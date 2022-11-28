The 21 Best Beauty Staples on Sale During Cyber Monday

If you’re anything like me, you not only love a bargain, but you also love having a stash of all of your favorite skincare and beauty products on hand for a rainy day. And there’s truly no better time than this exact moment to stock up on all of your favorite beauty staples to last you through the end of the year.

Some of the world’s best-selling brands are celebrating Cyber Monday with deep discounts and we can’t add to our carts fast enough. It’s also the perfect time to test out a new serum or eyeshadow palette, because with sales like these (and generous return policies!), you don’t really have much to lose if it turns out it’s not for you.

To really max out your savings, go for the big guys, like the jumbo gallon-size of Bathing Culture’s Mindy and Body Wash, which will last you through your next 1,200 showers (!) or Oribe’s liter set of Gold Lust shampoo and conditioner. And you can never have too much sunscreen, so go ham with Supergoop!’s Unseen Sunscreen, which feels more like a silky serum than a smelly sunscreen, for $29 a pop while you could totally update your entire makeup kit for half the price without sacrificing one bit of quality with deals from Pat McGrath, MAC Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty.

Keep scrolling to shop the best beauty staples on sale for Cyber Monday.



Skincare

Supergoop!

Refresh your skincare routine or stock up on your favorite staples from Drunk Elephant, Supergoop! and Tatcha, so your skin is fully covered with all the best anti-aging actives and ingredients.

Makeup

Sephora

Save big on some of the world’s best-selling makeup brands, including Pat McGrath, Fenty, MAC Cosmetics and Makeup by Mario—we promise you won’t regret it.



Hair

Oribe

Get more bang for your buck and splurge for the jumbo set of shampoo and conditioner from Oribe or the best-selling dry shampoo from Living Proof—you know they won’t go to waste!

Tools + Candles

Oui the People

We rarely see sales on candles, tools or devices, but these deeply discounted products are ones you’ll turn to again and again. Plus, it’s high time we swapped out our disposable razors for a permanent option, like the weighted razor for sensitive skin from Oui the People.

