The 10 Best Dress Pants for Curvy Figures of 2022

To help you find your perfect pair of dress pants, here are 10 options that would be great for curvy bodies.

The number one thing to keep in mind: Dress pants aren’t meant to be skin tight. As stylist Abby Arad explains, “Save super tight pants for the gym or going out, dress pants should be comfortable to wear all day, especially if you’ve chosen a fabric with some give.”

If you are looking for dress pants for curvy figures, the process can be even more daunting. Not only are work-appropriate pants for curvier hips and thighs difficult to find for all sizes, but plus sizes are even more limited. It’s far from an impossible task, though, and there are many dress pants on the market today that work perfectly with any body type.

If you’ve ever made a trip to the mall just to look for plain black dress pants, then you might be familiar with just how confusing the experience can be. In theory, dress pants should be easy to find, but they’re actually quite difficult to style correctly, especially if you’ve never worn them before.

Best Overall: J.Crew High-Rise Cameron Pant In 4-Season Stretch J.Crew View On Jcrew.com These classic dress pants offer a good size range in addition to a solid high-waist that sits above the hip. Not only do they have a four-way stretch that makes them especially good for curvier bodies, they’re designed to flatter your backside. Plus, they have the brand’s ‘Perfecting Pockets,’ which hold you in and lift you up. As one reviewer wrote, “I bought these pants in the size 20 and they fit really well and are excellent quality.” They’re easy to wash, too: Just toss them in the washing machine—no dry cleaner trip required. Price at time of publish: $98 Size Range: 00 - 24 | Colors: Black, Navy, Charcoal | Material: Polyester, Viscose, Elastane

Best Budget: Old Navy High-Waisted Pixie Skinny Ankle Pants for Women Old Navy View On Gap.com These high-waisted, ankle-length pants have quite a few things going for them: First, they’re less than $50, which is excellent if you’re shopping on a budget. Second, they come in an incredibly wide size range—0 to 30, in both short and tall lengths, to be specific. Finally, the pants have a stretch fabric that is designed for comfort. What’s more, the pants have a smoothing effect and ‘Never Fade’ technology that keeps the pants from losing their shape and color over time. Price at time of publish: $45 Size Range: 0 - 30, including Short and Tall | Colors: Navy, Black, Olive, Brown, Maroon | Material: Cotton, Rayon, Spandex

Best Designer : Theory Demitria Admiral Crepe Flared Pants Bloomingdales View On Bloomingdales Those looking to splurge on a pair of designer pants should look no further than the Demetria Admiral Crepe Flared Pants from Theory. Designed to be effortlessly stylish, these pants have a subtly flared pant leg and a concealed side-zip closure for a sleek look, hip to toe. The center leg creasing makes legs look miles long, while the high waist flatters the midsection. Customers of these pants are pleased, saying that the pants are flattering on curvy frames on all ends of the height spectrum. Price at time of publish: $285 Size Range: 0 - 12 | Colors: Navy, Black | Material: Triacetate, Polyester 20 Pairs of Flared Pants to Kickstart Your Style

Best on Amazon: Briggs New York All Around Comfort Pant Amazon View On Amazon Available in pretty much every neutral shade that you might want, these high-waisted, loose-fitting pants would be an incredible workwear staple. With nearly 2,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars, you can feel confident that these will be a good investment. Plus, at less than $50 for most pairs, they’re a steal. Price at time of publish: $36 - $41 (price varies depending on color) Size Range: 16 - 24, Short available | Colors: Black, Gray, Brown, Navy, Taupe | Material: Polyester, Rayon, Spandex

Most Versatile: Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pants Athleta View On Gap.com View On REI If you are looking for a pair of work-appropriate pants that are also good for being up and moving all day long, these versatile ankle pants from Athleta are perfect. While they are definitely on the more athletic-wear side of things (rather than formal), they could still be dressed up for a casual work outfit if need be. You could easily throw a blazer and T-shirt on with these and look put-together enough for anything your workday might entail. These pants would also be incredible for work travel—the wrinkle resistant, stretch fabric is comfortable for a flight, yet can walk off the runway and into a conference room with ease. Price at time of publish: $99 Size Range: 0 - 16, Short and Tall available | Colors: Green, Coral, Brown, White, gray, Black, Navy, Maroon | Material: Recycled Polyester, Spandex

Best Color Options: Wildfang The Essential Trouser Wildfang View On Wildfang.com These pants from Wildfang are a great choice if you’re more interested in a cotton, breathable pant than you are in stretch (though these still have 2% spandex, too, so they’re not totally stiff). The cuff also allows you to roll the pants up to an ankle-length or wear it all full length, making them particularly versatile. Plus, the colors range from neutral to fun and bold. Price at time of publish: $108 Size Range: 0 - 26 | Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Orange, White | Material: Cotton, Spandex

Best Leather: Banana Republic The Straight Leather Pant Banana Republic View On Gap.com These leather pants are as good as it gets, and their price reflects the quality. The high-waisted, loose fit makes them a great option for workwear and dressier events. While we wish the size range (24 to 35, including both short and tall) was more expansive, it’s a wider range than you typically find in luxury leather goods. Price at time of publish: $700 Size Range: 24 - 35, Short and Tall available | Colors: Black, White | Material: Leather, Polyester The 14 Best Leather Jackets of 2022, Chosen By Fashion Stylists

Best Pleated: Express High-Waisted Pleated Ankle Pant Express View On Express.com These Express pants are the perfect everyday pleated pants, ideal for everything from date night to important meetings. What's more, the ankle-length means they are great for displaying bold pairs of heels but can also be easily paired with flats or sneakers, too. Price at time of publish: $70 Size Range: 2 - 18, Petite, Short and Tall available | Colors: 9, including Black, White, Light Blue | Material: Polyester, Spandex

Best Ankle: Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Moosejaw.com View On Revolve In case you haven’t heard, people love Spanx dress pants. While the brand has tons of options for dress pants (all of which are great for curvy bodies, thanks to the brand’s famous stretchy, smoothing materials), these are the highest-rated ankle pants available. They also have a solid size range from XS to 3X in petite, standard, and tall. Price at time of publish: $150 Size Range: XS - 3X, Petite and Tall available | Colors: Black, Navy, Navy/Gray Pinstripe | Material: Premium ponte fabric