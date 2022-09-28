We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopping for jeans can feel like an arduous task. Everyone has a wish list, but checking everything off is usually impossible, especially when you’re considering an investment in a pair of designer jeans. A good place to start is right here, as we’ve researched for you, having sourced the best available to shop with the help of style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi.

“As far as my top picks, I’d have to say I lately have been gravitating towards Levi’s 501s and Agolde as my go-tos this summer for [straight-leg, high-waisted pairs] in true blue and black,” Roberts Rassi tells Byrdie.

Our top pick is the Saint Laurent '90's Mid-Waist Cropped Jeans for its body-hugging fit combined with the trendy straight leg silhouette. While the jean feels current and on-trend, it is also classic enough to be a style that sticks around making it worth your investment. For the designer look and feel at a more wallet-friendly price point, try superdown Dylan Straight Denim Jean.

The list that follows is as comprehensive as possible to make the chances of meeting your next favorite pair of jeans much greater.

Ahead, discover Byrdie’s list of the best designer jeans to shop right now, along with more key insights from Rassi.