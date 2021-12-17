The 11 Best Everyday Bags Perfect for Constant Companionship

By
Olivia Muenter
Olivia Muenter Author
Olivia Muenter
Olivia Muenter is a contributing writer for Byrdie and primarily covers beauty, style, and wellness. Her writing has appeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Apartment Therapy, Glamour, InStyle, Elite Daily, and INSIDER.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on Dec 17, 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If there is one accessory that gets more consistent use than almost all others, it’s the everyday purse. No matter how often you wear your favorite sneakers or your best pair of earrings, it’s the purse that’s coming with you every time you leave your house. It’s also the purse that can easily make or break a carefully planned outfit. This is why it's so crucial to do your research before investing in an everyday bag. Plus, there’s a lifestyle to consider. 

Meet the Expert

Emily Blumenthal is a handbag industry and design expert, author of Handbag Designer 101, and Founder of The Handbag Awards and National Handbag Designer Day.

If you’re in your early 20s and need a bag that’s compact enough to go from errands to date night, you might opt for a totally different purse than you would if you’re a mom of young children, or you’re constantly traveling. However, no matter what your needs are, handbag expert Emily Blumenthal says if there was one and only one thing to look for in an everyday bag, Blumenthal says its quality—“always quality.”

Whether you’re searching for the best everyday backpack or you are on the hunt for the perfect belt bag, here are the best everyday bags you should definitely have on your radar.

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Coach Willis Top Bag at Nordstrom
Coach offers this timeless design wrapped up in a high-quality bag.
Best Budget:
Madewell The Sydney Crossbody at Amazon
Get the designer look and quality without the high price tag.
Best Designer:
Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag at Gucci.com
The archival style of this classic designer bag means you can use it with just about any look.
Best Crossbody:
Clare V. Midi Sac at Nordstrom
Its options for a longer strap makes it more size-inclusive.
Best Fanny Pack:
Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack at Nordstrom
For times when you want to be hands-free, this compartment-happy fanny pack comes in handy.
Best Satchel:
Italic Audrey Embossed Leather Satchel at Italic.com
This would be perfect for work but is still stylish enough that you wouldn’t be embarrassed to bring it to a post-work event.
Best for Work:
Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag at Calpaktravel.com
It has plenty of room for all the essentials, plus a removable laptop case.
Best Backpack:
Fossil Camilla Convertible Backpack at Amazon
This multi-tasker can be carried around as a tote bag or transformed into a backpack.
Best Tote:
Cuyana Classic Structured Tote at Cuyana.com
Too many everyday items? This structured tote fits all the necessities and more.
Best Compact:
The Kooples Small Croco-Effect Emily Bag at Thekooples.com
Make a big statement with a small bag that features a leather croc-like texture.
In This Article

Best Overall: Coach Willis Top Bag

Coach Willis Top Bag
View On Nordstrom View On Coach.com

Coach’s Willis Top Handle Bag is a great option for a versatile, timeless, and high-quality everyday bag. It’s big enough to store all the essentials but small enough to look just as good with a casual outfit as it does with a date night look. Plus, it comes with a detachable crossbody strap for added versatility.

Materials: Glovetanned leather | Colors: Black, 1941 Saddle, Chalk | Dimensions: 7 x 6.5 x 3.5 inches

Best Budget: Madewell The Sydney Crossbody

Madewell The Sydney Crossbody
View On Amazon View On Madewell.com View On Verishop.com

If there’s any single everyday bag that has a very dedicated group of customers, it’s Madewell’s Sydney Crossbody. With a bag shape that the brand describes as “vintage and modern” and an optional crossbody strap, this bag is incredibly versatile, no matter what your style is like or how it changes over time.

Materials: Leather | Colors: True Black, Burnished Caramel, Dark Forest | Dimensions: 8 x 9 x 4.75 inches

Best Designer: Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag

Gucci Jackie 1961
View On Gucci.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue

There’s a reason the Gucci Jackie designer bag has been popular for just so long. The half-moon design is incredibly classic, and the variety of colors and patterns the bag comes in means you can customize it to match your current wardrobe and lifestyle.

