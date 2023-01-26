As working remotely becomes a longstanding lifestyle, carrying around our mobile offices (bags of laptops, chargers, and books) wherever we go becomes normalized, too. This has inspired our search for the best designer backpacks. Of course, like any worthwhile bag needed to fill the shoes of a desk drawer, you want your backpack to fit all of your essentials comfortably and possess a more polished aesthetic than that of your JanSport youth. That said, there are styles for every preference, with a handful of trends leading the pack.

Byrdie Researched & Approved Our top pick is the Gucci GG Supreme Canvas Backpack. It's carefully crafted, has a classic design, and is roomy enough for all of your essentials.

“We have been charting the evolution of gorpcore [or fashion infused with elements of practical outdoor wear] and trends that are informed by outdoor life, which definitely has a connection of returning to nature that we have all become enamored with during the pandemic lockdown,” says Anush Mirbegian, Director of Accessories at the trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops. What her firm has found is that designers are in-tune with these sentiments and have sought to embrace the extreme sports details, like climbing rope details, buckle closures, and material innovations.

Meet the Expert Charles Gorra is the CEO and Founder of Rebag. Anush Mirbegian is the Director of Accessories at the trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops. Shilpa Shah is the Co-Founder of Cuyana.

At the same time, for the luxury resale business Rebag, the most popular brands for backpacks are Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci, according to the company’s CEO and Founder, Charles Gorra. Its bestsellers—which include Gucci’s coated canvas backpack and Louis Vuitton’s Montsouris and Sperone backpacks—are timeless, fashionable, and functional.

Find Byrdie’s edit of the best designer backpacks, along with insights from our experts, ahead.