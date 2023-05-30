The 9 Best Curling Irons of 2023, Tested & Reviewed

Sure, heatless curling hacks on TikTok are entertaining and fun to experiment with, but nothing will help you achieve the perfect curl every time like a really great curling iron. Be it loose waves or tight ringlets that you’re after, there’s a curling iron out there that will help you master the look. The best options are made with high-quality materials, feature ergonomic designs, have multiple heat settings, and are easy to use, but finding one that ticks all of these boxes while giving you the results you crave isn’t easy.
So, we put tons of options to the test in our lab facility in NYC, as well as tested them at home in our daily lives to figure out which ones are worth spending your money on. We had professional hairstylists in the lab as well as our testers at home evaluate each tool based on its ease of use, clamp tension (if applicable), performance, overall look, and value. And ahead, we’re sharing which ones impressed us the most. With options for fine hair and thick hair, budget-friendly picks, and more, we’ve got you covered.
Best Overall
Hot Tools Black Gold Digital Salon Curling Iron
Comes in 4 different barrel sizes
Digital temperature dial is easy to maneuver
Automatic shut-off
Lightweight
Creates lasting curls
Great for types 3 and 4 hair
Some online reviews say the tool stops working fairly quickly
The best curling irons are easy to use, ergonomic, and create beautiful results—and this one checks each box and more. It comes in four versions with different barrel sizes that each create a different curled effect, and it works to create smooth, long-lasting curls. The clamp is neither too loose nor too tight, meaning it’s easy to work with, and we found that the tool is compatible with all hair types, though it works particularly well to smooth and style hair types three and four.
As for features that add to the value, we were really impressed with the digital temperature dial that’s simple to use and makes seeing what temperature you have the iron on easy. The barrel is pretty long which is great for those with long hair, plus, the tool is lightweight and has a soft-touch finish that prevents it from slipping out of your hands. Lastly, it has an automatic shut-off, so you’ll never have to panic if you think you left it on. Considering the relatively affordable price, the sleek and functional design, how user-friendly is, and the beautiful results it creates, this curling iron is Byrdie-approved.
Price at time of publish: $80
Material: Ceramic-titanium-finish | Temperature Range: 265 - 455 degrees | Barrel Size: .75, 1, 1.25, 1.5 inches
Best Budget
Conair InfinitiPro Digital Curling Iron
Auto shut-off
Multiple heat settings
Detachable clamp
Digital temperature display
Not ideal for type 4 hair
Doesn’t create long-lasting curls
Hair tools can be expensive, but good ones don’t have to be. This pick is affordable and accessible at most drugstores, and we were really impressed by it during our testing process. It comes in multiple sizes, has a digital temperature display with five heat settings, and has an automatic shut-off feature. Perhaps the coolest thing about it is that it comes with a detachable clamp so that you can use it as a traditional curling iron or a wand. This feature is great if you’re a beginner because it allows you to experiment and see which way of styling is most comfortable for you.
In terms of the results, we found that this tool worked for most hair types with the exception of type four hair. Because it only goes up to 400 degrees, it wasn’t hot enough to properly style this type of hair. As for thinner and medium hair types, it worked to create smooth curls, though the definition faded pretty quickly, leaving behind more loose waves than true curls. So while this curling iron isn’t ideal for everyone, it is a great option for a lot of people who are looking for a versatile tool at a really affordable price.
Price at time of publish: $25
Material: Tourmaline ceramic | Temperature Range: 310 - 400 degrees | Barrel Size: 1, 1.25, .75-1.25 inches
Best Splurge
Dyson Airwrap Styling System
Comes with a variety of attachments
Multiple heat and airflow settings
Intuitive and easy to use
Creates bouncy, voluminous look
Curls don’t last long
Not ideal for tight, defined curls
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: the Dyson Airwrap is a fantastic tool—that is if you have the proper expectations. While not a traditional curling iron that can give you tight or ultra-defined curls, this versatile tool is excellent if you want to create a wide range of styles, loose curls or waves included. It comes with multiple attachments, two of them being curling barrels that use heat and powerful airflow to create curls. We love how intuitive and easy to use this tool is—it practically does the work for you. It also features multiple heat and airflow settings as well as a cool shot, ensuring that you can find the right temperate and pressure for your hair type.
