We tried out over 43 electric toothbrushes in our Manhattan-based testing lab and in our homes in four separate testing periods. During each test, we considered comfort, whether or not the brushes got deep into our molars, and how easily each brush fit into our existing oral care routines. After our most recent test, we can confirm that each of the picks on this list is well worth your money. To ensure we’re suggesting the best possible toothbrushes, we consulted with several dental experts to get their thoughts on the best electric toothbrushes available now on Amazon.

Electric toothbrushes have a reputation for being expensive. While there are some options that cost a pretty penny, we’re pleased to share that there are some fantastic options available for under $50. Whether you’re partial to a drugstore pickup or the convenience of Amazon Prime, you’ll love these affordable toothbrush options that boast high-tech features (like Bluetooth connectivity, for example, which allows you to pair your toothbrush with an app that assesses your brushing skills).

According to dentist Chrystle Cu, one of the major benefits of electric toothbrushes is the consistency each provides. “We have our great days and our lazy ones, but our electric toothbrush will brush our teeth the same way every time,” she says. “I always recommend compact, soft-bristled brush heads. Make sure the bristles can reach behind even your rear-most teeth.”

We’ll cut to the chase: You should brush your teeth for two minutes at least twice daily to keep your teeth in tip-top shape. In reality, we don’t always follow through, especially if it’s an extra late night or early morning. This is where an electric toothbrush comes in handy. These helpful little tools feature battery-powered oscillation that takes care of all the effort required for a deep clean (you just have to remember to do it).

Although we said this list would be the most affordable electric toothbrushes on the market, hear us out—this $70 toothbrush is definitely worth the few extra bucks. It’s powerful yet gentle, and thanks to its ergonomic design, 36,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and five sonic cleaning modes, it provides a cleaning unlike any other toothbrush on this list. Take your pick between modes Clean, White, Polish, Massage, and Sensitive, each delivering a different type of brushing experience that is tailored to your specific needs. Best of all, the charge lasts six weeks, one of the longest charge times you’ll find within the oral care industry.

This toothbrush is powered by a single AAA battery and has softer bristles and gentler vibrations than other options on this list. It’s a great choice for those with sensitive mouths or a lack of charging space in your bathroom. Plus, if you’re prone to forgetting to reorder brush heads or are always running out of toothpaste, you can opt for a refill plan that will deliver both to your doorstep every few months.

The smart version of the Quip, this sleek and sexy toothbrush pairs with the brand’s app to track your brushing, where you can achieve pearly white teeth and win a whole slew of rewards. If you don’t want the bells and whistles, the brand also sells an even cheaper iteration (for just 20 bucks).

You have to upgrade the motor to use Bluetooth

This toothbrush really impressed us during testing. It’s so powerful—but not too powerful that it causes pain or discomfort—that it left us feeling like we just stepped out of our dentist’s office post-cleaning. Despite being on the cheaper end, this slim toothbrush really delivers: it relies on 40,000 strokes per minute, five adjustable speeds, and a two-minute timer to ensure you get a deep clean. The cherry on top: the battery lasts for up to three months worth of brushes. When it’s time to charge, the accompanying USB charging base plugs right into the wall. The only thing missing is a rotating motion—the brush relies on vibrations rather than circular motions.

However, there are only a few features and one brushing mode, so if you’re looking for a more high-tech version, you may be better off with the brand’s Oral-B Genius 9600 ($330), a pricier option that features Bluetooth connectivity, six settings, and facial mapping technology.

This cross-action brush head got into hard-to-reach places, helping us achieve a deep clean every single time we turned it on. The sleek toothbrush comes with a stand, which helps keep it standing upright and doubles as a charging dock. The round brush head gets into the nooks and crannies we often forget, and thanks to the fact that it's equipped with pressure sensors, you can rest assured that sensitive teeth and gums stay comfortable. A two-minute timer ensures you’ve brushed for the ideal amount of time, leaving teeth and gums feeling fresh and clean.

After extensively testing this model, we can honestly say that it’s the perfect toothbrush option for those who are always traveling or someone looking to try an electric toothbrush without the financial commitment or major change to their existing oral care routine. The only thing we wish we could change is the fact that it doesn’t come with smart features (aka it isn’t wifi or Bluetooth enabled and it doesn’t have sensors).

We love how gentle this one is, too. The battery-powered micro-vibrations work alongside tapered bristles to deliver squeaky clean, polished teeth. It doesn’t completely rotate in your mouth, but Cu personally prefers vibrations and oscillations over full rotating motions anyways, especially for beginners, since they can be too aggressive. Plus, this toothbrush doesn’t need to be charged. Instead, it relies on batteries that keep it working for about a month, which is a win if you’re short on counter space or hate the look of wires everywhere.

Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. That’s where The One (as the brand calls it) comes in: It’ll buzz every 30 seconds, signaling it’s time to move onto another part of your mouth. Then, a longer buzz after two minutes lets you know the job is done. Cu explains that she finds it extra helpful when toothbrushes provide reminders like this. “Without the extra help, some people may inadvertently spend most of their time in one area of their mouth and completely miss others,” she adds.

Final Verdict

Overall, we were most impressed by the Philips One by Sonicare Power Toothbrush, a battery-operated toothbrush that utilizes micro-vibrations and tapered bristles to polish teeth. Though it lacked the functionality of some of the other models we tested, the price can’t be beaten. For a little more money, you can get the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, a spinning round-tip toothbrush that leans on pressure sensors to avoid pain and discomfort.

