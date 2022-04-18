We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dresses: They’re a one-and-done solution to the burning question, “What do I wear?” With the perfect edit, dresses make getting ready for any occasion—daily errands, an office party, a summer cookout, or your cousin’s wedding—as easy as can be. Though, finding the right dresses isn’t always easy. Particularly when you’re browsing a wide array of retailers, the selection process, as well as other logistics like order tracking and return policies, can be overwhelming. Fortunately, there’s Amazon Fashion, which presents tons of casual and dressy picks with Prime eligibility. It’s home to stylish dresses you can wear virtually anywhere and that rate well for comfort, which celebrity stylist Marc Eram says is a must, especially “if you’re going to be in it all day.” Ahead is our roundup of the best dresses to shop on Amazon, along with styling advice from Eram. Meet the Expert Marc Eram is a celebrity stylist with a client roster that includes Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell.