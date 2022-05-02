The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala

After months of intrigue, speculation, gossip, rumors, and more than a few outfit predictions, the night everyone's been waiting for is finally here — and not a moment too soon. The 2022 Met Gala has officially commenced, and it's attracting more stylish A-listers than your favorite award shows combined. As the be-all-end-all of fashion events, the Met Gala combines classic Hollywood glamour with unbridled creativity to make the evening more than just an important museum fundraiser — it's a full-fledged institution that sets the stage for year-defining (and even decade-defining) pop culture moments. This year's theme is an especially enticing one, coaxing even the most reluctant stars up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's famously steep steps for an evening of dinner, dancing, and browsing the museum's newest Costume Institute exhibit.

Themed In America: An Anthology of Fashion, the spotlight is on foundational American fashion and its tastemakers — especially the underrecognized. With a special emphasis on "Gilded Glamour" in particular, guests are encouraged to pay white-tie homage to 1870 to 1890, an America on the cusp of cultural — and technological — revolution. Think gloriously puffy sleeves, gilt details, delicate tiaras, bustled skirts, and plenty of opulent jewels. This year's hosts promise to make the evening an unforgettable one, too. Husband-wife duo Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are joined by Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to keep the festivities going, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri of Instagram, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour serve as co-chairs.

Though the evening has just begun, celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Chamberlain, and Kacey Musgraves have already arrived decked out in their varied takes on gilded glamour, and Byrdie is rounding up the very best fashion looks below. Keep it locked here for ever-growing updates on the attendees and check out the action for yourself on the official Met Gala livestream.

