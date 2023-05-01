The Best Met Gala 2023 Fashion and Red Carpet Looks

It's that time again. The first Monday in May. Fashion's night out. The 2023 Met Gala. The biggest red carpet event of the year always brings out Hollywood's best and brightest, and this year is no different. A-listers are braving the trek up the Met's steep staircase in their best couture in support of the museum's latest Costume Institute exhibit—"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

The late creative director of Chanel packed a lot of influence in his 85 years, rounding up plenty of muses along the way, including Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and many more. Tonight, a bevy of Lagerfeld's friends, colleagues, and inspirations are walking the off-white carpet in his honor—and probably still vying for his stamp of approval.

Below, the best-dressed celebrities on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.