The Best Red Carpet Style at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The Critics' Choice Awards are here at long last, and the celebrities are making sure it was worth the wait. HoYeon Jung, Serena Williams, Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Jodie Turner-Smith, Nicole Byer, and many more have filled the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles bringing their fashion A-Game.
From Jung's sparking chandelier silhouette to Indya Moore's golden train, the style at this year's ceremony. Below, see the best red carpet fashion at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards.
HoYeon Jung
Squid Game's HoYeon Jung sparkled in a 1920s-inspired champagne Louis Vuitton dress. She paired the dress with jewels from the label's High Jewelry Collection.
Indya Moore
Indya Moore wore a slinky glittering dress from Off-White featuring a high slit and long golden train.
Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer was a vision in hot pink on the red carpet. The night's host wore a billowing off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown to kick off the ceremony.
Peyton List
Cobra Kai's Peyton List wore an embellished black gown by Yanina Couture with a lace bralette poking through.
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch wore a pink ruffled Alexander McQueen gown with a corset bodice. Deutch paired the dress with jewels from Tiffany & Co.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith stunned in a Gucci ruffled blue halter gown.
Hannah Einbinder
Hannah Einbinder showed the importance of solid tailoring in a sleek black tuxedo by Giorgio Armani.
Kirsten Dunst
A nap dress on the red carpet? Absolutely. Kirsten Dunst wore a pale blue sack dress from Julie de Libran couture.
Kristen Stewart
Kiristen Stewart delivered Hollywood bombshell in a glittering Chanel gown.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams, ladies and gentlemen. The tennis champion wore a Versace sequined silver gown with a coordinating train.
Courtney Eaton
The Yellowjackets actor wore a lace-and-sequin midi dress, paired with a black clutch and choker.
Venus Williams
Coordinating with her sister in silver, Venus Williams wore a high-slit Atelier Versace look.
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno could be on TikTok. The legendary actor wore a ruffled white-and-olive gown with a pair of very much on-trend white opera gloves.
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose brought her West Side Story flair in a marigold Carolina Herrera gown.
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Jasmin Savoy Brown wore a pale pink strapless gown by Prada.
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey wore a navy blue velvet suit.