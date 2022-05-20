The 11 Best Designer Sunglasses That Perfectly Frame Your Face

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sunglasses can be one of the most affordable accessories to buy. You can find decent pairs at your local drug store, Target, Walmart, or, well, just about anywhere. But much like handbags, there’s just something extra special about designer sunglasses. The quality, the shape, the fit, and the longevity of the glasses are just that much better. But investing in a pair that makes the most sense for your style, wardrobe, and lifestyle can be a little intimidating. That’s why it’s best to do a bit of research and self-reflection before handing over your credit card.



“You want to make sure the frames, work for your sight, and also want to make sure they look great on you,” says stylist Colleen Lunsford. “They must be comfortable on your face so you will be inclined to wear them and make the investment worth it.” Meet the Expert Colleen Lunsford is a luxury fashion stylist with House of Colour. Colleen works with thousands of clients every year and helps find their best styles and accessories. If you’re spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on an item that most people will see when they look at you, you might as well make sure they’re perfect for you. Read on to discover the best designer sunglasses on the market right now, as well as more expertise from Lunsford.