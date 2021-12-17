Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If there is one accessory that gets more consistent use than almost all others, it’s the everyday purse. No matter how often you wear your favorite sneakers or your best pair of earrings, it’s the purse that’s coming with you every time you leave your house. It’s also the purse that can easily make or break a carefully planned outfit. This is why it's so crucial to do your research before investing in an everyday bag. Plus, there’s a lifestyle to consider.

Meet the Expert Emily Blumenthal is a handbag industry and design expert, author of Handbag Designer 101, and Founder of The Handbag Awards and National Handbag Designer Day.

If you’re in your early 20s and need a bag that’s compact enough to go from errands to date night, you might opt for a totally different purse than you would if you’re a mom of young children, or you’re constantly traveling. However, no matter what your needs are, handbag expert Emily Blumenthal says if there was one and only one thing to look for in an everyday bag, Blumenthal says its quality—“always quality.”

Whether you’re searching for the best everyday backpack or you are on the hunt for the perfect belt bag, here are the best everyday bags you should definitely have on your radar.

