Who doesn’t love a good deal? If you haven’t found the bargains of your dreams during Black Friday sales or are just greedy for more, (hey, we get it; times are tough) Cyber Monday deals on Amazon are here. Historically, these discounts are even steeper than those you’ve shopped all weekend. Because you can find savings on everyday as well as big ticket, special occasion items, there’s no shame in stocking your cart. There’s something exciting about the 24 hours of deep discounts from the world’s largest retailer, so go ahead and have a peek at our curated list of beauty, fashion, fitness and wellness products to shop for yourself or to gift this holiday season.

Some of our favorite deals include savings on premium beauty like Drybar, Olaplex, and Winky Lux. When it comes to style, discover deep discounts on The Drop, limited-edition fashion collections designed by influencers, Ray-Ban sunnies, our favorite purse, the JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, and cozy Fur Lined Crocs. We’re also obsessed with some of these wellness products, like the new Lemme vitamins by Kourtney Kardashian.

Ahead, find the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon to add to cart.

Our Top Ten Favorite Deals

Below, find the best of the best of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals

Drybar

Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, $112 (Originally $155)



Braun IPL Hair Removal Expert Pro 5 PL5137, $297 (Originally $350)



Winky Lux Uni Brow Universal Eyebrow Pencil, $11 (Originally $16)

Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush, $35 (Originally $55)

Massage Gun 4800mAh Deep Tissue Percussion Massager, $46 (Originally $99)

Lemme Chill De-Stress Gummies, $23 (Originally $30)

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $90 (Originally $150)



Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $249 (Originally $329)

Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses, $110 (Originally $163)

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets, $18 (Originally $25)



Beauty Deals

We love an Amazon beauty moment—where else can you find luxury collections, TikTok obsessions, and drugstore brands all in one place? Shop our favorite beauty deals below.

Amazon

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim, $16, (Originally $23)

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $24 (Originally $30)

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother, $24 (Originally $30)

TIRTIR Ceramic Cream, $23 (Originally $33)

Brandefy Vitamin C+E+Ferulic Acid Serum, $31 (Originally $44)

Brandefy Silks Triple Restore + Repair Cream, $39 (Originally $56)

Brandefy Superfood Cleanser, $16 (Originally $20)

Glo Skin Beauty Pressed Base Powder Foundation, $38 (Originally $48)

Glo Skin Beauty Moisturizing Tint SPF 30+, $36 (Originally $45)

Glo Skin Beauty Restorative Cream, (Originally $54)

ReFa O Style, $90 (Originally $180)

Clairol Natural Instincts, $17 (Originally $21)

Nautica Blue Eau De Toilette, $19 (Originally $22)

Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, $8 (Originally $12)

Adidas Unleash For Her Eau De Toilette, $14 (Originally $25)

Good Kind Pure Iris Petals Eau De Toilette, $18 (Originally $20)

Sally Hansen Merry N' Bright, $9 (Originally $11)

Rimmel Exaggerate Felt Tip Eye Liner, $5 (Originally $6)

Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, $14 (Originally $22)

Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Cream, $14 (Originally $24)

Philosophy Hope In a Jar Instant Glow Peeling Mousse, $25 (Originally $36)

Philosophy Hope In a Jar Power Hydrator, $28 (Originally $40)

CK Everyone Eau de Toilette, $53 (Originally $70)

Raw Sugar Living Scalp Intensive Ritual Bundle, $34 (Originally $37)

CAY SKIN Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30, $20 (Originally $29)

Rita Hazan Weekly Remedy Cream Kit, $36 (Originally $42)

Averr Aglow Clear Skin Kit, $113 (Originally $141)

GLO Science GLO Classic Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device Kit, $165 (Originally $199)

Biopelle Tensage Daily Growth Factor Serum, $102 (Originally $136)

Emepelle Eye Cream, $71 (Originally $98)

Westmore Beauty Red Carpet Lashes Mascara, $21 (Originally $26)

Urban Skin Even Tone Cleansing Bar, $18 (Originally $25)

Fitness and Wellness Deals

From high-tech gadgets to supercharged supplements, these sales will make you feel good, inside and out.

Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch, $150 (Originally $230)



Everlywell Sleep & Stress Test, $129 (Originally $199)

Apple Airpods Pro, $200 (Originally $250)

ReFa COLLAGEN ENRICH Jelly, $45 (Originally $60)

Flamingo Shave Starter Set, $12 (Originally $15)

Lemme Chill Matcha Gummies, $23 (Originally $30)

Gaiam Yoga Mat, $47 (Originally $70)

Fashion Deals

Amazon is a fashion destination for those who know how to navigate the endless possibilities. You can find contemporary designers and on-trend basics for deep discounts.

Amazon

Zeagoo Women Classic High Waisted Faux Leather Bodycon Slim Mini Pencil Skirt, $28 (Originally $46)

STQ Women's WinterQuilted Duck Boots, $40 (Originally $61)

Fur Lined Crocs, $40 (Originally $64)

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $64 (Originally $80)

Michael Kors Mini Slim Runway Stainless Steel Watch, $77 (Originally $190)



Winter Knit Gloves (Touchscreen) $10, Originally $20

The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag, $34 (Originally $39)

KLOTHO Lightweight Mock Turtleneck Crop Tops Long Sleeve, $18 (Originally $27)

MANGOPOP Women's Basic High Waist Faux Leather Bodycon Mini Pencil Skirt, $22 (Originally $38)

Echo Frames Smart Audio Sunglasses, $130 (Originally $270)

Reebok Women’s Classic Renaissance Sneaker (white), $36 (Originally $65)

WallFlower Women's Curvy Bootcut Mid-Rise Insta Stretch, $30 (Originally $48)

Women’s Solid V-Neck Henley, $5 + save 20% on one when you buy two (Originally $15)

PVCS Women’s Shapewear Bodysuit, $6 (Originally $15)

Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik, $7 (Originally $8)



When is Cyber Monday 2022?

This year, Cyber Monday is on November 28, 2022. Of course, expect incredible sales on this day.

When is Cyber Monday 2022 over?

The Amazon Cyber Monday deals continue through Monday, November 28, at 11:59pm PST.

Do you need a Prime membership to shop Cyber Monday deals on Amazon?

You do not need to be a Prime member to save on Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday deals are available to everyone, no Prime membership required.