Throughout our extensive testing of this tool, we’ve found that the initially defined curls it creates almost always fall significantly within a couple of hours, but what you’re left with is anything from a loose curl to a bouncy blowout look. If you’re looking for a do-it-all tool that helps you achieve a wide range of styles, we definitely recommend checking out this game-changing tool from Dyson.
Price at time of publish: $600
Material: Nylon | Temperature Range: Up to 302 degrees | Barrel Size: 1.2, 1.6 inches
Best for Thick Hair
T3 SinglePass Curl 1" Curling Iron
Comes with three interchangeable wands
Clamp is secure but not too tight
Smooth ceramic allows hair to glide easily
9 heat settings
Has automatic shut-off
Creates long-lasting curls
Hottest setting can easily burn hair
If you’re looking to create a variety of curls, this tool that comes with three different-sized barrels is perfect for you. Two of the barrels are actually clamp-less wands, and the one-and-a-half-inch barrel has a clamp that’s easy to use. The smallest barrel creates tight curls, the medium one creates looser but still defined curls, and the largest barrel creates loose waves. Each barrel is made with a super smooth ceramic that allows the hair to glide effortlessly without creasing or getting stuck, and we love that they all create long-lasting curls. We also love that there are nine different heat settings, giving you the opportunity to find the ideal temperature for your unique hair. This variety in temperature options is also excellent to have for hairstylists. It also heats up quickly and features an automatic shut-off, nice features to have which elevate the user experience. If you’re looking for a truly high-quality tool that will offer you versatility, this one is worth the investment.
Price at time of publish: $300
Material: Ceramic | Temperature Range: 260 - 410 degrees | Barrel Size: .5, 1.25, 1.5 inches
Best for Fine Hair
TYMO Cues 3-in-1 Interchangeable Curling Iron
Comes with 3 interchangeable barrels
Features 5 heat settings
Clamps are smooth and don’t tug hair
Automatic shut-off
Curls don’t last long
Clamp could hold hair more securely
Not every hair tool works the same for every hair type, so it’s important to find one that’s fitting for you. To put it simply, we much prefer this one for fine hair than thick or coily hair—we didn’t find that it created lasting curls on the latter hair textures. However, when we tested it on fine and thin hair, we got much better results. The curls looked smooth and defined, and they latest nicely for almost two full days.
We love that this relatively affordable tool comes with three barrels of different sizes, providing you with versatility and the option to truly customize your curls. It also features five heat settings, has an automatic shut-off, and a wide range of temperatures. If you have fine hair and you’re looking for a curling iron that gives you options—at a fair price point—we recommend this one for you.
Price at time of publish: $80
Material: Ceramic coating | Temperature Range: 280 - 430 | Barrel Size: .5, 1, 1.5
Best for Long Hair
Bio Ionic Long Barrel 1.25 Inch Curling Iron
6 heat settings
Clamp holds hair securely but not too tight
Creates long-lasting curls
Lightweight
Not ideal for those looking for tight curls
Those with long hair know the struggle of trying to fit the entire length of your strands onto a standard curling iron—it’s awkward and it often creates funky-looking results. We were so impressed by this tool that’s two inches longer than the average curling iron because it makes wrapping your hair around the barrel in one shot super easy. It features a clamp that secures the hair just right without creating unflattering creases, and it also has six heat settings to suit different hair types. During our test we found that this tool created long-lasting curls on all hair types, though it wasn’t ideal for creating tight or ultra-defined curls—it’s better for a looser, more beachy look. And despite the wand being significantly longer than the average curling iron, it remains lightweight and easy to maneuver. If you’ve got long hair and you find that standard curling irons aren’t ideal for your lengths, we highly suggest checking this one out.
