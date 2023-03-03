The 12 Best Dry Scalp Treatments of 2023

From a steady lineup of shampoos, conditioners, masks, primers, and oils to regular trims and treatments, we devote considerable time and energy to keeping our hair healthy and strong. But for many of us, these efforts prove to be in vain when facing a dry or itchy scalp. Dry scalp can cause serious physical discomfort, and flakiness or shedding can wreak havoc on overall hair health. After all, the scalp is quite literally the root of our hair, so it can also be the root of its problems.

Dry scalp is an incredibly common condition, but understanding what’s behind yours may take some digging. “There can be a variety of reasons for dry scalp,” explains Caroline Robinson MD, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Tone Dermatology in Chicago. She says, in addition to psoriasis, eczema, and seborrheic dermatitis, skin conditions that can all lead to dry scalp, lifestyle and environmental factors contribute to an itchy, inflamed scalp. “Drier seasons, for example, can promote dry skin on the scalp much in the way that it does on the rest of our body,” Dr. Robinson says. “And product buildup and under-washing can contribute to dryness and itchiness of the scalp as well.”

Chances are you’ll notice a dry scalp almost immediately, thanks to the many signs. “Symptoms of dry scalp include constant itching, irritation, flaking or peeling skin on the scalp, and swollen skin that is sensitive to touch,” notes Angel Mendez, a stylist at Salon YOSHIKO at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City. And while dandruff is actually a cause of dry scalp rather than an effect, it too has myriad symptoms that are typically pretty easy to spot. “Dandruff can have a variety of symptoms and appearances, but most commonly, greasy white to yellow flakes and itching are present,” Dr. Robinson says.

If you suffer from dry scalp or have experienced any of these symptoms, the good news is that hair stylists and brands are increasingly aware of the condition and are on a mission to remedy it. With a slew of new treatments, oils, and exfoliators, all designed to soothe and hydrate, dry, itchy scalp can be a thing of the past. We conducted hours of research on the best dry scalp treatments, evaluating each pick by type, key ingredients, and what scalp condition, from dryness to dandruff, they treat. After consulting with a board-certified dermatologist and stylist, we narrowed down our picks based on their recommendations to give you the best in show.