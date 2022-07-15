Your Guide to the Best Designer Sandals of the Season

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Warm weather brings the need for solid summer sandals. And with the hopes for a pre-pandemic-like summer season running high, we’d wager you’re in the market for a few new pairs. Luckily, there are plenty of flat styles and heels that are as stylish as they are practical. We’re still seeing padded leather insole slingbacks, which are perfect for walking around the city, as well as sleek flip flops to elevate your summer ‘fits. However, this year has also brought a re-emergence of several ‘90s, Y2K, and late aughts trends, such as exaggerated platforms, cool clogs, and, gasp, gladiator sandals. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with a dainty, barely-there leather sandal, for which there is ample selection from cult designers like Brother Vellies and A Emery. Ahead, see and shop Byrdie’s best designer sandals—an edit of elegant slides, cushy flatforms, and tiny kitten heels, among others. Also, be sure to read styling and care tips from our experts: Amelia Ansink, Senior Strategist of Accessories at Fashion Snoops, and stylists Tyler Minor and Mickey Freeman. Meet the Expert Amelia Ansink is the Senior Strategist of Accessories at Fashion Snoops, a consumer insight and trend forecasting company.

Tyler Minor is a Nashville-based celebrity stylist. His clients have included Jesse James Decker and Trisha Yearwood.

Mickey Freeman is a stylist and designer based in New York. He's worked with Keke Palmer, Azealia Banks, Dylan Sprouse, and more.