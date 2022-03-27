2022 Oscars: The Best Dressed List From Hollywood's Biggest Night

Finally, at true long last, award season's crown jewel is back and possibly more glamour-filled than ever. Award show red carpets always host some of the year's greatest fashion moments, but the stakes and prestige of the Academy Awards mean the evening spawns some of the greatest fashion moments of all time. And with this year's presenter, nominee, and performer lists stuffed with more talented A-listers than ever, it's a safe bet that the 2022 Oscars' best-dressed attendees will be talked about long after the night ends.

Perennially stylish nominees like Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, and Billie Eilish are pulling out all the stops to cap off a trend-heavy award season, while celebrity presenters like Zoë Kravitz, Serena Williams, and Lily James add plenty of fashion-forward fun to the Dolby Theater. Of course, things are just getting started — and it's anyone's guess what (or who) is coming next. Below, check out the best red carpet looks from Jamie Lee Curtis, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Laverne Cox and more, straight from the 2022 Academy Awards.