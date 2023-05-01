The Best Met Gala 2023 Fashion and Red Carpet Looks

Check out all our favorites.

By
Erika Harwood
Erika Harwood
Erika has worked in fashion editorial for over five years and has been Byrdie's senior style editor since 2021.
Updated on 05/01/23
Chloe Fineman at the 2023 Met Gala

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

It's that time again. The first Monday in May. Fashion's night out. The 2023 Met Gala. The biggest red carpet event of the year always brings out Hollywood's best and brightest, and this year is no different. A-listers are braving the trek up the Met's steep staircase in their best couture in support of the museum's latest Costume Institute exhibit—"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

The late creative director of Chanel packed a lot of influence in his 85 years, rounding up plenty of muses along the way, including Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and many more. Tonight, a bevy of Lagerfeld's friends, colleagues, and inspirations are walking the off-white carpet in his honor—and probably still vying for his stamp of approval.

Below, the best-dressed celebrities on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman at the 2023 Met Gala

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Chloe Fineman wore a rosette-adorned dress by Wiederhoeft, which was hand embroidered with tiny pink glass beads. She also paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, with an embellished cat-shaped handbag.

Lala Anthony

Lala Anthony at the 2023 Met Gala.

John Shearer / WireImage

Lala Anthony wore a one-shoulder white gown by Sergio Hudson. She paired the look with gold jewels and cat-eye sunglasses.