The 8 Best Dumbbells for Your At-Home Workout

Any at-home workout routine can be leveled up by a pair of dumbbells. Very few of us have room for squat racks, bench presses, and other weight room classics. But dumbbells? Just about anyone can make room for those. And since a little strength-training can go a long way, they’re well worth the investment.

Kenta Seki, FitOn trainer, says he uses dumbbells in almost all of his strength workouts. “I have a favorite dumbbell exercise for nearly every muscle group,” he says. “I especially love using them for exercises that involve alternating sides—like chest presses, shoulder presses, bicep curls, walking lunges, and rows.” Seki recommends buying a pair of dumbbells that are challenging enough to leave you fatigued at the end of a workout, but not so heavy that you’ll sacrifice your form. And if you feel yourself outgrowing your go-to pair, Seki says you can always make workouts more challenging by slowing down your exercises, upping your reps, or holding two dumbbells in one hand.

Read on for the best dumbbells.