The 10 Best Designer Wallets of 2022

After researching dozens of brands and hundreds of styles, we compiled a list of the best wallets for any style, function, and budget. We also consulted New York City-based stylist Marissa Pelly for her expertise on luxury items in our search for the best designer wallets, from cardholders to small crossbody bags.

A designer wallet is a great way to introduce a luxury item into your closet. We’re huge advocates for investing in a quality piece that will last throughout any trend cycle, and any number of transactions. You can feel good about spending some cash on a designer wallet because it’s an item that’s going to see a lot of use.

The Ralph Lauren Calfskin Welington Crossbody Wallet is the perfect versatile option to suit any on-the-go look. Not only does this piece function as a wallet, but it also serves as a crossbody bag or a clutch. This innovative accessory features a sleek gold stirrup buckle, interior zipper and open pockets, six card slots, and a removable leather strap for a functional style. This multipurpose leather good is ideal for styling any type of outfit, whether it’s a casual errand run or an elegant night out.

For the credit card frequenter who wants to keep everything as compact as possible, we suggest Loewe’s Repeat Anagram Zip Card Holder. This card holder is designed with four exterior slots and a zip-around pocket for easy and elevated accessibility. We also love its continuous embossed logo for a subtle designer touch.

If you’re going to splurge on a designer wallet, we want to make sure the style will last for years to come which is why we love the Prada Small Saffiano Button Bifold. In addition to Prada’s historic and modern popularity, the goes-with-anything black and gold colorway makes this the ultimate capsule piece. This wallet is also ideal for its many compartments and snap closure to keep everything contained.

Burberry’s Vintage Check and Leather Small Folding Wallet comes in the brand’s quintessential beige and red plaid pattern. Additionally, the sophisticated stitching, hand-painted edges, and gold hardware make this wallet an incredible designer piece. This pick is as equally chic as it is practical, with a trifold interior that strategically houses numerous pockets, card slots, and pouches while remaining ultra compact. You can even opt for complementary customization for a personalized touch.

For a piece that doesn’t sacrifice style for sustainability, we love Stella McCartney’s Falabella Continental Wallet. The accessory is crafted from 100% recycled polyester and features the brand’s signature chain trimming. If you’re looking for plenty of space for all your cards and bills, this wallet boasts eight slots, a dividing coin pouch, and two large interior pockets.

For extra safety and ample space to keep the contents of your wallet secure, we recommend a full-zip wallet. The Mansur Gavriel Zip Continental Wallet is a simple yet chic option and comes in four luxe colorways. The roomy style also features eight card slots, a zip pocket, and two open sections for any other necessities. Plus, the large continental style of this wallet allows it to also double as a clutch for any occasion.

Crafted from a Gucci emblem-covered canvas material, the Jackie Wallet is our favorite option for those who want to showcase their love for designer items. Not only does is monogrammed wallet lined with Gucci’s recognizable motifs, but it is also compact and functional for all of your money-holding needs. The double G-adorned piece features the iconic gold Jackie clasp, which fastens the bi-fold silhouette and contains five card slots, a zipper coin holder, and two flat pockets wide enough to store cash. The combination of the repeating logo, red and green threading, and Jackie hardware make this the ultimate wallet for the lover of all things designer.

Bottega Veneta is a brand that is known for its iconic leatherwork, and we especially love its large Flap Wallet. The oversized style features 12 card slots, a zippered coin compartment, and three additional sections to fit your daily essentials. With its signature Bottega Veneta woven fold, fits-anything size, and bright hues, this wallet can also serve as a showstopping clutch, working double duty to elevate any ensemble. The luxurious leather piece can be thrown in a bag alongside your other belongings or worn on its own as a must-have clutch.

If you want a designer-level wallet for just a fraction of the price, consider Coach’s Slim Card Case. The minimalist composition gives off an understated style, however it boasts plenty of storage for your cards, cash, and coins with four card slots, a zip-open compartment, and inside pockets. Plus, the sophisticated wallet retails for less than $100 and comes in three classic colors.

Our favorite designer wallet is the Saint Laurent Small Grain de Poudre Envelope Wallet. The classic Saint Laurent envelope flap top is embossed with the iconic YSL logo and has a snap closure to secure its contents. The functional accessory also features four interior card slots, an open compartment, and a back pocket for extra storage. Slender enough to fit into a handbag or pocket, this sleek and compact wallet will match a variety of aesthetics.

What to Look for When Buying Designer Wallets

Size



When choosing a designer wallet, it is important to decide what size you’re looking for. If you tend to carry more cash and change, you may want to opt for a larger wallet like the Mansur Gavriel Zip Continental Wallet. “If you are one to carry cash and are always on the go, I'd suggest a zip-around wallet with safe closure,” says Pelly. Whereas those who solely carry a few credit cards may want “a compact card holder or smaller wallet that fits perfectly in a bag,” like the Loewe Repeat Anagram Zip Card Holder.

Function



When shopping for a designer wallet “I would definitely also consider how you will style it and use it,” adds Pelly. “Like any accessory, have fun with it,” Pelly explains that “a wallet is often overlooked as a key piece, but the right one can easily double as a clutch to elevate your look.” Any designer wallet is a great investment piece that can be utilized daily for carrying essentials or adding a finishing touch to any outfit.

FAQ Are designer wallets worth it? Since not everyone is willing to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on luxury goods, the worth factor is entirely subjective. However, we think there are plenty of designer wallets that are well worth the price tag and will last for years to come. You can also account for cost-per-wear which allows you to see how your design item is valued against your lifestyle. There are plenty of choices that won’t break the bank and are a classic investment piece.

How do you care for a designer wallet? Like any other fine leather goods, designer wallets do require some care. You should pay attention to a wallet’s materials and how to properly look after them. It is important to keep leather away from excess moisture, heat, or direct sunlight. Additionally, any dirt should be cleaned off with leather cleaner on a soft cloth followed by a leather protectant. And similar methods should be used for any vegan leather or coated canvas wallets.

