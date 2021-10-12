Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The best part of all? You don’t necessarily have to break the bank to carry one. There are plenty of more affordable options built with the same quality and craftsmanship as any other designer bag that won’t make as big of a dent in your bank account—which is, indeed, a plus.

While designer bags come in all sorts of styles—including buzzy trend-driven pieces like the micro bag—arguably the most versatile and functional option is the tote bag. Equal parts stylish and functional, today’s designer iterations are anything but basic, available in all sorts of colors , prints, and textures. Whether sleek and minimal or a statement piece, they’re just as exciting as any other of today’s It bags, yet serve a real purpose: carrying all of our stuff. Unlike the tinier handbags we’ve been seeing on and off the runway, these can house your laptop, beach towel, or groceries—no problem.

In the age of fast fashion and a trend cycle that moves at warp speed, there’s something to be said about investing in timeless pieces that are built to last, such as a designer handbag . Not only does a quality bag give any wardrobe a luxe upgrade, but it’s also ultimately a more sustainable purchase since you can wear it for years to come.

The essential canvas tote gets a luxe upgrade with this shopper from Off-White. Its generous interior will fit all of your goods and groceries, while a zippered interior pocket and card slot make checkout a breeze. Plus, it’s designed with both top handles and a shoulder strap, accented by cutout (Swiss-cheese?) leather details, which are a nice touch.

A baby bag doesn’t have to look like a baby bag, which is why we’re loving this chic, pillowy tote from KASSL. Built to house both your and your baby's essentials, it comes equipped with two spacious interior zip pockets and features short and over-the-shoulder handles for styling versatility. The best part of all? It includes a matching dead-stock oiled fabric changing mat. Just be aware that this bag is pretty massive.

If you’re in the market for a designer nylon tote, you can’t go wrong with Prada. This style is part of the brand’s Re-Nylon project, using a regenerated nylon material derived from recycled plastic collected from landfills and oceans across the planet. This cornflower blue tote is simple and sleek with a roomy interior, which can be filled with your daily essentials (or groceries!) however you please.

Tote bags are known to sometimes be, well, a little basic, which is why we appreciate this unique tulip shape from buzzy Budapest-based label Nanushka. It’s roomy enough to hold all of your goods without looking too bulky, and the straps fit nicely over the shoulders. Plus, the brand is lauded for its buttery-soft vegan leather, making this bag a top choice for those looking for a leather alternative.

Totes don’t need to be structured; take this shiny faux leather bag from MM6 Maison Margiela, for example. It’s one of those minimalist styles that can be dressed up or dressed down, and it looks great either slouched over the shoulder or carried by its handle.

Looking for a tote on the smaller side? Chloé has you covered. Designed with the brand’s signature equestrian braided trims, this tote can fit a standard iPad along with plenty of space for other small goods. Plus, its longer top handles ensure it will sit comfortably on your shoulder for easy wear.

Consider this a chic alternative to the classic blue Ikea tote. This extra-large coated canvas tote can carry pretty anything and everything while its sturdy leather straps fit comfortably over your shoulder. And while this may seem like a logistical nightmare for finding your keys or cards, fear not: It also features an internal zip pocket to keep small items within easy reach.

If subtlety isn’t your thing, then meet the tote for you. This trippy Fendi number features a distorted take on the brand’s signature double-F logo created by artist Sarah Coleman , while the vibrant canary yellow hue makes quite the statement. You can also wear it two ways, thanks to its top handles and detachable shoulder strap, and it contains an interior zip pocket for easy organization.

If you’re gonna shell out the big bucks for a designer tote bag, you’ll want to opt for a style that’s both timeless and high-quality, ensuring you’ll be able to wear it for years—even decades. This buttery Napa leather option from Bottega Veneta features the brand’s signature maxi intrecciato technique to give the classic shape some texture and dimension. It comes complete with a removable zip pouch to keep your goods organized and tie fastening straps to keep it all safe.

For those who prefer timeless designer staples, this Gucci bag is the way to go. Complete with the fashion house’s signature interlocking Gs and striped webbing, this tote is durable and generous in size. It’ll house all your necessities, while the inner zipped pocket allows for easy access to your smaller goods. And with proper care, you can pretty much wear it forever, making it well worth the investment.

A tote bag is acceptable for a night out on the town , especially when it’s bite-sized. This tote-clutch hybrid from Medea features gradient teal leather for an ombré effect. Sure, it won’t fit your laptop—or even a tablet—but it will hold a smartphone, cardholder, and lipgloss, no problem. Carry it by its top handles or by the adjustable shoulder strap to go hands-free.

Looking to upgrade your beach bag to something a bit more luxe? Consider this handwoven raffia tote from Altuzarra. Accented with leather trim and braided shoulder straps, this tote is a must for any day spent seaside. Of course, it’s functional, too: It’s large enough to fit a beach towel, sunscreen , snacks (the most important), and then some.