Price at time of publish: $149
Material: Ceramic | Temperature Range: Up to 430 degrees | Barrel Size: 1, 1.25 inches
Best for Tight Curls
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron
Clamp holds hair in place without being too tight
Adjustable temperature settings
Long swivel chord
Affordable
Hard to get precise heat settings on the temperature dial
Not ideal for long hair
If you’re looking for a curling iron that will help you achieve tight, defined curls, the three-quarters-of-an-inch model from Babyliss is a great option. Though it doesn’t have fancy features like a digital temperature display or automatic shut-off, it’s a functional iron that gets the job done at an affordable cost. The clamp is secure which helps you maintain control, but it’s not so tight that it tugs at the hair. It also offers multiple heat settings which you can adjust with the temperature dial, though it’s a bit tricky to select a precise temperature. It creates really beautiful, smooth curls that last pretty well—those with thin to medium hair saw the most long-lasting results. If we could change anything about it, it would be the length of the barrel (it’s a bit too short for long hair), but considering how effective it is, how easy to use it is, and its affordability, we definitely recommend it for those looking to create tight curls.
Price at time of publish: $60
Material: Titanium, ceramic/coated | Temperature Range: 250 - 450 degrees | Barrel Size: .75, 1, 1.25, 1.5
Best for Beginners
GHD Curve Classic Curl 1 Inch Iron
Maintains 365°F across entire barrel to keep temperature safe for each strand
Clamp is secure but not too tight
Heats up very quickly
Lightweight
Creates lasting curls
Cooling tip could be larger for better gripping without burning
Doesn’t have adjustable temperature settings
A curling iron with tons of bells and whistles can be intimidating, especially if you’re a beginner—that’s why we love that this one is simple. It utilizes the brand’s patented technology that detects each strand of hair and ensures that the iron maintains a temperature of 365 degrees, which they say is safe for most hair types. Though we do enjoy the customizability that comes along with having multiple heat settings, having just one that’s suitable for a wide range of hair types is great when you’re a beginner because it eliminates the guesswork. We also love how lightweight this tool is, the fact that it heats up in a matter of seconds, and that the clamp is secure yet still easy to open and close. Plus, it creates beautiful curls that fall somewhere in between loose and defined—and they last all day. If you’re looking for an intuitive curling iron that’s high-quality and beginner-friendly, this is the one for you.
Price at time of publish: $205
Material: Ceramic coating | Temperature Range: 365 degrees | Barrel Size: 1 inch
Best for Heat Protection
InStyler Cerasilk 1" Curling Iron
Multiple temperature settings
Automatic shut-off
Features a cool-touch grip to clamp hair instead of traditional clamp
Not ideal for type 4 hair
Doesn’t get quite hot enough to create super-defined results
If you have fine or damaged hair, or you’re concerned about damaging your hair, we recommend checking out this curling wand that claims to limit and prevent it. The barrel is wrapped in a woven ceramic coating which blocks the hair from directly touching the hot plates, leading to less direct heat and damage. It features a range of temperatures that suit different hair types, though we found that it doesn’t feel overly hot, even on the highest setting. This is a great thing for people with fine to medium hair, but it does mean that it’s not the most effective for type four strands because this hair type requires higher temperatures when styling.
Aside from the heat-protecting feature, we really like that it’s a wand-style iron with a cool-touch silicone grip that you can use to secure the ends of the hair to guide you as you style it. Though not necessary, this little feature can be useful, especially for beginners. It also has an automatic shut-off feature, and most importantly, it works to create smooth, lasting curls.
