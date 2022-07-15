Your Guide to the Best Designer Sandals of the Season

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Warm weather brings the need for solid summer sandals. And with the hopes for a pre-pandemic-like summer season running high, we’d wager you’re in the market for a few new pairs. Luckily, there are plenty of flat styles and heels that are as stylish as they are practical.
We’re still seeing padded leather insole slingbacks, which are perfect for walking around the city, as well as sleek flip flops to elevate your summer ‘fits. However, this year has also brought a re-emergence of several ‘90s, Y2K, and late aughts trends, such as exaggerated platforms, cool clogs, and, gasp, gladiator sandals. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with a dainty, barely-there leather sandal, for which there is ample selection from cult designers like Brother Vellies and A Emery.
Ahead, see and shop Byrdie’s best designer sandals—an edit of elegant slides, cushy flatforms, and tiny kitten heels, among others. Also, be sure to read styling and care tips from our experts: Amelia Ansink, Senior Strategist of Accessories at Fashion Snoops, and stylists Tyler Minor and Mickey Freeman.
Meet the Expert
- Amelia Ansink is the Senior Strategist of Accessories at Fashion Snoops, a consumer insight and trend forecasting company.
- Tyler Minor is a Nashville-based celebrity stylist. His clients have included Jesse James Decker and Trisha Yearwood.
- Mickey Freeman is a stylist and designer based in New York. He's worked with Keke Palmer, Azealia Banks, Dylan Sprouse, and more.
Best Overall: Emme Parsons Bari Leather Sandals
Emme Parsons plays with proportions for the Bari sandal, juxtaposing thin, winding straps with a thick footbed. The luxe leather style maintains a presence without making a statement, so it’s capable of grounding everything from dresses to tailoring.
Material: Leather | Heel Height: 1 inch | Size Range: IT 35-46
Best Value: A Emery x Matteau Deia Sandal
From A Emery's collaboration with cult brand Matteau, these sandals are a great compromise between one of this year’s emerging trends, the gladiator sandal, and a more timeless aesthetic facilitated by a strappy construction. Wear your pair with one of Matteau's breezy dresses.
Material: Leather | Heel Height: Less than 1 inch | Size Range: EU 35-41
Most Classic: Brother Vellies Trieste Sandal
For those searching for something classic with a romantic twist, consider these slinky, barely-there leather sandals, like this style from Brother Vellies. Inspired by the seaport town in Italy, it’s essentially the ultimate summer getaway shoe for its elegance and wearability.
Material: Leather | Heel Height: Less than 1 inch | Size Range: US 6-12
Most Versatile: Gianvito Rossi Versilia 20 Suede Sandals
Gianvito Rossi’s Versilia 20 is the perfect pick to take you from day to night. It offers simple lines and a strategic design, with straps that sit at the most flattering points of the ankles and a manageable block heel. Team it with everything from denim to dresses of the casual, professional, or even formal variety.
Material: Suede | Heel Height: 1 inch | Size Range: US 6-12
Best Platform: Versace Triplatform Sandals
According to Ansink, Versace’s over-the-top satin platforms are so on-trend right now for their “party-going aesthetic.” They also echo styles of the late ‘90s and early 2000s—periods that many designers have used as inspiration for their latest collections.
Material: Viscose and leather | Heel Height: 6.25 inches | Size Range: IT 35-41
Best Strappy: Bottega Veneta Ankle Tie High Heel Sandals
“Strappy sandals are a major footwear trend and provide a needed update to the classic gladiator style with a trendy Y2K twist that's having such a big moment right now,'' says Ansink. “Bottega Veneta’s leather ankle-wrap sandals are a perfect example of this trend, showing how intricate and handcrafted these silhouettes can be while still maintaining a timeless appeal.”
Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.75 inches | Size Range: US 5-12
Best Chunky: Proenza Schouler Leather Slingback Sandals
If you love Proenza Schouler’s signature Chelsea boots, then you’ll also love this warm weather special. The luxury label used the same rubber lug soles for these sandals, so that, between the two styles, wearers could wear the design (and reap the benefits of its good grip) all year long.
Material: 100% calfskin leather upper | Heel Height: 2 inches | Size Range: IT 35-41
Best for Date Night: Cult Gaia Rene Raffia Mules
When it comes to conversation shoes, Cult Gaia’s Rene mules raise the bar. Set on architectural gold-plated heels that create a floating effect, these dainty slip-on sandals, which are complete with raffia straps, are sure to complement many date night looks.
Material: Nylon and cotton upper; leather sole; iron heel | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Size Range: EU 35-42
Best Kitten Heel: Manolo Blahnik Susa 50 Sandals
These Manolo Blahnik heels are such an elegant choice for dinners and events. They have fluted kitten heels and slender crossover straps that toe the line between classic and trendy. You can wear them with everything from midi dresses to tailored pants.
Material: Leather | Heel Height: 2 inches | Size Range: EU 34-43
Best Fisherman: Marni Fussbett Sandals
No pedicure? No problem. This Marni style has straps that cover your unpolished toes but still allow your feet to breathe. After two years of embracing hygge lifestyle habits and taking up new activities outdoors, these fisherman sandal types are a nice nod to the homey lifestyle to which we’ve grown accustomed that’s still so glam.
