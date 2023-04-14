We conducted hours of research on the best depilatory creams, evaluating formulas safe for sensitive skin, fragrances, and application. We also took into consideration how each product uses hydrating ingredients because these creams can moisturize and nourish your skin while dissolving hair.

Seems too good to be true right? Dr. Hope Mitchell of Mitchell Dermatology in Perrysburg, Ohio, says the solution is partly thanks to the primary ingredient in most hair removal creams, thioglycolic acid, which degrades the hair protein keratin when combined with other acids and ingredients, she explains. And, with advanced formulations that include soothing ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and chamomile, the hair removal process can leave skin softer and more polished.

If you choose to remove body hair, we’ll save our lamenting about the lack of options that aren’t painful, time-consuming, expensive, or a triage of the three because we’re sure you're familiar. Still, depilatory creams are a glimmer of hope to resolve our hair removal woes, rewarding us with skin free from ingrown hairs and razor burn.

Best Overall Veet Legs & Body Gel Cream Hair Remover What We Like Includes skin-soothing ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E

Fast-acting

Safe for sensitive skin

What We Don't Like Coarse hair requires a thicker layer Thanks to its dermatologist-tested formulas that efficiently dissolve body hair Veet is so ubiquitous that it’s practically become a proprietary eponym for hair removal. Dr. Mitchelle name checks the century-old brand as one of the top ones she recommends for hair removal because, “the formulations have advanced with ingredients that help minimize irritation like vitamin E, aloe vera, and argan oil.” Sure, this is a boon for those with sensitivities, but everyone will appreciate how moisturized their skin feels after using these hydrating emollients. Most importantly, the cream eliminates everything from underarm stubble to long-leg hair in under ten minutes—just note if you have coarse hair, it may require a thicker layer. Another standout feature is the pump dispenser, which allows you to neatly and evenly distribute the gel-like cream on your legs, arms, underarms, and bikini line minus any mess. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 13.5 oz | Leave On Time: 5-10 minutes | Cruelty Free: No



Best for Face Flamingo Face Hair Removal Cream with Aloe Vera Calming Serum What We Like Precision tip applicator

Hydrating Ingredients

Aloe-vera-infused calming serum What We Don't Like Includes added fragrance There are a dizzying amount of ways to remove hair from your face like dermaplaning and even using an eyebrow blade, but the Flamingo depilatory cream is a stellar alternative for those not keen on having sharp objects or hot wax near their money maker. Aside from its eye-pleasing lavender packaging, the dermatologist-tested cream also feels luxe thanks to included ingredients such as shea butter and glycerin, which hydrate the skin as it quickly removes hair. Satisfyingly, the precision tip applicator makes it easy to target specific areas like your upper lip or lower chin. After you’ve let it sit for up to five minutes, wash it off and apply the aloe vera-infused calming serum to turn a process that’s typically a chore into a self-care situation. We want to add that its formula does contain a small amount of added fragrance which some people find irritating, so proceed with caution if you have especially sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: 1.35 oz | Leave On Time: 5 minutes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for Underarms Nopunzel Hair Removal Cream What We Like Good for sensitive skin

Super efficient

Moisturizing ingredients What We Don't Like Not fast acting Trying to awkwardly maneuver a razor around the contoured area of our underarms often leaves us with a couple of battle scars—i.e. nicks and cuts. The results? Razor burn and painful ingrown hairs. Nopunzel Hair Removal Cream enriches its formula with ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and baby oil that are gentle on this sensitive spot. We have to mention its lack of chemical smell is quite the triumph for a product in this area too. Although you may have to sit a little longer before rinsing the cream off, we don’t mind the extra phone-scrolling time if it means shaving less often in the long run. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 4 oz | Leave On Time: 8 minutes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for Bikini WooWoo Tame It! Vegan In-Shower Hair Removal What We Like Vegan and cruelty-free

Hydrating, non-irritating, and healing ingredients

Mess-free application What We Don't Like Not as effective as waxing Ah, the Brazilian wax—a ritual that not every person has experienced but one we’re all familiar with due to its infamous reputation. Luckily, you don’t have to go bleary-eyed if you choose to shape up the bikini area with the WooWoo in-shower hair removal cream, which uses a calming vegan formula chock-full of vitamin-rich ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil that simultaneously help prevent irritation and smooth skin. As a bonus, the brand says it’s dermatologist-tested and paraben-free, so it should be safe for sensitive skin (but we always recommend doing a patch test to be safe) Also, keep in mind that because it leaves out strong chemicals some reviewers say they didn’t find it as effective as waxing or shaving, but that’s par for the course with these types of products. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 2 oz | Leave On Time: 3 minutes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for Sensitive Skin Nair Bladeless Shave Whipped Creme What We Like Creamy texture

