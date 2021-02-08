This Is Everything You Should Look For In A Digestive Aid

Digestive woes such as gas, bloating, constipation, and heartburn are so common that if you don’t experience them on a regular basis, you’re in the minority. An estimated 61 to 72% of all Americans report experiencing digestive upset in the last week. Most of them not only didn’t seek medical treatment, they didn’t do anything about it at all. If you’ve been living with the belief that your meals causing you to suffer is unavoidable, here’s some news: it’s completely avoidable, and it’s not even difficult to fix.

There are many serious digestive diseases that can plague us, including Crohn’s, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and GERD. If you experience notable digestive discomfort, or even moderate discomfort that persists for more than a day, you may have more than indigestion, and you should head to a practitioner before your condition worsens. However, if your symptoms are mild and directly related to the food you eat, there’s a much simpler answer. Digestive aids are a category of supplement that contain ingredients to help you break down your food better, thus eliminating annoying occurrences like gas and bloating while also helping your body utilize more of the nutrients in the food you eat.

There are two basic categories of digestive aids. First, there are digestive enzymes, which give your body a boost of what your stomach acids already provide. Next, there are food based digestion enhancers. Those are ingredients or ingredient combinations that facilitate digestion, but aren’t made of anything your body should already be producing on its own. Both types are useful, and are sometimes sold together in pill or liquid complexes. Digestive aids should only be used when you actually need them. If you take supplements to improve your digestion and you don’t need them, you could end up with digestive upset.

Here’s everything you should look for in a digestive aid. Note that these are all of the common ingredient options, and no single pill or liquid will contain them all.