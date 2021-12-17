Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Gone are the days when sneakers were worn solely for comfort while exercising, commuting, or running errands on the weekend—and our closets (and feet) are better for it. Much like designer heels, boots, and other footwear, investing in a pair of designer sneakers can upraise our wardrobe with unmatched style and quality.

Meet the Expert Jeni Elizabeth is an E! News commerce style expert, lifestyle reporter, and a network & celebrity wardrobe stylist.

“There is something about walking in designer shoes that can make any human smile,” says Jeni Elizabeth, a seasoned celebrity wardrobe stylist and fashion expert. “Much like wearing a designer gown or eating that amazing piece of cheesecake that is worth every bite, designer shoes are worth every step,” she adds. According to Elizabeth, life is too short to not buy designer shoes and they are a good investment for your wardrobe and your wallet since “you can always resell” designer sneakers once they’ve served their purpose in your closet.

Whether you’re looking to make your first investment in designer sneakers or are a seasoned collector, we put together a collection of our favorite styles to help you find your sole-mate.

From the best designer sneakers to the most stylish high tops, peep our top picks, ahead.

