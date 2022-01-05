The 15 Best Designer Belts to Stylishly Define Your Waist

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Be it a corset-like cincher or a thin version for a finishing touch, belts are more than capable of making impactful changes to the ensembles you love. And like any cult accessory, designer brands provide benefits, from great quality to timelessness.
Finding the right belt for your body type and style isn't always seamless. So, we took it upon ourselves, and a little help from lifestyle expert Preston Konrad, to curate a list of recommended belts from the most popular and reputable brands.
Meet the Expert
Preston Konrad is a lifestyle expert and founder of both Preston Konrad Home and Kennett Creative.
Ahead, you’ll find our list of best designer belts available now.
Best Overall: Loewe Anagram Belt
Loewe’s Anagram reversible belt has been made by the Spanish brand’s skilled artisans from supple leather The buckle is shaped in the house’s iconic anagram emblem and complete with a push-stud fastening. For under $500, it’s not only chic and versatile, but it’s the minimum you can expect to pay for a belt by a heritage brand.
Material: Calfskin leather | Width: 2.8 centimeters (approximately 1 inch) | Colors: Warm Desert/Light Oat/Bronze, Black/Tan/Palladium, Tan/Black/Gold | Size Range: 65-115
Best Value: Anderson’s Croc-Effect Leather Belt
A slim leather belt in a neutral tone is a fail-safe addition to your everyday wardrobe, as it can add polish to virtually any look. And for less than $200, Anderson’s version in croc-effect leather and gold-tone leather does just that, making it the ultimate value accessory.
Material: Calfskin leather | Width: Approximately 1 inch | Colors: Black, Tan | Size Range: 65-90
Best Splurge: Hermès Kelly 18 Belt
Hermès is the crème-de-la-crème of luxury, so it should be no surprise that the brand takes this category. The Kelly 18 belt is sophisticated in that it has a low-profile sliding system, rather than traditional construction with holes, for a one-size-fits-all belt that can be worn at the waist or on the hips. Snag it with rose gold, gold, or silver hardware, depending on your taste.
Material: Calfskin leather | Width: .71 inches | Colors: Terre Battue, Havane, Ébène | Size Range: OS
Most Classic: Khaite Bambi Leather Belt
American brand Khaite specializes in high-end basics that are so well-crafted, they’re not basic at all. The gleaming hardware on this skinny belt from supple leather will add just the right amount of polish and sophistication to your daytime looks, though we can’t see how you’d go wrong with sister styles Bella and Robbi, either.
Material: Lambskin leather | Width: Approximately 2 inches | Colors: Black, Black with Silver, Caramel with Silver, +more
Best Vegan: Nanushka Horace Vegan Nappa Belt
Nanushka is well-known for its commitment to veganism and the environment, which emanates through its thoughtful approach to design. This waist-defining double-buckle belt with gold hardware is made from supple vegan leather, so it’s free from animal skin or animal derivatives commonly employed in the manufacturing process.
Material: 60% polyurethane, 40% polyester | Colors: Brown, Creme | Size Range: XS-S, M-L
Best Logo: Fendi Logo-Buckle Leather Belt
You can seldom go wrong with a logo-stamped belt to finish a look, though this one by Fendi is as refined and elegant as it comes. “This screams designer without going over the top,” says Konrad. “I'd love to see this belt paired [with] a relaxed, oversized suit for that oh-so Italian vibe.”
Material: Calfskin leather | Width: 3.5 centimeters (approximately 1.4 inches) | Colors: Brown, Black, +more | Size Range: 65-105
Best Chain: B-Low The Belt Cora Chain Belt
For a timeless chain belt, accessory brand B-Low The Belt has you covered. This style has an adjustable chain with oval links and a clasp closure to add a bit of luster to your jeans, trousers, and dresses.
Material: Metal | Width: Less than 1 inch | Colors: Gold | Size Range: OS
Best No Buckle: Isabel Marant Lecce Belt
Parisian fashion designer Isabel Marant knows how to capture the nonchalance for French street style in the form of billowy dresses, cozy shearling toppers, and fuss-free cinchers like the Lecce belt. It fastens with a wraparound knot for easy adjustment and wears well with everything from structured blazers to relaxed knitwear.
Material: Bovine leather | Width: Approximately 1 inch | Colors: Black/Silver, Burgundy, +more | Size Range: OS
Best Wide: ba&sh Buddy Velvet Belt
Before you enter corset territory, there’s the realm of wide belts, where French brand ba&sh lives and thrives. Wide belts like this one from suede and gilt metal are great for cinching the waist dramatically to show off your curves.
