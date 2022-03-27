2022 Oscars: The Best Dressed List From Hollywood's Biggest Night

From glam gowns to statement jewelry.

Updated on Mar 27, 2022
Demi Singleton in purple gown at the oscars

Getty Images

Finally, at true long last, award season's crown jewel is back and possibly more glamour-filled than ever. Award show red carpets always host some of the year's greatest fashion moments, but the stakes and prestige of the Academy Awards mean the evening spawns some of the greatest fashion moments of all time. And with this year's presenter, nominee, and performer lists stuffed with more talented A-listers than ever, it's a safe bet that the 2022 Oscars' best-dressed attendees will be talked about long after the night ends.

Perennially stylish nominees like Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, and Billie Eilish are pulling out all the stops to cap off a trend-heavy award season, while celebrity presenters like Zoë Kravitz, Serena Williams, and Lily James add plenty of fashion-forward fun to the Dolby Theater. Of course, things are just getting started — and it's anyone's guess what (or who) is coming next. Below, check out the best red carpet looks from Jamie Lee Curtis, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Laverne Cox and more, straight from the 2022 Academy Awards.

01 of 31

Sofia Carson

sofia

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Sofia Carson kicked off the red carpet in a dramatic Giambattista Valli ballgown.

02 of 31

Jamie Lee Curtis

jamie lee curtis

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis wore a navy blue Stella McCartney gown with a sparkling black fishnet overlay.

03 of 31

Lily James

lily

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Lily James wore a baby pink Atelier Versace couture gown with satin pink platform heels.

04 of 31

Rickey Thompson

rickey

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Social media star Rickey Thompson an embellished velvet look from GCDS.

05 of 31

Demi Singleton

demi

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

King Richard's Demi Singleton wore a custom lavender gown from Miu Miu.

06 of 31

Laverne Cox

laverne

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Byrdie cover star and the red carpet host for the evening, Laverne Cox, arrived early on the red carpet in a billowing August Getty Atelier gown and Dena Kemp jewelry.

07 of 31

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Oscars dress 2022

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens serves as this year's official pre-show host, arriving on the red carpet in a slinky, sequined-covered gown, a custom design from Michael Kors.

08 of 31

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross at academy awards

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Swathed in this scarlet Carolina Herrera dress straight from the FW22 runway, Tracee Ellis Ross is radiant with her signature matching lipstick.

09 of 31

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain at 2022 Oscars best-dressed

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain turned up on the red carpet in a cascading Gucci gown made with sequins assembled in a stunning ombré effect.

10 of 31

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong's Oscars 2022 gold dress

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Every Oscar gown Lupita Nyong'o's ever worn has been an instantly-iconic statement, and this gold-and-pink gown by Prada, covered in shimmering, movable texture and tiny roses, is no exception.

11 of 31

Becky G

Becky G at Oscars 2022 best dressed

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Becky G arrived on the red carpet looking breathtakingly classic in a pale pink Etro column gown highlighted by luminous threading and delicate, winglike panels at the hips.

12 of 31

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee blue suit Oscars 2022

Mike Coppola /Getty Images

Gracing the red carpet with some retro flair, Kodi Smit-McPhee's powder-blue Bottega Veneta suit is illuminated by plenty of Cartier jewels at his neck, ears, and fingers.

13 of 31

Alana Haim

Alana Hair silver dress Oscars 2022 red carpet

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Alana Haim's scalelike Louis Vuitton gown is the dreamiest shade of celestial silver, with a scalloped hem pooling delicately around her feet.

14 of 31

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose red pantsuit with cape Oscars 2022 red carpet

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Ariana DeBose and her bold red pant-corset-cape combo (all custom Valentino Haute Couture) managed to look sophisticated, glamorous, classic, cool, and effortless at once.

15 of 31

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst red dress red carpet oscars 2022

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Up for Best Actress for her work in The Power of the Dog, Kirsten Dunst's touched violet-red gown (a vintage Christian Lacroix number accented by Fred Leighton jewelry) looks like the sartorial equivalent of a blooming rose.