Materials: Leather | Colors: Red, Black, Light Blue, White, Beige, Emerald Green +more | Dimensions:  10.8 x 7.5 x 1.6 inches

The 17 Designer Tote Bags You’ll Want to Carry Forever

Best Crossbody: Clare V. Midi Sac

clare-v-midi-sac-bag
View On Nordstrom View On Clarev.com View On Shopbop.com

One of Clare V’s best-selling bags, the Midi Sac is a rectangular crossbody that is perfect for any outfit or occasion. Plus, it comes in nearly a dozen colors and patterns and has options for a longer strap, making it more size-inclusive.

Materials: Leather | Colors: Black Quilted, Pacific Woven Checker, London Green Croco, Leopard, Black Checkers, Gingham, Cognac Metal Cat w/ Stripes, Cream Perf | Dimensions: 7.5 x 6 x 2.5 inches

Best Fanny Pack: Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack

dagne-dover-ace-fanny-pack
View On Nordstrom View On Dagnedover.com

With over 260 reviews and an average of 4.6 stars, this fanny pack is as popular as it is stylish and practical. With four pockets of various sizes, it makes it easy to organize and store items when you’re on the go. Plus, its lining and dust bag is made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles.

Materials: 100% neoprene, 100% recycled polyester lining | Colors: Black, Thorn, Quartz, Stargazer, Electric Lime, Black Cherry | Dimensions: 9.25 x 5.5 x 2.75 inches

Best Satchel: Italic Audrey Embossed Leather Satchel

italic-audrey-embossed-satchel
View On Italic.com

Complete with an outer pocket, metal clasp closure, and key valet, this satchel would be perfect for work but is still stylish enough that you wouldn’t be embarrassed to bring it to a happy hour date or post-work event. Bonus: The adjustable strap means it can be worn as a crossbody bag or on the shoulder comfortably.

Materials: 100% Mark calf leather; 100% lambskin lining | Colors: Black, Perriwinkle, Saddle | Dimensions: 9 x 8 x 11 x 4.25 inches

Best for Work: Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag

Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag
View On Calpaktravel.com

With a luggage trolley sleeve, removable shoulder strap, and removable laptop insert, this bag makes on-the-go work duties seem that much easier. Plus, it will fit up to a 17-inch laptop. Even given all its features, the bag weighs less than 3 pounds, making it lightweight enough to easily take on your daily commute.

Materials: Faux leather | Colors: Toffee, Black, Birch | Dimensions: 16 x 12.5 x 5 inches

10 of the Best Flat Shoes for Every Work and Wardrobe Occasion

Best Backpack: Fossil Camilla Convertible Backpack

Fossil Women&acirc;s Convertible Backpack
View On Amazon View On Macy's

Looking for an everyday backpack that doesn’t look like a backpack? Meet Fossil’s Camilla Convertible Backpack, which gives you the best of both worlds. Though it looks more like a tote than a backpack at first glance, this bag has comfortable, adjustable, and detachable straps and can fit a 13-inch laptop.

Materials: Eco-leather | Colors: Black, Lagoon, Henna | Dimensions: 13.75 x 4 x 13.36 inches

Best Tote: Cuyana Classic Structured Tote

Cuyana Classic Structured Tote
View On Cuyana.com

If the Cuyana tote looks familiar to you, that’s because it is one of the most popular totes on the market—and for good reason. With different color options, customizable options, and optional accessories, this is a tote you can change up to work for your lifestyle and wardrobe. And of course, it’s large enough to hold your most important everyday items without being overly bulky.

Materials: Leather | Colors: Black, Caramel, Cappuccino, Stone, Merlot, Ecru | Dimensions: 13.25 x 19.5 x 6 inches

These 27 Puffer Jackets Will Keep You Toasty And Warm All Winter Long

Best Compact: The Kooples Small Croco-Effect Emily Bag

The Kooples Small Croco-Effect Emily Bag
View On Thekooples.com

This bag, named after Emily Ratajkowski, is small and compact while still making a big statement. If you’re in search of a bag that’ll be the perfect addition to a date night outfit, this one is a great choice and can be handheld or crossbody, depending on what works for you and your style.