Material: Split calfskin leather | Width: Approximately 3 inches | Colors: Black | Size Range: 75-90 (XS-L)
Best Skinny: Christian Dior Saddle Belt
When it comes to skinny belts, Dior’s Saddle Belt is our top choice because it is as iconic as it is versatile. “There's a bit of a 90s, Princess Di sensibility about this belt,” says Konrad. “It’s perfect to wear at the waist of a chic polka dot dress or a wide leg trouser and an oversized sweater.”
Material: Calfskin leather | Width: 20 millimeters (.79 inches) | Colors: Black, Latte | Size Range: 70-95
Best Wrap: Isabel Marant Lonny Leather Belt
For an ultra-laid back look, there’s Isabel Marant’s Lonny belt, a wrap belt with an adjustable slip closure that’s easy to lightly cinch an otherwise roomy waist. The long and pendulous belt is offered in a small palette of neutrals for maximum versatility.
Material: Leather | Width: .80 inches | Colors: Black, Tan | Size Range: OS
Best Reversible: Valentino Reversible VLogo Signature Leather Belt
Valentino recognized all of the best qualities one could want in a belt—the classic nature of the logo belt, the transformative quality of a statement belt, and the versatility of a reversible belt—and created this reversible V-logo style. Layer any of the classic color pairings with neutrals for a monochromatism or jewel tones for a more dimensional look.
Material: Calfskin leather | Width: 1.6 inches | Colors: Black/Pure Red, Saddle Brown/Black, Smokey Brown/Black | Size Range: 65-100
Best Corset: Altuzarra Corset Belt
Corset belts are the most waist-defining belts because of their widths. Wider than the average wide belt, they create an hourglass figure by cinching several inches of the waistline length-wise. Altuzarra’s take, in calfskin, has a sculptural shape that’s great for adding shape to a boxy blazer or an easy shirtdress.
Material: Calfskin leather | Colors: Chestnut, Black, Cognac | Size Range: XS/S-M/L
Best Embossed: Saint Laurent Maillon Thin Belt in Lizard-Embossed Leather
Saint Laurent’s Maillon belt combines glossy lizard-effect leather and a sleek bronze-tone chain for a distinctly sophisticated sensibility. It’s so versatile that you can slip it through the loops of your favorite jeans as a finishing touch or don it over a slinky sweater dress to emphasize your waistline.
Material: Calfskin leather | Width: .70 inches | Colors: Black | Size Range: 65-95
Best Western-Style: Isabel Marant Djola Studded Leather Belt
On the runway, Isabel Marant’s Djola belt was paired with a panoply of outfit styles, showing off its versatility. The piece is made from leather and silver hardware. The decorative studs are reminiscent of a Western aesthetic.
Material: Calfskin leather | Width: Approximately 1 inch | Colors: Black, Dark Burgundy | Size Range: 70-105
What to Look for in a Designer Belt
Style
Belts run the gamut in terms of style, so you should determine which outfits need an added belt and why. Corset belts and wide belts are feminine and figure-shaping, while skinny belts are great for final touches on business attire or more subtle cinching. Chain belts, on the other hand, are very delicate and have a vintage feel circa the 1960s and 70s.
Sizing
Different brands will have different sizing ranges—meaning just because you're a medium belt size in one brand doesn't necessarily mean you will be a medium across the board. Be sure to confirm your waist size (noting whether you're measuring in centimeters or inches), and check each brand's sizing guide to find the perfect fit. Need help measuring your belt size? More on that below.
-
What Makes an Investment in a Designer Belt Worth It?
“What I love about a designer belt is that it can instantly elevate your everyday wardrobe staples, even if they came at a non-designer price,” says Konrad. “While the price can be a bit hefty for a few inches of leather, you're often getting top-notch craftsmanship, a great piece or two of hardware, and we can't forget the chic dust bag you can add to your collection.”
-
How Do You Measure Belt Size?
The best way to determine belt size is to wrap a tape measure where you’ll be wearing the belt, be it over a belt or through the belt loops of your jeans or trousers. Choose the closest size based on your measurements. The number you measure should correspond with the center hole.
Why Trust Byrdie
This shopping guide was written by Byrdie contributor Hayley Prokos. A seasoned commerce writer and editor, she’s constantly on the hunt for chic and versatile accessories. Her work has appeared in SELF Magazine, Newsweek, and the daily Greek newspaper Ekathimerini, and she holds a Master of Arts in Journalism from Northwestern University. For this roundup, she spent upwards of 10 hours researching the best designer belts on the market.