The 12 Best Earrings for Sensitive Ears to Avoid Irritation and Discomfort

Getting your ears pierced is an exciting moment—a game-changer when it comes to accessorizing—as the tiny punctures open you up to countless more earrings options. Unfortunately for some, the satisfaction can be short-lived when they realize their skin is reacting negatively to those new baubles. Many affordable jewelry pieces use nickel as the base metal, and with time, friction, and moisture, the skin can become increasingly sensitive.

Everyone's ears are different, so not all earrings will work for you if you have a particular allergy to that metal. The only way to assess sensitivity is through a trial-and-error process, understanding the materials that tend to be pretty troublesome. Generally speaking, you want to avoid nickel, copper, and cobalt and opt for sterling silver or gold that’s at least 14K. If your ears still react negatively, you might try medical-grade titanium or platinum, which tend to be the least reactive. And, worry not: the pieces don’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

“Unless you insist on buying 24K gold, hypoallergenic earrings don’t have to come with a high price tag,” says Dr. Dendy Engelman, a New York City-based dermatologist. “The cost can start at $10 and go up [from there].”