16 of 31

Regina Hall

Regina Hall bronze gown Oscars 2022 red carpet

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Draped in this semi-sheer bronze Vera Wang gown (complete with the best boning details through the corset and long, gossamer sleeves billowing like a cape), Regina Hall is a modern Grecian goddess.

17 of 31

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman blue poofy dress Oscars 2022 red carpet

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

As she's proven on more than one occasion, Nicole Kidman at the Oscars in a blue gown punctuated by one major texture detail is always a good idea. This slate blue version, custom Armani Privé, might be her best-ever.

18 of 31

Timothée Chalamet

TimothÃ©e Chalamet shirtless oscars 2022 red carpet

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

It's Timothée Chalamet's world and the Oscars just so happen to exist within it. Chalamet cemented his red carpet style star status with this sequin-drenched (and lace-trimmed) custom Louis Vuitton jacket, a dangling chain, and no shirt at all.

19 of 31

Chloe x Halle

Halle x Chloe Oscars dresses red carpet 2022

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Looking like a real-life mermaid in this sweeping turquoise Roberto Cavalli dress, Halle Bailey and her gown's delicate draping and limb-baring panels are a perfect complement to sister Chloe's equally-sophisticated deep purple counterpart covered in swishy beads and tassels.

20 of 31

Zendaya

Zendaya silver skirt Oscars 2022 red carpet

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Everyone knew Zendaya would arrive in one of the evening's most memorable looks, but this Valentino skirt-blouse set is on another level. Her skirt's silvery train, just dripping sequins, trails along as her white silk blouse is cut to show off her arms and abs.

21 of 31

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Oscars dress green 2022

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Refined and regal in a larger-than-life, high-necked Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown, Jada Pinkett Smith reminds other red carpet-goers of exactly why she's a multi-decade style icon.

22 of 31

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal Oscars 2022 red carpet

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaall's custom Schiaparelli gown, dotted with gold-lead embellishments and complete with an unforgettable silhouette, adds gilded opulence to the Oscars red carpet.

23 of 31

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield Oscars 2022 red carpet

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Trust the ever-reliable Andrew Garfield to put the coolest spin on the classic tuxedo with this velvet oxblood Saint Laurent jacket, topped off with a silky black western bowtie.

24 of 31

Zoë Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz pink dress Oscars 2022 red carpet

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Fresh off a slew of femme fatale-sleek looks on The Batman promotional tour, Zoë Kravitz did a full aesthetic 180 with this gorgeous candy-pink Saint Laurent gown accessorized with a shoulder-skimming bow and matching pink Kwiat jewelry.

25 of 31

Billie Eilish

Billie eilish black dress Oscars 2022

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Forget a statement gown — Billie Eilish's Gucci dress is more like an entire (acceptance) speech. Up for Best Original Song alongside brother Finneas, the singer never fails to dial up the red carpet drama.

26 of 31

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart tuxedo shorts Oscars 2022

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Forever the queen of the high-fashion tuxedo, Kristen Stewart's artfully deconstructed short-suit set (a custom Chanel creation) is a playful power move.

27 of 31

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Oscars blue dress 2022

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Looking so ethereal in a wave-blue, scallop-skirted gown by Gurav Gupta illuminated by plenty of blue-tinted sequins, Megan Thee Stallion ensured that her first red carpet Oscars moment was a timeless one.

28 of 31

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph orange dress Oscars 2022 red carpet

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Maya Rudolph is resplendent in a cheerful orange gown trimmed with fluffy feathers, a happy-go-lucky choice for the beloved star.

29 of 31

Serena Williams

Serena Williams pink dress Oscars 2022 red carpet

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Dressed in what might be the evening's most romantic look, Serena William's fairytale-worthy Gucci gown is the lushest shade of rose pink while a garden's worth of black lacy flowers trails up the bodice.

30 of 31

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler Oscars dress red carpet 2022

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Elegance is the operative word for Rachel Zegler's Dior couture dress, featuring a gentle cowl neck and bead-enhanced, semi-sheer netting.

31 of 31

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney and Travis Oscars 2022 red carpet

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Looking like the king and queen of emo prom, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker played it cool in black-on-black vintage Mugler and Maison Margiela respectively.

