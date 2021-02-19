Fight Uncomfortable Flare-Ups With These 12 Eczema Creams

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If you’re dealing with eczema, know that you’re not alone. According to the National Eczema Association, one in 10 people will develop eczema at some point in their life. “Classic eczema is characterized by itchy, dry, inflamed, red or pink skin,” explains Dr. Marie Hayag, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York.

The good news? The treatments and solutions are well-known, and there are plenty of OTC options that can help. “An important factor in treating eczema is keeping the skin well-moisturized to help alleviate symptoms. Look for moisturizers that contain humectants, occlusives, and emollients,” advises Hayag. On the flip side, avoid formulas with fragrance, as this is a major potential irritant, as well as any creams that contain alpha- or beta-hydroxy acids, which can dry out the skin further, she explains.

The bottom line: A good eczema cream can go a long way towards making your skin feel better, especially if your eczema is on the milder side, says Hayag. Use it daily, but if you don’t start to see some improvement after a few days, consider paying a visit to your derm, as you may need to get a prescription-strength cream involved as well.

Ahead, the best eczema creams you can get over the counter.