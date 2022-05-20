The 12 Best Espadrilles to Complete Your Summer Wardrobe Dreams

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is upon us and that means summer is not too far away. It’s that time of year when almost everyone wants a fresh haircut and a change in their wardrobe. And if you just so happen to need a new shoe for the advent of warm weather, we suggest the espadrille. A shoe with historic ties to Catalonia and Basque Country going back centuries, the espadrille has always been a staple in those regions. And with its capture on the silver screen in the costumes of leading ladies like Rita Hayworth and Lauren Bacall, the espadrille grew in popularity around the world during the 1940s. Now a classic in the footwear lexicon, espadrilles are a warm-weather must-have.

It’s no secret that espadrilles have evolved over the decades. Now a favorite for frolicking in warmer climates, almost every brand has its own spin on the ever-popular shoe. To help you select the best espadrille, we’ve enlisted the expertise of stylist Marissa Pelly. Having worked with celebrity clients like Nicky Hilton and with publications including Hypebeast and Complex, Pely is no stranger to understanding the versatility and nuances of different pieces. And she has the best advice on how to navigate well-loved espadrilles.

Meet the Expert Marissa Pelly is a stylist, fashion editor, and consultant. She’s also the creative director at Ricco Noir Studios.

“I think what attracts people most to espadrilles for summer is that they are comfortable and breathable, while also being elevated,” Pelly explained. “Espadrilles are a great alternative to a flat sandal or flip flop. Summer style [and] vacationing style is all about being comfortable and chic–that's where the espadrille shines.”

And, of course, Pelly has her own preferred way of styling the shoe. “I love a flat, slip-on espadrille paired with a silky tailored pant or matching lounge set,” she continued. “Espadrilles are perfect for a relaxed look or vacation vibe.”

Since there are easily hundreds of options from different brands, we’ve made a list of the top styles that fit anyone’s needs—check out the best espadrilles below.