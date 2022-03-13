The Best Red Carpet Style at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Including Kristen Stewart, Serena Williams, HoYeon Jung, and more.

By
Erika Harwood
Erika has worked in fashion editorial for over five years and has been Byrdie's senior style editor since 2021. She previously worked as a fashion writer for NYLON, Vanity Fair, and MTV Style.
Updated on Mar 13, 2022
HoYeon Jung wearing a gold Louis Vuitton dress at the 2022 critics choice awards

The Critics' Choice Awards are here at long last, and the celebrities are making sure it was worth the wait. HoYeon Jung, Serena Williams, Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Jodie Turner-Smith, Nicole Byer, and many more have filled the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles bringing their fashion A-Game.

From Jung's sparking chandelier silhouette to Indya Moore's golden train, the style at this year's ceremony. Below, see the best red carpet fashion at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards.

HoYeon Jung

HoYeon jung in a gold Louis Vuitton chandelier dress at the Critics Choice awards

Getty Images

Squid Game's HoYeon Jung sparkled in a 1920s-inspired champagne Louis Vuitton dress. She paired the dress with jewels from the label's High Jewelry Collection.

Indya Moore

Indya Moore wearing pink sequin slip dress with train at critics choice awards

Indya Moore wore a slinky glittering dress from Off-White featuring a high slit and long golden train.

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer in a bright magenta Christian Siriano dress critics choice awards

Getty images

Nicole Byer was a vision in hot pink on the red carpet. The night's host wore a billowing off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown to kick off the ceremony.

Peyton List

Peyton List in an embellished black gown by Yanina Couture critics choice

Getty Images

Cobra Kai's Peyton List wore an embellished black gown by Yanina Couture with a lace bralette poking through.

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch in pink Alexander McQueen gown at critics choice

Getty Images

Zoey Deutch wore a pink ruffled Alexander McQueen gown with a corset bodice. Deutch paired the dress with jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith in blue silk gown at critics choice

Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith stunned in a Gucci ruffled blue halter gown.

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder hacks tuxedo critics choice awards

Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder showed the importance of solid tailoring in a sleek black tuxedo by Giorgio Armani.

Kirsten Dunst

kirsten dunst blue sack dress critics choice awards

Getty Images

A nap dress on the red carpet? Absolutely. Kirsten Dunst wore a pale blue sack dress from Julie de Libran couture.

Kristen Stewart

kristen stewart in gold chanel gown at critics choice

Getty Images

Kiristen Stewart delivered Hollywood bombshell in a glittering Chanel gown.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams in silver versace gown with train critics choice

Getty Images

Serena Williams, ladies and gentlemen. The tennis champion wore a Versace sequined silver gown with a coordinating train.

Courtney Eaton

Courtney Eaton yellowjackets critics choice awards white dress

The Yellowjackets actor wore a lace-and-sequin midi dress, paired with a black clutch and choker.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams in silver versace gown with slits critics choice

Coordinating with her sister in silver, Venus Williams wore a high-slit Atelier Versace look.

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno in opera gloves and green gown at critics choice

Getty Images

Rita Moreno could be on TikTok. The legendary actor wore a ruffled white-and-olive gown with a pair of very much on-trend white opera gloves.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose in tangerine Carolina Herrera gown critics choice

Getty Images

Ariana DeBose brought her West Side Story flair in a marigold Carolina Herrera gown.

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown in pink prada gown at critics choice

Getty Images

Jasmin Savoy Brown wore a pale pink strapless gown by Prada.

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey in blue velvet suit at critics choice

Getty Images

Melanie Lynskey wore a navy blue velvet suit.