Soothing ingredients

Soothing ingredients

Fast acting What We Don't Like Product goes quickly Our sensitive-skinned friends are all too familiar with the itchy red bumps and ingrown hairs you sometimes see after shaving or waxing. The solution to liberating them from this trauma? Using a depilatory cream specifically formulated to soothe irritation—we could find no better one to achieve this goal than the Nair Bladeless Shave Whipped Creme. Slather on the whipped cream texture, and allow the calming lavender oil-infused formula to gently dissolve hair and reduce inflammation. Sensitive noses will be pleased too, as this one doesn't contain a strong smell. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 5 oz | Leave On Time: 5 minutes | Cruelty Free: No

Best for Thick Hair SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Cream What We Like Efficiently dissolves coarse, thick hair

Fast-acting What We Don't Like Messy We had to investigate any product with nearly 12,000 5-star Amazon reviews and glowing recommendations from TikTok users, who praise the depilatory cream for dissolving even the most stubborn hairs without leaving a burning sensation. But although its rise in fame is fairly new, the brand made its first foray into hair removal over a century ago (for anyone counting, that’s earlier than Veet and Nair). The inclusion of moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and sweet almond oil is a nice touch for that smooth legs under clean sheets feeling—and we appreciate that although there is a scent, it’s less strong than other options. Our one wish is they would put the product in a dispenser as squeezing it out of the tub can get messy. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: 6 oz | Leave On Time: 4 minutes | Cruelty Free: No

Best Moisturizing Nair Hair Removal Lotion with Baby Oil What We Like Hydrates dry skin



Super effective What We Don't Like Messy application If you’ve ever taken “The Shower,”—you know, the super exhaustive one where you exfoliate, shave, and wash your hair—you understand that the last step of applying lotion can feel like an enormous burden. This emollient-rich lotion will quickly and painlessly dissolve hair and cut another step out of your nighttime routine by moisturizing the skin all the while. Baby oil, the no-fuss popular ingredient for hydrating hair and even untangling jewelry, plays the leading role in this product as it satisfyingly hydrates parched complexions and sloughs off dead skin. The all-star mineral oil does make the consistency a little runny, so we recommend only applying this in the shower or bathtub to avoid it dripping all over your guest towels. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: 9 oz | Leave On Time: 3 minutes | Cruelty Free: No

Best for Legs Nad's Hair Removal Cream What We Love Moisturizing ingredients

Safe for sensitive skin

Fast-acting What We Don't Love Unpleasant smell If you choose to accessorize your high-slit skirts and skin-baring bikinis this spring with hairless legs, this cream ensures you’re all set to don even the shortest of LBDs. The product pulls its weight in the hair-removal category, but we also applaud its use of moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera, honey, and even avocado oil—yep, it turns out your favorite toast topping is a super hydrator that can leave your legs glowing. We won’t lie: This one doesn’t smell like anything close to the Baccarat Rouge perfume—however, on the plus side, it works in as little as four minutes, which means exposure to the scent is limited. Price at time of publish: $6 Size: 5.1 oz | Leave On Time: 4 minutes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Spray Foam Completely Bare Easy OFF Foaming Hair Removal Spray What We Like Moisturizing ingredients

Works quickly

No chemical scent What We Don't Like Difficult to dispense Part depilatory cream, part skincare savior, this product has an all-star lineup of ingredients that’ll parch dry skin and leave it looking brighter and well-nourished. Aloe vera and shea and cocoa butter belies the cream’s skin-soothing properties—and with the inclusion of volcanic ash, you’re getting a gentle exfoliator that provides a radiant finish. What’s more, the cream’s unique formula contains a host of plant-based ingredients like sea kelp and vitamin E that can help skin look more lustrous. We must also tip our hat to its reliance on sodium hydroxide and potassium thioglycolate to get the job done without using sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. Our one gripe is the spray can get stuck in the nozzle, making it hard to release the foam from the can. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 5.8 oz | Leave On Time: 4-6 minutes | Cruelty Free: No