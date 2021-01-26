The Best Diet and Nutrition Apps to Help You Towards Your Health Goals

Best Overall: WW

WW

Why We Chose It: There’s no doubt about it: When it comes to reputation, WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) has proven time and time again that its method works. We chose WW as the best overall diet app based on the trustworthiness of the brand, and because it's Oprah-approved.

What We Like:

Community support

Science-backed behavior change techniques

Meal planner

What We Don’t Like:

Very focused on calorie counting

No one-on-one coaching

If you’re determined to shed weight and implement a more balanced lifestyle, the WW app might be the perfect fit for you. Once you sign up to become a member of WW, you will gain access to the WW app—a vital tool in helping you lose weight, track your fitness, and much more.

Unlike some other weight loss programs, WW is based on a “SmartPoints” system. The SmartPoint value of a food is a number that WW assigns to help make deciding what to eat simpler. Rather than counting macronutrients or total calories for the day, WW bases its SmartPoint system on complex nutrition and distills it down to one easy number. Based on your goals, the WW program will suggest a specific amount of SmartPoints should be consuming each day to help you lose weight.

There are multiple features within the app that will help you work towards achieving your weight loss goals. Of course, there are the basics, including tracking food intake, water, activity, and sleep. You can also read expert content that’s personalized to the goal you set in your Weekly Check-In, and access your check-in cards daily, which are designed to help you build healthy habits, one day at a time. The app also features meditation sessions from Headspace, as well as fitness content from FitOn and Aaptiv.

Another very useful feature is the “What’s in your fridge?” page. All you have to do is enter the ingredients that you already have in your fridge, include the number of SmartPoints you want to spend, note any foods that you want to exclude, and the app will come up with a delicious recipe for you to create. If you like to plan more in advance, the WW app also offers the Meal Planner feature, which allows you to choose from one of its 5-day menus.

WW offers four pricing plans to choose from. The first is the Digital plan, which costs around $3 per week and is a self-guided experience (so no one-on-one coaching). The second option is the Digital 360, which costs about $5 per week and includes access to a squad of WW Coaches and community, plus live and on-demand experiences, all in the WW app.

The third plan is the Unlimited Workshops + Digital, which costs roughly $7 per week and includes virtual or in-person Workshops with your WW Coach and your group for ultimate convenience and weight-loss success. Finally, the fourth plan is the 1-on-1 Coaching + Digital, which costs approximately $14 per week and includes your own, private WW Coach who helps build your customized weight loss plan as a team.