Minimalist and understated, Ganni has created the perfect everyday tote. It comes equipped with two top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap, built to fit your daily essentials and be carried with ease. It comes in three hues: black, for those who like a goes-with-everything kind of bag, as well as a vibrant red and slime green for those who want something a little more flashy. Plus, it’s (relatively) affordable and made from recycled leather. What’s not to love?

When it comes to travel, this tote from Marc Jacobs is a great choice. It’s spacious and structured yet folds down flat for easy storage or slipping into your suitcase when you’re not using it. It features a top zipper closure to protect your essentials, and it comes in four easy-to-wear colorways: neutral black and beige , as well as a muted blue and slate green.

A great work tote is both stylish and functional—like this sharp option from Staud. It’s minimalist in design, but the color-blocked exterior (available in either all-leather or a leather and suede combo, depending on the colorway) is still eye-catching. Plus, its spacious interior boasts two interior slip pockets—one that’ll fit your laptop with ease.

Good news: Buying a designer tote bag doesn’t have to leave you broke. Case in point? This roomy bag by Michael Kors. It’s quite large, making it a great travel companion , but the zebra-print nylon is chic enough to lug to the office. Whether you’re using it for work or play, this wallet-friendly option is a must.

We’re giving top honors to this classic tote from Coach. It’s simple, yes, but it truly checks all the boxes: It’s relatively affordable given the quality, it’s spacious without being bulky, it features dual inner compartments that can fit a laptop as well as a zippered divider pocket, and its simple design is great for everyday use. Plus, it’s not overly flashy and goes with pretty much everything. In short, it’s the perfect bag for carrying all of your essentials, no matter the occasion.

Heather Newberger is a fashion stylist, fashion correspondent for NBCLX, and the author of How to Date Your Wardrobe: And Other Ways to Revive, Revitalize, and Reinvigorate Your Style.

What to Look for in a Designer Tote Bag

Size

When it comes to shopping for any tote bag—designer or not—the first thing fashion stylist and author Heather Newberger suggests looking into is the size of the bag. “If you’re purchasing a tote, it’s probably because you need to carry around a bunch of stuff, so you want to make sure the bag you purchase will be able to house all those things,” she says. Be sure to look into the bag’s dimensions beforehand to make sure your larger essentials—such as a laptop or water bottle—can fit. With that, she also mentions the width of the straps being equally as important—the wider the straps, the more comfortable the wear. “You don’t want something that, if heavy, is going to bite into your shoulder,” she says.

Material

She also recommends opting for totes in materials that are built to last. “If you’re investing, you’d like it to be in a piece that will make a statement for years to come,” she says. “This is why choosing something made with leather vs. canvas is an important decision, as leather can be buffed and shined after hard use while canvas will likely degrade and fray over time, which can’t be reversed.” That said, if you have your eye on a bag with a higher price tag, she says to choose leather or vegan leather. “It will hold up for a longer period and can easily be taken to a leather smith (or the right shoe repair spot!) for a nominal cost if and when it begins to degrade,” she says.

Brand

In terms of value, Newberger says to consider the brand before making any purchase decision. The higher-end the brand, the better quality the bag will likely be. That not only ensures it will last you longer but also means you can have the opportunity to make some of your cashback later down the road should you decide to resell. “Always keep the concept of reselling in the back of your mind,” she says. “The better the brand? The more expensive the bag—but also, the more you can charge when it comes to resale.”

Color

“Lastly, I think color is incredibly important to keep in mind—if you’re investing in a great tote without any intention of resale, you want something that’s going to work with pretty much any, if not all, of your outfits,” says Newberger. Her advice? Opting for darker, neutral colors that have much more matching potential. “But don’t allow a lack of color to take the fun away,” she says. “There are so many incredible textures to play with that can easily elevate your bag, regardless of color or shape.”

FAQ What is a tote bag used for? “Tote bags are used for, well, toting things around!” says Newberger. “When you have a lot you want to bring with you, a bunch of big items, or you just live in a city and want to make sure you have everything you need when you leave the house, a good tote is a vital asset to any closet.” Think of them as a stylish way to lug your laptop to the office, carry your groceries home from the store, or even hold your beach or picnic essentials.

How do you store tote bags? In terms of storing your totes, Newberger says it really depends on how you purchased it as well as your natural inclination. “But, if the bag comes with a cloth dust bag, I’d store mine in it,” she says. “If it doesn’t, I wouldn’t worry too much.”

How do you clean tote bags? “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again—leather smith, leather smith, leather smith!” says Newberger. “Every town has one, though sometimes you’ll have to hit up your local cobbler just to find out if they fix bags as well. Depending on how hard you use your bag, I’d suggest having it cleaned (shined, buffed, and refurbished) every six months to a year so it always stays in pristine condition.” Of course, if your bag is a material other than leather, such as canvas, check the label or with the brand directly for proper cleaning and care instructions.

Jenna Igneri has been working in fashion for the last decade, from running Allure’s fashion closet as an assistant to now writing about the ins and outs of fashion for various publications. She considers herself a bit of a handbag hoarder, especially when it comes to mini bags, but she’ll always have a soft spot for a good tote. As a freelance editor, she must carry her laptop with her wherever she goes—and to look good while doing so.