Material: Fabric, jute, and leather | Heel Height: 1.5 inches | Size Range: EU 36-41
Best Slides: Christian Dior Dway Slide
The Christian Dior Dway slide is simple yet distinct. Its upper features a black-and-white embroidered ‘CHRISTIAN DIOR’ logo that stands out while the flat, slip-on construction offers an effortless appeal.
Material: Cotton and leather | Heel Height: Less than 1 inch | Size Range: EU 34-42
Best Gladiator: Valentino Garavani One Stud Suede Sandals
Fashion’s cyclical nature has brought gladiator sandals back into the fashion vernacular, with ankle wrap styles at the head of the pack. This silhouette from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which is made from tan suede, features a single large rockstud across the vamp and wraparound ties.
Material: Suede | Heel Height: Less than 1 inch | Size Range: EU 35-42
Best Embellished: Roger Vivier Slidy Viv’ Leather Sandals
The Slidy Viv’ contains all of the hallmarks of distinct Vivier style, from the crystal buckle details to the streamlined silhouette. While the label offers iterations in various materials, like satin and tweed, the leather is perhaps the most versatile and certainly the least precious material (an important detail for those concerned with durability).
Material: Leather | Heel Height: Less than 1 inch | Size Range: EU 34-42
Best Thong: Prada Fussbett Buckle Thong Sandals
Looking for a pair of flip-flops that have a more refined and polished feel? Consider these thong sandals by Prada, which feature an adjustable buckle with lugged sole for extra durability.
Material: Leather and rubber | Heel Height: 1 inch | Size Range: EU 35-41
Best Velcro: Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler Arizona Slide Sandals
Classic double-strap slides have proven the test of time. This Proenza Schouler collaboration by Birkenstock, complete with a velcro feature to adjust the fit, is one such example. “[They’re] a must-have thanks to their effortless design and everyday wearability,” Ansink says of the silhouette.
Material: Leather and EVA | Heel Height: 1 inch | Size Range: EU 35-43
Best Clogs: Veronica Beard Davina Sandal
For a sandal that nods to the sensibility of a classic Swedish clog, there’s Veronica Beard’s Davina style. The style, which features polished gold hardware and a chunky high heel, is equally striking in its Y2K-era elements, like the buckled band in denim.
Material: Denim upper and wooden heel | Heel Height: 1.5 inches | Size Range: US 5-12
Best Sporty: Arizona Love Trekky Canvas Sandals
Looking for a sporty pair of sandals to wear on your next walk? This label’s iterations have been seen on the likes of fashion content creators Camille Charrière and Lucy Williams. They're set on foam platform soles and have hiking-inspired straps swathed in eye-catching leopard-print gauze.
Material: Gauze and canvas upper; EVA sole | Heel Height: 1 inch | Size Range: EU 35-42
What to Look for in Designer Sandals
Versatility
Designer sandals are somewhat of a commitment, so you may want to focus on pairs that you can wear with many looks and that will stand the test of time. “One of my favorite sandal trends this year is a strappy sandal with a heel,” says Minor. “Whether the heel is five inches or two inches, these sandals help elevate the look without complicating it.” Minimalist designs, he adds, make for a particularly versatile sandal that can be paired with just about any outfit. As a general rule, one can maximize this effect by leaning into neutral tones, like sand, off-white, or even earthy green.
However, Ansink points out that versatility can ultimately depend on the sartorial aesthetic of the wearer, and that striking a balance between that perspective and generally timelessness is the secret recipe to finding the perfect pair of designer sandals. “Invest in a purchase that feels true to your style and has an enduring trend status,” she advises.
Quality
Designer or not, it’s important to assess the quality of a pair of shoes. Some sandals can “feel pretty flimsy,” Minor says. He advises shoppers to look for sandals that have a sturdy sole, as this will offer stability, security, and comfort long-term.
-
Are designer sandals worth it?
Our experts all say that designer sandals are a worthy investment when it comes to quality and timelessness and that if you choose properly, you won’t regret it. And, even if you do grow tired of the style, Freeman points out that their high resale value can work in your favor. Example: Some Chanel, Gucci, Hermès, and Amina Muaddi sandals on TheRealReal and Vestiaire Collective hold values in the thousands, numbers that are on par with or greater than their original sale price.
-
How do you take care of designer sandals?
“Mink oil is one of my favorite things to use when trying to preserve a pair of leather shoes,” Minor says. “It helps condition and bring back the natural luster of the leather. Saddle soap is a great product for cleaning leather sandals and shoes.”
Freeman recommends stuffing them with tissue, wax paper, or another shaper to prevent creases. And, at the very least, you should store your designer sandals in a clean, dry container to shield exposure to surrounding elements.
Why Trust Byrdie
Hayley Prokos is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor focused on fashion and lifestyle. She contributes regularly to Byrdie’s commerce section and has a passion for sourcing chic and practical pieces with long-term wearability. After hours of researching and chatting with our experts, she’s gathered enough insight to determine which designer sandals are worth buying.