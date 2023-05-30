The 9 Best Curling Irons of 2023, Tested & Reviewed

So, we put tons of options to the test in our lab facility in NYC, as well as tested them at home in our daily lives to figure out which ones are worth spending your money on. We had professional hairstylists in the lab as well as our testers at home evaluate each tool based on its ease of use, clamp tension (if applicable), performance, overall look, and value. And ahead, we’re sharing which ones impressed us the most. With options for fine hair and thick hair, budget-friendly picks, and more, we’ve got you covered.

Sure, heatless curling hacks on TikTok are entertaining and fun to experiment with, but nothing will help you achieve the perfect curl every time like a really great curling iron. Be it loose waves or tight ringlets that you’re after, there’s a curling iron out there that will help you master the look. The best options are made with high-quality materials, feature ergonomic designs, have multiple heat settings, and are easy to use, but finding one that ticks all of these boxes while giving you the results you crave isn’t easy.

Best Overall Hot Tools Black Gold Digital Salon Curling Iron 4.9 Hot Tools View On Amazon View On Ulta What We Like Comes in 4 different barrel sizes

Digital temperature dial is easy to maneuver

Automatic shut-off

Lightweight

Creates lasting curls

Great for types 3 and 4 hair What We Don't Like Some online reviews say the tool stops working fairly quickly The best curling irons are easy to use, ergonomic, and create beautiful results—and this one checks each box and more. It comes in four versions with different barrel sizes that each create a different curled effect, and it works to create smooth, long-lasting curls. The clamp is neither too loose nor too tight, meaning it’s easy to work with, and we found that the tool is compatible with all hair types, though it works particularly well to smooth and style hair types three and four. As for features that add to the value, we were really impressed with the digital temperature dial that’s simple to use and makes seeing what temperature you have the iron on easy. The barrel is pretty long which is great for those with long hair, plus, the tool is lightweight and has a soft-touch finish that prevents it from slipping out of your hands. Lastly, it has an automatic shut-off, so you’ll never have to panic if you think you left it on. Considering the relatively affordable price, the sleek and functional design, how user-friendly is, and the beautiful results it creates, this curling iron is Byrdie-approved. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Ceramic-titanium-finish | Temperature Range: 265 - 455 degrees | Barrel Size: .75, 1, 1.25, 1.5 inches

Best Budget Conair InfinitiPro Digital Curling Iron Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Riteaid.com What We Like Auto shut-off

Multiple heat settings

Detachable clamp

Digital temperature display What We Don't Like Not ideal for type 4 hair

Doesn’t create long-lasting curls Hair tools can be expensive, but good ones don’t have to be. This pick is affordable and accessible at most drugstores, and we were really impressed by it during our testing process. It comes in multiple sizes, has a digital temperature display with five heat settings, and has an automatic shut-off feature. Perhaps the coolest thing about it is that it comes with a detachable clamp so that you can use it as a traditional curling iron or a wand. This feature is great if you’re a beginner because it allows you to experiment and see which way of styling is most comfortable for you. In terms of the results, we found that this tool worked for most hair types with the exception of type four hair. Because it only goes up to 400 degrees, it wasn’t hot enough to properly style this type of hair. As for thinner and medium hair types, it worked to create smooth curls, though the definition faded pretty quickly, leaving behind more loose waves than true curls. So while this curling iron isn’t ideal for everyone, it is a great option for a lot of people who are looking for a versatile tool at a really affordable price. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Tourmaline ceramic | Temperature Range: 310 - 400 degrees | Barrel Size: 1, 1.25, .75-1.25 inches

Best Splurge Dyson Airwrap Styling System 4.5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Like Comes with a variety of attachments

Multiple heat and airflow settings

Intuitive and easy to use

Creates bouncy, voluminous look What We Don't Like Curls don’t last long

Not ideal for tight, defined curls We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: the Dyson Airwrap is a fantastic tool—that is if you have the proper expectations. While not a traditional curling iron that can give you tight or ultra-defined curls, this versatile tool is excellent if you want to create a wide range of styles, loose curls or waves included. It comes with multiple attachments, two of them being curling barrels that use heat and powerful airflow to create curls. We love how intuitive and easy to use this tool is—it practically does the work for you. It also features multiple heat and airflow settings as well as a cool shot, ensuring that you can find the right temperate and pressure for your hair type. Throughout our extensive testing of this tool, we’ve found that the initially defined curls it creates almost always fall significantly within a couple of hours, but what you’re left with is anything from a loose curl to a bouncy blowout look. If you’re looking for a do-it-all tool that helps you achieve a wide range of styles, we definitely recommend checking out this game-changing tool from Dyson. Price at time of publish: $600 Material: Nylon | