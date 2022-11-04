These Are the 50 Best Eco-Friendly Gifts of 2022

The Byrdie team has been hard at work finding the best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list. We’re dedicated to conscious consumption, testing hundreds of beauty products to find clean and sustainable beauty standouts. Below, find the best eco-friendly gifts.

It’s hard to find an area of our lives that doesn’t have some type of environmental impact. The food we eat, the clothes we wear, the beauty products we apply—it all takes a toll on the earth in one way or another, and oftentimes not for the best. And while it’s easy to feel helpless, even small changes made by individuals really can make a positive impact. One of our favorite shifts to make? Giving eco-friendly gifts. Whether it’s from a brand that’s gone carbon neutral, one that’s using sustainable, natural ingredients, or a company that’s minimizing the use of water, there are more ways to “give green” than ever before. And that applies to any and all categories, from food to fashion, toiletries to tech. A present that will make the recipient happy and give back to the planet? That’s what we call a win-win.

Kate McLeod Daily Stone Solid Body Moisturizer 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora View On Katemcleod.com Kate McLeod’s Daily Stone Moisturizer Has Earned a Permanent Spot on My Shelf Opting for waterless products is one of the easiest ways to make your beauty routine more sustainable, and this solid lotion is a favorite among Byrdie editors. Made with just natural butters and oils—and no water, like we said—it transforms into a delightful moisturizer as it warms up when you glide it along your skin. It doesn’t hurt that it comes in a beautiful (and reusable) bamboo storage container. Price at time of publish: $45 What Our Testers Say “I’ve been using the Stone for about a month now, and every time I do, I seriously look like I’m oiled up for a swimsuit photo shoot—which, for me, is very much a good thing, especially considering I don’t feel oiled up. Even though my skin looks shiny, it feels soft and moisturized, not slick or greasy at all.”—Eden Stuart, Byrdie associate editor Eden Stuart

Face Halo The Modern Makeup Remover Courtesy of Face Halo View On Facehalo.com I Tried the Sustainable Makeup Remover Every Top MUA Is Obsessed With One of these reusable cotton rounds takes the place of, wait for it, up to 500 makeup wipes. In fact, the brand has kept over one billion (with a “b”) wipes from ending up in landfills. It’s made with a unique micro-fiber that traps dirt and makeup, rather than just smearing it along your face, is machine washable, and can be reused up to 200 times. Price at time of publish: $22 for 3

What Our Testers Say “If you're looking for ways to make your skincare routine more sustainable, the Face Halo is a fantastic option. It's effective at removing your makeup (and I mean all of your makeup), and the fact that professional MUAs love it is just the icing on the cake.”—Amanda Montell, Product Tester

Love Beauty And Planet Shampoo Bar 3.7 Courtesy of Love Beauty and Planet View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart I Tried the Eco-Friendly Love Beauty and Planet Shampoo Bar—And It's Only $5 Swap the shampoo in a plastic bottle for this solid bar, housed in a recycled (and recyclable) carton, and made with ethically-sourced ingredients. It doesn’t hurt that the rose scent is absolutely divine, it protects color-treated hair, and that it comes in an adorable heart shape. Price at time of publish: $6 What Our Testers Say “I was concerned that my hair wouldn’t feel as soft or look as nice as it does with my usual hair care products, but it was smooth and shiny as ever.”—Joline Buscemi, product tester

Oui the People The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor View On Ouithepeople.com I Used to Suffer From Painful Razor Burn Every Time I Shaved—Until This Razor Did you know that it’s estimated that 2 billion plastic razors end up in landfills every year? Yeah, it’s crazy. Enter the beauty of using a long-lasting one, such as this option. It’s uniquely designed for a super smooth, super gentle shave, and even the refillable blades are recyclable. Meanwhile, the rose gold hue makes it totally giftable. Price at time of publish: $75

What Our Testers Say “While the initial cost of the Oui the People razor might cause some sticker shock, I have to say that the effortless shaving experience, the way it feels luxurious and heavy in your hands, and the zero irritation I experienced make it worth the cost. Plus, you can wave bye-bye to all of those landfill-clogging disposable razors and help save the planet at the same time.”—Katherine Pittman, former Byrdie editor

Epara Cleansing Oil Dermstore View On Dermstore A 2022 Byrdie Eco Beauty Award-winner, this has everything we want in a cleanser. It feels luxurious, removes dirt and makeup beautifully, is formulated with ingredients that brighten the skin, and has a delightful, spa-like scent. Plus, it comes in sustainable packaging. Price at time of publish: $65

Terra Thread Sustainable Backpacks for College and Everyday Use 4.8 Courtesy of Terra Thread View On Etsy View On Terrathread.com Both sustainably- and ethically made, this heavy-duty, organic cotton backpack is made in a Fair Trade Certified Backpack. Roomy and spacious, and with plenty of compartments and pockets, it’s great for commuting, everyday wear, or outdoor activities. It also bears mentioning that the brand is 100% carbon neutral, offsetting all of its carbon emissions. Price at time of publish: $70



Solera Sleep Organic Hemp Hull Pillow Solera Sleep View On Solerasleep.com Rather than a down, down alternative, or synthetic memory foam, this pillow is filled with, you guessed it, hemp hulls. They conform to your head and neck for maximum comfort, and are heat-resistant, a boon for hot sleepers. The pillow also lasts 10 times longer than other pillows, is made with 100% organic materials, and even has a zipper made of recycled plastic. Price at time of publish: $125



Dieux Skin Forever Eye Mask Courtesy of Dieux Skin View On Dieuxskin.com Eye masks: Great for de-puffing and making you look well-rested, not so great for the environment. At least, the traditional ones aren’t. This one is made from non-porous silicone, making it reusable for up to one year, and can be used on top of your favorite cream or serum. It’s no wonder we named it the “best do-it-all skincare product” in our Eco Beauty Awards. Price at time of publish: $25

House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable Amazon View On Amazon View On Thehouseofmarley.com Not only is this a super cool and stylish-looking turntable, it’s also made with sustainable materials: bamboo, a unique type of eco-friendly silicone, recycled plastic, recyclable aluminum, and are delivered in recyclable packaging. Also nice: It works as both a record player and Bluetooth speaker, and an automatic start-stop function to prevent your vinyl from scratching. Price at time of publish: $250



Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Food52 While this is a bit on the pricier side, it’s the ideal gift for anyone who is all about minimizing food waste. It’s essentially an automatic composter: Pop in your fruit and veggie cores and peels, chicken bones, anything you’d compost and it turns it into fertilizer that you can use for your plants or garden. Overnight. (And with no odor, thanks to a carbon filter in the lid.) Price at time of publish: $400

Everist Waterless Shampoo Concentrate View On Credo Beauty View On Verishop.com As the name suggests, this formula is totally waterless—as well as clean and plant-based. One of the (fully recyclable) aluminum tubes contains enough for 30 washes, since you just need a tiny amount of the concentrated cleanser, which gets activated as soon as you mix it with water. Price at time of publish: $24



Thrive Market Gift Card Thrive Market View On Thrive Market Give someone a yearly membership to this online grocer. Not only will they find a ton of healthy food and beauty buys at discounted prices, but they’ll feel good doing so—Thrive Market is the first climate-positive grocer, and it’s poised to become zero waste by the end of 2022 and plastic-free by 2023. Price at time of publish: $60



Isla Beauty Whipped Dream Moisturizer Isla Beauty View On Isla-beauty.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Another one of our Eco Beauty skincare winners, we deemed this the best rich moisturizer. It’s packed with ceramides and murumuru butter for moisture, and, per the eco-friendly part of things, is incredibly transparent about their pricing and sustainability of the materials. To that point, this packaging includes a mix of recycled and virgin glass, recyclable plastic, and an FSC-certified paper carton. Price at time of publish: $56

Blacklane Blacklane View On Blacklane.com Think of this as a more eco-conscious take on Uber or Lyft. It’s a chauffeur service, but they offset the carbon emissions from all of their rides (at no extra charge to you). They’ve also signed The Climate Pledge, agreeing to reach zero emissions by 2040. Download the app and book a ride for someone the next time they have to take a business trip, are on their way to or from the airport, or have a big night out. It’s a practical gift that’s sure to be appreciated. Price at time of publish: Varies

Bamboozle Food Compost Bin Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Food52 For those who prefer the traditional method of composting, this bin is so pretty you’ll actually want to leave it out on your countertop. It comes in four colors, the whole thing is made of a biodegradable bamboo (further upping the sustainability factor), and a charcoal filter in the lid absorbs any smells. Price at time of publish: $40

Common Heir Retinol Serum Common Heir View On Commonheir.com The capsules that house this retinol-infused serum (another Byrdie Eco Beauty winner) both help prevent the formula from being exposed to light and oxygen (and degrading as a result) and work to dose out the perfect amount. But because they’re plant-based and biodegradable, there’s no waste to worry about; the brand also donates $1 to the Ocean Blue Project if you sign up for emails. Price at time of publish: $88

Bota Box Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Target View On Target If you associate boxed wine with college parties and bad hangovers, we don’t blame you. But this is nothing like the boxed wine you may have had before. This cab sauv tastes as good as anything you’d find in a bottle, but the box creates 85% less landfill waste and generates 59% fewer greenhouse gasses during the manufacturing process. Cab not your jam? This brand makes over 20 other varietals. Price at time of publish: $20

Spongelle Coconut Contouring Glove Spongelle View On Spongelle.com A much more sustainable alternative to your run-of-the-mill poof, this glove not only has body wash built-in, it’s also 100% biodegradable. It gently exfoliates, too, and both the glove and the wash are vegan and cruelty-free. Price at time of publish: $25



Everlane New Day Market Tote Everlane View On Everlane.com This classic tote may look and feel like leather, but it’s anything but. Made of a leather alternative that comes from plant-based proteins, and with an FSC-certified lining, it reduces greenhouse gas emissions by over 90% and water use by 83% (as compared to leather). Not to mention that it’s a sophisticated, simple, and totally practical pick for pretty much anyone. Price at time of publish: $275



Aya Paper Co. Manifestation Journal Aya Paper Co. View On Ayapaper.co A place to jot down hopes and dreams, this pretty journal (which comes with either lined or unlined pages), is made of 100% recycled and chlorine-free paper. And who doesn’t want to get a cute notebook? Price at time of publish: $24



Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket Nuzzie View On Amazon View On Shopnuzzie.com There are tons of weighted blankets out there (and they really do make a great gift), but this is one that’s cute, cozy, and sustainable. The filling is made from over 500 recycled plastic water bottles; choose from four different sizes and eight different colors. Price at time of publish: $169-$329

Big Berkey Gravity-Fed Water Filter Amazon View On Amazon View On Berkeyfilters.com View On Walmart Bottled water, be gone. This filtration system eliminates over 200 contaminants, can hold over two gallons of water, yet is compact enough to fit into even tiny spaces (and looks sleek and stylish, too, always a good thing when it comes to a gift). Price at time of publish: $367

Kaia Naturals The Takesumi Detox Overnight Dry Shampoo Courtesy of Kaia Naturals View On Kaianaturals.com View On The Detox Market You may have seen the founder of this brand on TikTok; known as “Madame Sweat” her videos have racked up over a million views. This dry shampoo is a great eco-friendly swap for other options, effectively absorbing sweat and oil, but without using any harmful aerosol gasses. Price at time of publish: $33



Blueland Clean Essentials Kit 5 Blueland View On Blueland.com Cleaning supplies as a gift? Trust us on this one. These bottles look chic, have non-toxic, plant-based formulas that smell amazing, and most importantly, actually work. They’re all refillable, relying on tiny tablets that take up no space; the brand has actually helped to eliminate one billion single-use plastic bottles since 2019. Price at time of publish: $39

Beyond Good Madagascar Small Batch Collection Gift Box Beyond Good View On Beyondgood.com A box of chocolates from the drugstore? Not such a great gift. This box of small-batch, single origin chocolate in unique flavor combos? A fabulous gift. This is the only chocolate brand in the US that makes its chocolate in Africa (where 70% of the world’s cocoa comes from), and prioritizes sustainability and ethics in all of its production. Price at time of publish: $25

Hai Smart Showerhead View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Gethai.com Taking a long, hot shower certainly feels good—it’s just not the greatest thing from the environment. That’s where this smart showerhead with Bluetooth technology comes in. Along with the accompanying app, you can set your preferred water temp and time limit goals; built-in LED lights let you know when you’ve hit both of those. Price at time of publish: $249

Jenny Patinkin Dual-Ended Makeup Brush Set Jenny Patinkin View On Jennypatinkin.com A set of nice makeup brushes is a foolproof gift for any beauty lover, especially this one. The handles are made from recycled aluminum and the bristles from recycled plastic, but we guarantee you’d never know it—they’re still as soft and luxe-feeling (and looking) as any other brushes out there. Bonus points for the fact that it comes housed in a vegan leather case. Price at time of publish: $150

Grouphug Solar Charger Grouphug View On Grouphugtech.com Gifting someone a full set of solar panels for their roof probably isn’t entirely realistic, but you can give them this window solar charger. Simply hang it in the window (It looks like a piece of cool decor) and it will generate enough power to charge all kinds of small electronics. Price at time of publish: $149



Baxter Wood Hevea Chelsea Boots Hevea Chelsea Boots View On Baxterwood.com These boots are equally stylish and sustainable. Touting a lug sole and dual-tone design, they’re made from natural, tree-derived rubber (rather than the petroleum-derived rubber that’s more often used). It’s sourced from FSC-certified plantations, and is nontoxic and biodegradable. Price at time of publish: $12

Alaskan Salmon Company Customizable Seafood Box Alaskan Salmon Company View On Aksalmonco.com It’s well-known that commercial fishing comes with a host of sustainability issues, which is what this DTC, fisherman-owned company has set out to counter. Sustainable fishing is written into the Alaska state constitution (fun fact) and by cutting out the middle man this brand can better support their fishermen and fisherwomen. A perfect gift for any seafood lover, customize this box with 12 pieces of cod, rockfish, halibut, and/or salmon. Price at time of publish: $189

Eauso Vert Joga Eauso Vert View On Eauso.com Yes, this genderless fragrance smells amazing—a complex citrus floral—and looks beautiful, all important qualities in a gift. But more importantly, it’s incredibly eco-friendly. The brand uses a proprietary tool to ensure they’re minimizing any ingredient waste in their (99% biodegradable) formulas, the glass bottle is recyclable and wooden cap compostable, and they also support social initiatives in the countries where they source ingredients. Price at time of publish: $165

Native Plastic-Free Deodorant Amazon View On Amazon View On Nativecos.com A great eco-friendly stocking stuff, this naturally-derived, aluminum-free deodorant comes in a variety of unique scent combos. More importantly, the packaging is made from paperboard sourced from responsibly-managed forests, and the brand donates 1% of all sales from the product to environmental non-profits. Price at time of publish: $22

Aliya Wanekd Resha Sweater Aliya Wanekd View On Aliyawanek.com A cropped cut, Dolman sleeves, and a rolled neck add visual interest to this sweater. In order to keep all of their pieces sustainable, this BIPOC-owned brand keeps their production small and local—the founder sews many of the pieces herself—and emphasizes minimizing environmental impact. Price at time of publish: $330



Punchbowl eCards Punchbowl View On Punchbowl.com Rather than mailing someone a card, opt for this digital version instead. There’s no carbon footprint, and the cards can be customized, video and photos added, as well as digital gift cards from over 20 retailers. Price at time of publish: Starting at $2.99



Stripe and Stare Unisex Boxer Stripe and Stare View On Stripeandstare.com It’s always fun to get an underwear upgrade; this unisex style is, first and foremost, cute and comfy. But it’s also made from a sustainable TENCEL Modal fabric that’s, wait for it, 95% biodegradable. It even comes in a recycled gift box. Price at time of publish: $26



Alder New York Cleansing Body Bar 5 Alder New York View On Amazon View On Aldernewyork.com Another solid bar that helps eliminate plastic waste, this soap both cleanses and gently exfoliates using glycolic acid. It’s also fragrance-free, a boon for those with sensitive skin, and comes in a carton made from 30% recycled FSC-certified paper. Pair it with the brand’s plastic-free plant fiber soap dish if you want to up the ante. Price at time of publish: $13

Psudo Men’s Court Sneaker Psudo View On Psudo.com By creating sneakers that are made of just three pieces of material (75% of which is recycled), this brand drastically cuts back on waste. Everything is manufactured and sourced in the U.S., and the sneakers are breathable, water-resistant and antimicrobial. Price at time of publish: $128



Reed & Gwen Grounding Dry Body Oil Avocado View On Avocadogreenmattress.com This personal care line is an extension of Avocado Green, a certified B Corp and Climate Neutral Brand. This fast-absorbing oil is completely waterless, lightweight, and non-greasy, imparting skin with tons of moisture and a beautiful sheen using a plethora of natural and organic oils. Price at time of publish: $48



Ecoslay Peppermint Schnapps Amazon View On Amazon View On Ecoslay.com With a minimal, plant-based ingredient list and housed in an eco-friendly pouch, this hair wash is a great stocking stuffer. Plus, there’s no denying that the name alone makes it feel super fun and festive. Price at time of publish: $14



The Hidden Sea Rosé The Hidden Sea View On Thehiddensea.com As the saying goes, rosé all day—especially when it’s from an eco-friendly brand like this one. For every bottle sold, they remove 10 plastic bottles for the ocean; eliminating 17 million to date. Price at time of publish: $15



MENO Home Candles MENO Home View On Menohome.com With recyclable vessels, up-cycled packaging and boxes, and made of 100% soy wax and zinc-free cotton wax, these are some of the cleanest, most eco-friendly candles we’ve seen. Choose from five different scents, all of which rely on phthalate- and toxin-free fragrance. Price at time of publish: $55



Experiment Beauty Avant Guard Sheet Mask Experiment Beauty View On Experimentbeauty.com Instead of giving someone sheet masks that will inevitably end up in the trash, give them this reusable, silicone option (that also produces 93% less carbon emissions than traditional ones). It can be paired with any serum or moisturizer, and comes in two sizes along with stretchy ear loops for the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $19



Little Moroccan Things The Keratin Comb Little Moroccan Things View On Littlemoroccanthings.com Rather than trashing cow and sheep horns, this company recycles them and turns them into show stoppingly beautiful combs, all made by artisans in Morocco. They work equally well for men, women, and even babies. Price at time of publish: $35



Myro Refillable Body Wash Starter Kit Myro View On Mymyro.com Gift someone this set, which comes with a reusable bottle and body wash concentrate. Once they run out, they can easily purchase plastic-free refills of the plant-based, cruelty-free concentrate, eliminating one piece of single-use plastic in the shower. Price at time of publish: $20



Two Days off Ease Tee Two Days off View On Twodaysoff.com This LA-based brand focuses on ethical, sustainable pieces, prioritizing natural fibers, using plastic-free and biodegradable packaging, and making all of their pieces to order. You can’t go wrong with any of their times, but this classic and comfy tee is sure to please. Price at time of publish: $48



Jafra You Bloom Jafra View On Jafra.com This fresh floral fragrance comes in a pretty bottle (made of 20% PCR plastic), but we’re especially big fans of the outer packaging. The biodegradable carton can be easily repurposed into a small plant pot. Price at time of publish: $52



Astrea One Premium Filtering Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon Not just any old reusable water bottle, this one has a built-in filter with the highest NSF certification when it comes to eliminating a litany of different toxins. Just one filter (which lasts for about three months) replaces 225 regular water bottles. Price at time of publish: $20

Grove Co. Glass Straws Grove Co. View On Grove.co 500 million plastic straws are used in the U.S. everyday, which is why switching to a reusable option can make such a difference. This set of four glass ones are comfortable to drink out of (none of that weird clanging against your teeth that you can get with metal ones), are dishwasher-safe, and come with a cleaning tool, too. Price at time of publish: $14

Mo’s Crib Woven Black Basket Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel This may look like a rattan basket, but it’s actually made with upcycled PVC (the third most popular plastic type in the world, only 1% of which is recycled) that’s pulled from landfills. Whether used as a catch-all, a plant potter, or just a piece of decor, it makes for a gorgeous and eco-friendly gift for anyone on your list. Price at time of publish: $70