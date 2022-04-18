We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Dresses: They’re a one-and-done solution to the burning question, “What do I wear?” With the perfect edit, dresses make getting ready for any occasion—daily errands, an office party, a summer cookout, or your cousin’s wedding—as easy as can be.
Though, finding the right dresses isn’t always easy. Particularly when you’re browsing a wide array of retailers, the selection process, as well as other logistics like order tracking and return policies, can be overwhelming. Fortunately, there’s Amazon Fashion, which presents tons of casual and dressy picks with Prime eligibility. It’s home to stylish dresses you can wear virtually anywhere and that rate well for comfort, which celebrity stylist Marc Eram says is a must, especially “if you’re going to be in it all day.”
Ahead is our roundup of the best dresses to shop on Amazon, along with styling advice from Eram.
Meet the Expert
Marc Eram is a celebrity stylist with a client roster that includes Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell.
Best Overall: Amanda Uprichard Sleeveless Saffron Dress
The Amanda Uprichard Saffron Dress has it all: style, function, comfort, and breathability. A pull-on, A-line style with a split neckline and ruffle collar, you can dress it up or down by wearing it with flats to run your daily errands or with espadrilles for a night of dinner and dancing.
Material: 100% cotton; 100% polyester lining | Colors: White, Black | Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Hand wash only
Best Budget: RZIV Sleeveless Sweater Dress
This knit bodycon midi dress is a score, based on its versatility and low price point. Wear it on its own or with a belt to accentuate your waistline, and add an appropriate topper—a jean jacket or cropped sweatshirt, as one reviewer showed—if the weather calls for layering.
Material: 48.4% viscose, 27.5% polyester, 24.1% nylon | Colors: Khaki, Avocado Green, Blue, Black, +more | Size Range: OS (best for size 2-10) | Care: Hand wash only
Best LBD: Calvin Klein Tulip Sleeved Sheath Dress
This is a top pick of Eram’s for its sleek but effortless appeal. “Throw an oversized trench over it and add a knee-high heeled boot, and you have a look that can carry you through your whole day,” he says. Plus, it's made in extended sizes 14-24 which you can check out here.
Material: 94% polyester, 6% spandex | Colors: Black | Size Range: 2-24 | Care: Dry clean only
Best Lace: ML Monique Lhuillier Lace Midi Dress
No one does lace quite like Monique Lhullier. Needless to say, we were thrilled to find that the designer’s collection of cocktail dresses is available on Amazon. This dress is midi-length with a high neck and an open back. We can’t help but love it for its details, like the depth of the multicolor lace and the peek-a-boo skirt.
Material: 90% polyester, 10% rayon | Colors: Blue Teal Combo | Size Range: 0-18 | Care: Dry clean only
Best Spaghetti Strap: The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
This slip dress makes us want to fast forward to summertime happy hours. Made from polyester with some elastane for a bit of stretch, the slip silhouette has a soft V neckline and back, midi length, and dainty spaghetti straps. Not only is the dress available in 21 colors, but the sizing ranges from XXS to 5X, making it the most inclusive choice on this list.
Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane | Colors: Black, Blue Sapphire, Classic Blue, Emerald, Leopard Print, Lime, Stone, Red, Multi Tie Dye +more | Size Range: XXS-5X | Care: Machine wash
Best Kaftan: RanRui Button Down Maxi Dress
Looking for the perfect dress for lounging? This is one you’ll want to wear around the house but feel put together in. Loose and flowy, reviewers rated it well for comfort, with at least one having cited it as a “really good value” because it’s easy to dress up or down.
Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Stripe Blue, Stripe Black, Feather Print, Leaf Print, Coffee and Black +more | Size Range: OS
Best Cut-Out: HOMELEX Crochet Knit Maxi Dress
This TikTok-viral cut-out maxi dress is simple but striking and, according to reviewers, super comfortable. For $30, it’s a steal compared to its apparent doppelganger, Cult Gaia’s Serita Knit Dress, which would run you around $500.
Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex Colors: Pure Black | Size Range: S-L
Best Midi: Enza Costa Stretch Silk Rib Tank Midi Dress
Enza Costa is well-known for its slinky and soft basics. And like any true essential, this scoop neckline midi dress, which is cut from a luxe silk and viscose blend, will be the cornerstone of many outfits. “I truly love the idea I can wear this dress for either a classy or sporty look,” said one reviewer.
“I am six months pregnant, and this is the best dress I have ever purchased,” said another. “It has made getting dressed such an effortless task (when being pregnant and getting dressed is not so easy), and I feel so put-together while I am wearing it.”
Material: 87% viscose, 10% silk, 3% lycra | Colors: Atlantic, Bitter Brown, Iconic Red, Black, Lemongrass, Khaki +more | Size Range: XS-L | Care: Machine wash
Best Mini: MISSACTIVER Bodycon Knitted Mini Dress
This beach-friendly knit mini dress is one you won’t want to take off. Reviewers rated it well for comfort and quality, and it comes in two necklines, a high neck, and a V neck, so shoppers can choose between more or less coverage.
Material: Cotton and spandex | Colors: Blue, Red, Purple, +more | Size Range: S-L
Best Off-Shoulder: Norma Kamali Off-Shoulder Fishtail Gown
Fashion legend Norma Kamali understands how to flatter a woman’s body while keeping her comfortable, with a celebrity clientele that has included Beyonce and Farrah Fawcett. (Recall Fawcett’s iconic red swimsuit poster? Kamali made that suit for the photoshoot in 1976. The suit now belongs to The Smithsonian.) So it’s pretty delightful that her styles, like the super versatile and subtly sexy off-the-shoulder maxi, are accessible via Amazon.
Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: Black | Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Hand wash only
Best Peasant-Style: R.Vivimos Cotton Ruffled Long Dress
With thousands of positive reviews, it’s difficult not to get behind this cottagecore-style dress, which buyers said is perfect for many occasions, including weddings, barbecues, and even baby showers. Wear it on or off the shoulders, depending on your preference, while pairing it with one of several shoe styles to best fit your occasion—crisp white sneakers for breakfast with friends, jelly sandals for a family barbecue, or a low-heel sandal for your cousin’s graduation ceremony.
Material: Cotton blend | Colors: Haze Blue, Orange, Pink, Golden, Sage Green +more | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Wrap: BTFBM Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Dress
Cute and comfortable, this wrap-style was rated highly among thousands of reviewers for its versatility. (Many of them said they wore and repurposed it as a maternity and postpartum dress.) If you aren’t sold on the floral print, worry not—there’s a more muted, swiss dot print available as well.
Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Black, Coffee, Dark Blue +more | Size Range: S-XL
Best Ruffle: Byinns Square Neck Ruffle Dress
If you have a fondness for ruffles, consider adding this tiered mini to your rotation. The square-neck bodice is cut for a slim fit and balanced by puff sleeves and a full, frilly skirt for depth and volume.
Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Apricot, Black, Blue +more | Size Range: S-XXL
Best Cocktail: ASTR The Label Gaia Slip Dress
This silky staple will get you through all of your semi-formal affairs. Reviewers said it fit perfectly, many thanks to the style’s adjustable criss-cross straps. Team it with heels and a bold lip for a big impact, and in colder weather, layer it over a thin crew neck or turtleneck sweater.
Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Lilac, Sage, Mauve +more | Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Dry clean only
Best Sundress: Goodthreads Smock-Back Midi Dress
Goodreads Smock-Back Midi Dress is perfect for hot summer days. Available in solids and prints, as well as in a mini version, it was a hit among reviewers because it’s figure-enhancing but not altering. Plus, it’s stretchy and breathable.
Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Navy, Pink, Green, Yellow Floral Print +more | Size Range: XS-XXL | Care: Machine wash
Best for Work: Star Vixen Faux Wrap Dress
Star Vixen’s Faux Wrap Dress encapsulates fuss-free workwear. It’s sophisticated and versatile, so it will always make you look polished. Construction-wise, it has three-quarter-length sleeves, a pointed collar, and a faux wrap design, with a tie that sits at “just the right place,” according to one reviewer.
Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex | Colors: Purple, Black, Navy +more | Size Range: S-XL | Care: Hand wash only
Best for Bridal Parties: WOOSEA Navy Blue High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress
The selection of bridesmaid-appropriate Amazon dresses is criminally overlooked. Take this dress by WOOSEA, which more than 11,000 reviewers have raved about. The fitted silhouette comes in nine rich colors and features a high neck, ruffle hem, and moderate slit.
Material: Polyester and spandex | Colors: Burgundy, Black, Purple, Red, Navy Blue +more | Size Range: S-XL
Best Turtleneck: ninovino Turtleneck Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress
Ninovino’s sleek and simple turtleneck dress hugs you just enough to flatter your figure. “Fabric is soft, stretchy, warm, fairly thick,” wrote one buyer from Amazon. “I’m 5’6” tall, 36-28-38, 150 lbs. I bought a size large. It fits perfectly, form-fitting, without being obscenely tight.”
Material: 70% viscose, 30% nylon | Colors: Tangerine, Black, Red +more | Size Range: XS-XXL | Care: Hand wash only
What to Look for When Buying Dresses on Amazon
Material
Cotton, silk, or synthetic: The materials of your favorite dresses on Amazon likely fall into one of these three categories. Coordinate your dress fabric choices with the season, opting for more breathable and cool materials in warmer months, and sturdier, insulating fabrics in the cold.
You may come across conflicting descriptions of fabric composition when shopping on Amazon. For example, the HOMELEX Crochet Knit Dress is described as both 100 percent cotton and 95 percent polyester, 5 percent spandex, with no explanation as to how these percentages might be allocated (i.e., do they represent both the lining and the shell?). For more assurance, scan the reviews for details about how the fabric lays and feels on the body, as well as any experiences with washing.
Fit
As always when shopping online, it's important to read the sizing chart to best determine fit. Beyond that, know what you're looking for when it comes to silhouette so that you're not overwhelmed with the endless choices offered on Amazon.
-
What types of dresses are office-appropriate?
“A dress with a pop of color can be great for the office, as we’re so used to seeing toned down colors in office settings,” Eram says. Other elements to look for in office-appropriate attire are modesty, structure, and generally good tailoring.
-
How do you wear dresses in cold weather?
Layering is the best method for styling dresses in the winter, according to Eram. “A light knit turtleneck and a pair of tights under a dress can create more warmth and a different spin on the style of the dress. [Add] a wool coat for that extra layer of warmth,” he advises.
Why Trust Byrdie
This shopping guide was written by Byrdie contributor Hayley Prokos. A seasoned commerce writer and discerning editor, she’s passionate about sourcing fashion items that are equal parts chic and practical. Her work has appeared in SELF Magazine, Newsweek, and the daily Greek newspaper Ekathimerini, and she holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University. For this roundup, she spent roughly 15 hours researching the best dresses on Amazon, as well as interviewed a style expert.