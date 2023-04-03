The 10 Best Dior Gift Sets of 2023

When someone says Dior do you think of couture fashion, high-end handbags, or luxurious beauty products? You’re not wrong if you say all three—the Parisian design is equally well-known for their designer offerings across all of those categories. The Dior beauty sect started with fragrance, when they launched the iconic Miss Dior scent in 1947. Makeup followed soon thereafter; skincare hit the market in 1986. Today, Dior beauty is known for a robust portfolio of all kinds of beauty products, beloved by celebs, makeup artists, and consumers alike. Any of them would make a great gift in their own right, so what’s the most popular Dior gift? Rather than giving a standalone item, consider opting for a Dior gift set, which makes for the perfect present when you’re looking for a little something extra special for someone extra special. (FYI, Dior gift sets don’t come with a bag, but they are beautifully boxed, so you don’t have to worry about wrapping.)

Dior Addict Natural Glow Set Dior View On Dior.com Dior's Lip Plumper Leaves My Lips Feeling Like Cashmere We’re all for giving this gift to anyone who loves a subtle ip look. It comes with the Dior Addict Lip Glow, a creamy lip balm in a sheer pink hue that enhances your natural lip color. There’s also the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in the same shade, a plumping gloss that we tested and found to be extremely nourishing, delivering the perfect level of both shine and softness. The set also comes with a mini version of the plumper. Price at time of publish: $76

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Set Sephora View On Sephora Here’s the perfume that started it all. (Fun fact: Miss Dior was named after Christian Dior’s sister.)The warm floral combines notes of rose, peony, and lily of the valley, undeniably feminine and flirty. This comes with not only a full size of the EDP, but also a travel-size bottle that’s perfect for taking with you on-the-go, all in a beautifully adorned floral gift box that is a perfect reflection of the scent itself. Price at time of publish: $155 The Top 5 Classic Perfumes

Dior La Collection Prive Fragrance Discovery Set Dior View On Dior.com We love to give this gift to any fragrance lover (heck, or keep for yourself if you can’t get enough of luxurious perfumes). It comes with 10 mini bottles of scents, all housed in a gorgeous case that’s perfect both for storing and displaying them. There’s a little something for everyone, with options ranging from oud to floral and everything in between. More specifically, the following iconic fragrances are included: Ambre Nuit, Bois d'Argent, Gris Dior, Jasmin des Anges, Oud Ispahan, Holy Peony, La Colle Noire, Spice Blend, Vanilla Diorama and Rouge Trafalgar. Price at time of publish: $235

Dior Sauvage Duo Dior View On Dior.com Here’s a great option to gift any man in your life. This set includes a full-size bottle of Sauvage Elixir, a variation on the original Sauvage cologne. This take is fresh and woodsy like the original, but skews a little more spicy than citrusy. It’s paired with a dual-purpose facial cleanser and mask. Made with 85% ingredients from natural origin, it contains exfoliating and purifying cactus extract. When used as a cleanser, it foams up beautifully and removes all kinds of impurities. When used as a mask, it’s perfect for deep cleaning pores. Either way, you get its subtle woodsy scent. Price at time of publish: $235 The Best Fragrances for Men, According to the Ones That Wear Them

Dior Scented Candle Discovery Set Dior View On Dior.com As a hostess gift, a gift for your MIL, or when you just don’t know what to get someone, candles are the ultimate failsafe option. And these aren’t any regular old candles. The trio comes with three sophisticated scents: the fruity and musky Figue Mediterranee, the spicy 30 Montaigne, and the warm and sensual Amber Nuit. Each one boasts a 20-hour burn-time and high-end white packaging. FYI, this is limited-edition, so make sure to scoop it up while you can. Price at time of publish: $140

Dior Rouge Dior Pouch Dior View On Dior.com Two lipsticks—in the iconic Rouge Dior formula, the first one launched—plus a lip balm are housed in a luxe navy velvet pouch in this limited-edition set. There’s a classic red with a velvet finish, a universally-flattering nude with a matte texture, and a clear balm that works beautifully on its own or layered under one of the two flattering hues. Price at time of publish: $126

Dior Rouge Dior Minaudiere Dior View On Dior.com View On Macy's View On Neiman Marcus Here’s a limited-edition gift that blends beauty and fashion. There’s an elegant black clutch with a chain strap, featuring the CD initials. It would make a great gift in and of itself, but that’s not all. You also get a removable lipstick holder (that fits in the clutch or can be carried on its own), as well as a Rouge Dior lipstick in a red shade, plus three additional lipstick bullet refills in varying colors. Price at time of publish: $199

Dior Prestige Set Dior View On Bloomingdales View On Dior.com View On Neiman Marcus Pick this up for any skincare junkie in your life. It comes with a trio of products that offer everything you need for a full-on complexion ritual. All of them rely on rose as a star ingredient…but not just any old rose. It’s a Rose de Granville, the first rose created for cosmetic skincare purposes with next-level regenerating properties. The main attraction in this set is the serum, which took 20 years of research to develop, and plumps and replenishes skin. There’s also a balancing face lotion and rich cream, all of which rely on that same unique rose extract. And what makes this even more giftable is the fact that the products are all beautiful, boasting a rose gold color, and come in a reusable gilded pouch. Price at time of publish: $400

Dior Capture Totale Pouch Dior View On Bloomingdales View On Dior.com Another good choice we love to gift any skincare lover, this one is slightly more affordable. Here, you get three SKUS from the brand’s Capture Totale line, known for its firming and smoothing benefits. More specifically, there’s a serum, firming and wrinkle-correcting cream, and eye serum, too. They’re all mini sizes, great for travel, and come in chic beige pouch embossed with the CD initials. Price at time of publish: $100