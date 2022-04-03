The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Grammys

The Grammy's might be music's biggest night, but they're one of fashion's wildest. After all, this is the awards show that gave us Jennifer Lopez in the Versace dress that launched a thousand Google Image searches; Toni Braxton in a now-legendary white number (also Versace) that left nothing to the imagination; and the red carpet debut of Pharrell Williams's gigantic Vivienne Westwood hat. And that's not to mention all of the truly unforgettable coordinated looks sported by groups like TLC and Destiny's Child.

This sartorial iconoclasm is due, in part, to the show's youthful energy. The Gen Z artists who lead the nomination pack—including Doja Cat and Billie Eilish—have never met a fashion rule they weren't ready to break. The same goes for presenters and performers such as Lil Nas X, Saweetie, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion. But you certainly don't have to be under 30 to have a chic rebellious streak, as Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Avril Lavigne, and Joni Mitchell demonstrate.

Below, check out some of our favorite looks from the 2022 Grammy Awards.