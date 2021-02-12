The 10 Best Dance Workouts Even Non-Dancers Can Appreciate

So many of us love a dance workout for the mood-boosting effect—not to mention, they’re ideal for clocking up some serious cardio time without even noticing. But the best part of dance workouts? There’s a genre for every mood: hip-hop, contemporary, disco, ballet, and Zumba, suitable for everyone from those with two left feet to the professional shakers.

So how do you pick the best dance workout for you? We’ve rounded up 10 of the best you might want to try.