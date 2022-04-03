The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Grammys

The Grammy's might be music's biggest night, but they're one of fashion's wildest. After all, this is the awards show that gave us Jennifer Lopez in the Versace dress that launched a thousand Google Image searches; Toni Braxton in a now-legendary white number (also Versace) that left nothing to the imagination; and the red carpet debut of Pharrell Williams's gigantic Vivienne Westwood hat. And that's not to mention all of the truly unforgettable coordinated looks sported by groups like TLC and Destiny's Child.
This sartorial iconoclasm is due, in part, to the show's youthful energy. The Gen Z artists who lead the nomination pack—including Doja Cat and Billie Eilish—have never met a fashion rule they weren't ready to break. The same goes for presenters and performers such as Lil Nas X, Saweetie, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion. But you certainly don't have to be under 30 to have a chic rebellious streak, as Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Avril Lavigne, and Joni Mitchell demonstrate.
Below, check out some of our favorite looks from the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Doja Cat
Evoking the Birth of Venus, Doja Cat hit the red carpet in a seafoam Atelier Versace number featuring her signature silhouette—a high cut bodysuit—and a sheer overlay dripping with sparkles. (Paired with a Coperni bag and plenty of bling.)
Olivia Rodrigo
A little bit goth and a little bit sweet, Olivia Rodrigo paired her corseted black Vivienne Westwood gown with opera gloves and a '90s-inspired choker.
Billie Eilish
Newly minted Academy Award winner Billie Eilish opted for head-to-toe black by Rick Owens, including sock sneakers.
St. Vincent
St. Vincent took the vintage glamour route in a sparkling rose gold Gucci gown with dramatic pink ruffles at the sleeves and hem. The look offers a unique take on Old Hollywood glamour.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish was all sparkles in a fitted custom Prada number. She paired the gown with simple jewelry.
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler went for a balletcore moment in powdery grey tulle by Dior. We love how she kept the look simple with a dainty necklace and drop earrings.
Billy Porter
Hot pink and ruffles might be right on trend, but Billy Porter personalized his Valentino 'fit with silver platforms and a matching minaudier.
BTS
BTS showcased the versatility of a muted neutral in shades of brown, white, and slate. Get ready: You're about to see suits with looser, roomier cuts everywhere this year.
Saweetie
Saweetie stunned in a hot pink crop top and full skirt by Valentino. She topped off the look with one of the evening's hottest accessories, matching opera gloves.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion's Roberto Cavalli sheath featured the designer's signature animal prints and bejeweled asymmetrical neckline. Add in the chunky gold bangles and you've got a proper aughts moment—WAG-era Victoria Beckham would be proud.
Lil Nas X
Sticking to his signature silhouette—military-inspired with plenty of glitz—Lil Nas X wowed in white beaded Balmain. Chunky platforms also proved to be the night's most popular footwear choice.
Lady Gaga
As much as we love edgy Gaga (who doesn't?), we've got to admit—when the Lady does glamour, she always knocks it out of the park. She stunned in custom Armani Privé with a white train that's all mid-century glamour and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey went full Studio 54 in a silver Valentino sheath with matching cape. The gleaming silver paillettes are giving disco ball (which is absolutely a compliment as far as we're concerned).
Hailey Bieber
Even at the most maximalist awards show, you need a minimalist moment. Hailey Bieber provided just that—stunningly, might we say—in a simple white column by Saint Laurent. Paired with a slinky and slim necklace, we can safely say she's mastered that whole less-is-more thing.
Dua Lipa
How do you make a garment with its own legendary legacy wholly your own? Pair it with gold statement jewelry, a sleek new hair color, and plenty of that je ne sais quoi—as Dua Lipa did with Versace's iconic harness dress.
Halsey
Another artist taking part in the mid-century trend? Halsey, who opted for a sculptural gown by Pressiat. Of course, our eyes were immediately drawn to the hat—it's evoking Richard Avedon portraits, which is always a good thing.