How We Tested

We took our time researching today’s best electric toothbrushes, taking expert recommendations and user reviews into account before trying over 40 options first-hand. Under the supervision of a dentist, we ate dried mango and gummies (ensuring plenty of sticky food particles were in between our teeth). Then, we unboxed each toothbrush, reading the instructions and getting used to the functions. We took note of how difficult the set-up was, as well as how the toothbrush felt in our hands. After a two-minute brushing session—using any available functions and settings for guidance, pressure, position, and sensory mapping—we assessed the cleanliness of our teeth and gums. After the lab tests concluded, we sent the top-performing electric toothbrushes home with staffers for a month of long-term testing. We repeated this process four times to test all the different brands and price points on the market.

Meet the Expert Dr. Victoria Veytsman, DDS is a celebrity cosmetic dentist with offices in New York City and Los Angeles. Veytsman specializes in smile transformations and utilizes a holistic approach when assessing patients. She was the youngest graduate of New York University College of Dentistry at the age of 22.

Dr. Chrystle Cu is a dentist based in San Mateo, California. She is also the co-founder of Cocofloss, a floss brand that empowers people to make flossing fun. Cu started Cocofloss with her sister, Cat.

Dr. Marina Gonchar is a board-certified orthodontist at Skin to Smile in Morristown, New Jersey.

What to Look for in an Electric Toothbrush

Brushing Modes and Bristles

When shopping for an electric toothbrush, regardless of the price point, we recommend looking into the number of brushing modes the model offers, ensuring it has the right ones to fit your needs and concerns. Toothbrushes can have anywhere from one to six brush settings (like cleaning, whitening, polishing, and more) that allow for customization during your brushing experience. “Look for electric toothbrushes that have at least two settings,” Cu advises. “And, if you’re newer to electric toothbrushes, one that has a sensitive setting is a great place to start.” Veytsman recommends letting the toothbrush do the work for you—over-brushing can lead to both gum sensitivity and recession, which can do more harm than good. Brushes like Moon Sonic Electric Toothbrush, which has five different brushing modes, can be especially beneficial for those looking to pay extra attention to sensitive areas or remove tough stains.

It’s also important to keep the bristles in mind, regardless of the mode you use. “I always suggest looking for extra-soft bristles,” Veytsman says. “Harder bristles can damage your teeth and gums, and can actually end up ruining your enamel.”

Brush Head Shape

In addition to brushing modes, the shape of the brush head matters, too. Before you buy, assess which kind—whether round or oval (aka traditional)—would work best for your teeth. Cu explains that round-headed toothbrushes oscillate and pulse, while oval brushes vibrate or sweep. “Both are effective, and people tend to prefer one over the other,” she says. In general, oval heads are fantastic for most customers, but if you struggle with cleaning hard-to-reach areas (like wisdom teeth) or have a smaller mouth, you might find round heads more helpful. The Quip Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush features a traditional oval-shaped brush head, while the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush has a round one.

Smart Technology

There are more innovations in the oral care space now than ever before. Look for a brush that enlists smart technology to amplify the experience. Today, with smart technology, electric toothbrushes can coach you through your brushing session to ensure a proper clean— some options even provide you with feedback on how well you did.” (Quip’s Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is one such toothbrush.)

While these brushes tend to be pricier, many electric toothbrushes on the market—including ones like the Voom Sonic Pro 5 Rechargeable Electronic Toothbrush—come with built-in timers to help you get the recommended full two minutes of brushing.



FAQ Do electric toothbrushes damage your teeth? Electric toothbrushes are safe to use, as long as they’re used properly. Don’t apply too much pressure while brushing—doing so can damage your tooth enamel, increase sensitivity, and cause gum recession. If you’re worried about applying too much pressure, look for a toothbrush that comes with a sensor to monitor the amount of pressure you put on your teeth.

Can you use an electric toothbrush daily? Yes. You can use an electric toothbrush every day. Studies show that using one is more effective than a manual toothbrush when it comes to removing plaque and reducing gingivitis (both of which can help tackle bad breath).

When should you replace your electric toothbrush head? It’s recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that you change your toothbrush head every 3 to 4 months (or whenever the bristles look worn).

What is the difference between a regular toothbrush and an electric toothbrush? According to dental expert Dr. Marina Gonchar, both traditional and manual toothbrushes aim to get rid of plaque. However, electric toothbrushes can be more effective. “Electric toothbrushes are more effective in removing plaque thanks to oscillating motions, while a manual toothbrush requires more knowledge and effort to achieve the same result,” she explains. “Plus, an electric toothbrush can deliver 1,000 strokes per minute while a manual toothbrush can only achieve 300 strokes per minute, achieving greater plaque removal with very little effort with the use of an electric toothbrush.”

How do you choose an electric toothbrush? In addition to all the features mentioned above, a great electric toothbrush is one that you’re excited about using twice a day, says Cu. “When it comes to oral health, routine and consistency are key! I recommend brushing at least two times per day, for two minutes each time.”

What speed is best for electric toothbrushes? According to Cu, every electric toothbrush is different. “I generally recommend people start with gentler modes. For some people, over-aggressive brushing with an electric toothbrush can make teeth sensitive.” Gonchar agrees, adding that regardless of the speed, a toothbrush head should always have soft bristles.

Why Trust Byrdie

Caitlyn Martyn is a staff commerce writer at Byrdie, where she covers all things beauty and style. An avid product tester, Caitlyn likes to try the latest and greatest in makeup, skincare, and fashion to let readers know what’s worth it and what’s not. She takes pride in her oral care routine—which includes an electric toothbrush, lots of floss, and good mouthwash.