Washable: Rothy's The Lace Up
We love them for their flats and now we’re oohing and aahing over their sneaker collection. Crafted from a signature thread made up of recycled plastic water bottles, these Rothy’s sneakers are a great eco-friendly option. But, what makes them even more special is how easy it is to wash them. You just pop them in the washing machine, let them air dry, and voilå!
Material: Rothy’s signature thread, made from recycled plastic water bottles | Size Range: 5-13 | Color: Bright white, Black, Biscuit, Storm, Little Desert Cat
Best Sustainable: Veja Campo Sneaker
Veja is our go-to for sustainable sneakers because they are made of recycled polyester and organic cotton with soles constructed of wild Amazonian rubber. Not to mention: They’re ultra-comfortable, super cute, and incredibly versatile. On top of that, they have different color options so you can pick which ones feel the most you.
Material: Leather, recycled polyester, and organic cotton | Size Range: EU 35-42 | Color: Extra White/Black, Extra White/Natural Shade, White/Petal +more
Best Platform: Superga 2790 Platform Sneakers
If you’re going to go platform for everyday wear, choose a shoe that is simple in style so that you have a blank canvas to work with. Our absolute favorite platform sneakers are the Superga 2790 Platforms. These sneakers are made of canvas and feature a simple and sleek everyday lace-up design, making them the perfect match for jeans, and dresses—you name it.
Material: Textile upper, textile lining, and rubber sole | Size Range: 5-10 | Colors: Full Black, Black/White, White, Red/White, Rosa Pink Smoke, Beige Ecru, Navy, Pink, Grey Ash, Grey Seashell, Beige Eraser +more
Best Athletic: On Cloudaway Sneakers
For an everyday athletic sneaker, an option that is sporty enough for athleisure yet stylish enough to pair with jeans, dresses, and other ensembles is the way to go. We love these sneakers from On because they have an elevated look to them but aren’t too overpowering for everyday wear.
Material: Nylon upper, cotton lining, rubber sole | Size Range: 5-11 | Color: Black/Rock, Ice/Chili, Ink/White, Glacier/Pecan +more
Best Velcro: FitFlop Rally Quick Low Top Sneaker
Next to slip-ons, velcro shoes are one of our favorite styles for everyday wear because they are so easy to lace up. This all-white pair from FitFlop is our showstopper for this category thanks to its buttery leather, clean design, and comfort. Not to mention, these are so versatile, you’ll have a hard time finding what not to wear them with.
Material: Leather upper, textile lining, rubber sole | Size Range: 5-11 | Color: Black, Silver, Platino, Urban White, Midnight Navy
Best Wedge: ALDO Cerina Wedge Sneaker
If you want to add a little height to your look, a wedge sneaker is a great option. The key here is to find a pair that masks the wedge style, so it props you up without looking too dressed-up for daily wear. These from ALDO mimic a chunky style sneaker and feature ultra-fun pops of color for a touch of personal flair.
Material: Synthetic upper, leather sole | Size Range: 6-10 | Color: White, Black
What to Look for in Everyday Sneakers
Versatility
“The key to versatility is choosing a classic and timeless silhouette that can be enhanced to reflect a person’s individual style,” explains Viera, adding that “novelty trims like colorful accents, playful hardware, or luxe embellishments,” can help speak to the uniqueness of an individual’s style. “Functionality is also key,” says Viera. “When there’s no time for a shoe swap, the ability to transition from day to night is important.”
Comfort and functionality
When looking for a sneaker that you can wear every day, Viera says to look for options that “are comfortable and, most importantly, functional for your lifestyle.” After all, there’s nothing worse than investing in a good pair of shoes that you won’t end up wearing.
-
How should sneakers fit?
As far as sneaker fit goes, Viera says it depends "on the silhouette and the look you’re going for.” For sneakers with a more refined and elevated look, “they should be fitted and ‘laced up,’” Viera explains. “But, if you’re sporting them with something more casual, the fit should be easy going and relaxed,” he adds.
-
What type of sneakers are better for a hot climate?
If you’re rocking your sneakers in a warm climate, Viera recommends white sneakers, classic cup soles, retro joggers, or even an elevated wedge sneaker “because they can be effortlessly paired with anything from a sundress to shorts and beyond.”
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor's degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON Magazine to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. Jessie’s style is on the casual side of the spectrum and she rarely leaves home without a pair of sneakers secured to her feet. When scouring the internet for the best everyday sneakers, Jessie used her years of experience as a sneaker consumer to cultivate this list of must-haves.