Price at time of publish: $125
Material: Woven ceramic | Temperature Range: 300 - 400 degrees | Barrel Size: 1 inch
Final Verdict
Our favorite curling iron is the Hot Tools Black Gold Digital Salon Curling Iron. It comes in four different barrel sizes, it’s lightweight and easy it use, it features easy temperature adjustment, and it creates lasting curls. But if you’re looking for a tool that offers serious versatility, we recommend the Dyson Airwrap Styling System.
How We Tested
In order to determine which curling irons outperform their competition, we began by researching the most popular and highly rated options on the market as well as consulting with experts and stylists. Once we selected which ones to test, we took tons of options to our lab facility in NYC, as well as tested them at home in our daily lives. Professional hairstylists in the lab and our at-home testers evaluated each tool based on its ease of use, clamp tension (if applicable), performance, overall look, and value. Those that ranked the highest across the categories and therefore impressed us the most appear on this list.
Meet the Expert
- Kim Kimble is a celebrity hairstylist and founder of Kim Kimble. She has worked with clients like Zendaya, Beyonce, Kerry Washington, and more.
- Dimitris Giannetos is a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with clients like Megan Fox, Anita, Candice Swanepoel, Charli D'Amelio, and more.
What to Look for in a Curling Iron
Barrel Size
“Finding the right curling iron and barrel size that works for you all depends on what look you’re going for,” says celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. He explains that if you’re going for a looser, more relaxed-looking curl, a larger barrel size is best. If you’re trying to create tight curls, a smaller iron, like the Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron is ideal.
Celebrity hairstylist, Kim Kimble, also adds that thinner barrels work best for short hair, while thicker barrels are great if you have long hair.
Material
Curling irons are typically made with ceramic, titanium, or tourmaline material—sometimes they even feature a combination. How do you know which one is best for you?
“Ceramic plates are gentle, [they use] a smooth silky surface which allows the hair to glide without snagging or pulling, resulting in minimal damage while providing even heat distribution,” Kimble explains. Giannetos is a fan of this material, saying “They are my favorite because they keep the hair protected from daily heat.”
“Titanium plates are more durable and provide the best heat conduction, which gives curls more longevity,” says Kimble. However, this increased heat can also cause more damage to fragile hair if not properly managed. Giannetos adds that titanium curling irons are great for people with thick or naturally curly hair because of their high-temperature settings. The Hot Tools Black Gold Digital Salon Curling Iron is a great choice because it has a ceramic-titanium finish.
“With tourmaline plates, the smooth glide minimizes breakage and produces negative ions, which keep moisture and gloss in place,” Kimble says. “The tourmaline iron is suitable for all hair types, whether fine or dense, but it will work especially well for people with fine hair.”
Temperature Settings
Different hair types and textures require different ideal curling temperatures—thin and fine hair can’t tolerate temperatures as high as thick hair can, meaning that finding an iron that has a range is ideal. According to Kimble, fine hair should be using curling irons at 250-275 degrees Fahrenheit, between 300-330 degrees is ideal for medium hair, and thick hair can handle between 300-385 degrees. The Hot Tools Black Gold Digital Salon Curling Iron has an impressive temperature range that goes from 265-455 degrees.
-
How do you make curls last?
It’s far from uncommon to curl your hair and be thrilled with the results only to look in the mirror a few hours later and see that your curls have fallen significantly. It can be tricky to ensure that they last all day and night, but both Kimble and Giannetos recommend setting your curls with hairspray to improve their longevity. Kimble also recommends pinning them up as they cool and set which will help to extend their life.
-
How do you use a curling iron with a clamp?
If you’re struggling to master creating curls with an iron that has a clamp, Kimble gave Byrdie a brief breakdown. “Start by holding the curling iron vertically with the clasp facing forward,” she says. “Then, clamp a 1-2 inch section of hair about 1-2 inches from the ends. Curl the hair out and away from your face, all the way up to the root. Hold for 7-12 seconds depending on your hair texture.” Giannetos says that if you’re looking to achieve a loose, lived-in finish, keep the roots and ends of the hair out of the curling iron and position it away from the face.