Materials: Leather | Colors: Black, Red, Green, Purple, Orange, Blue, Yellow, Light Blue, Light Pink, White, Beige, Plum +more | Dimensions: 5.9 x 7.8 x 3.15 inches

Best Saddle: Charles & Keith Gabine Saddle Bag

Charles &amp; Keith Gabine Saddle Bag
View On Charleskeith.com

This medium-sized saddlebag is a classic silhouette with modern details like an oversized buckle that make it seem incredibly current. Complete with a sturdy crossbody strap and gold hardware, this bag would easily pair with almost any outfit.

Materials: Faux leather | Colors: Cream, Black, Pink, Dark Green, Dark Brown | Dimensions: 2.5 x 9 x 7 inches

Best for Moms: Dagne Dover Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack

Dagne Dover Medium Dakota Backpack
View On Dagnedover.com View On Shopbop.com

The Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack is the “this bag can handle anything” bag, which is why it’s so perfect for moms. It also comes in small, medium, and large versions, so you can adjust your bag choice based on what makes the most sense for you (or based on how many kids you have). It also features a mesh pocket for a laptop or tablet, exterior pockets, and elastic loops for keys and other necessities.

Materials: Neoprene | Colors: Black, Army Green, Navy, Pink, Gray | Dimensions: 9.5 x 5 x 13 inches

These Online Jewelry Stores Are Worth Your Attention

What to Look for in an Everyday Bag

Quality

“The bag must be made well. It's not a good deal if it isn't made well or if you spend a lot of money and it falls apart immediately," she says. "I always say, try on a bag like you are trying on a pair of jeans. Is it too heavy and you are slumping over, is it unflattering and sits on your body in the wrong spot, does it have options for convertibility—can you wear it more than one way? Most importantly, does it fit with your day-to-day life? It's OK to have more than one everyday bag, but like a pair of shoes, make sure it works with you and your life before you spend any money.”

Seasonality

On a seasonal level, Blumenthal also says to take note of what you’re wearing currently when you’re shopping for a new everyday bag. If you’re wearing large puffer coats, for example, you’ll need a bag with a bigger drop (AKA the length between the inside handle from the zipper, she explains). 

FAQ
  • What Should You Carry in Your Everyday Bag?

    In addition to key items like a laptop, wallet, and keys, Blumenthal suggests keeping hand sanitizer and small package wipes in your everyday bag (because no one wants to deal with more germs than necessary throughout their day).

    Another item to keep in your leather bag that’s a bit more unexpected? Vaseline, says Blumenthal.

    “A good hack for a leather bag is a mini jar of Vaseline because you can put a dab on your bag to give it a little shine when it gets worn down,” Blumenthal explains. “It's also good for your cheeks for a glow and your lips for the cold weather as well.” 

    Other helpful things to keep in your everyday bag: A pen, an extra phone charger, some Airpods, and an e-reader or book, if you have the room.

  • What Color Should Your Everyday Bag Be?

    You might be tempted to gravitate toward a neutral black or brown everyday bag because of the versatility to complement a greater number of outfits, but Blumenthal says if there’s ever been a time to commit to a bag with a pop of color, it’s now. 

    “Reds, yellows, oranges, greens, blues, pinks... this is the time to grab that bag that makes you smile when you use it and not just the drab black bag that you kept under your drab coat and sweats leftover from your 18 months indoors,” she says.

Why Trust Byrdie

Olivia Muenter is a fashion commerce contributor for Byrdie, and she has been published in Refinery29, Bustle, Fashionista, Glamour, and Woman’s Day, among others. Her search for this piece covered retailers of all types. For criteria, she evaluated customer reviews, materials, versatility, and design.

The 20 Best Crossbody Bags for Carrying Your Essentials Hands-Free

Related Stories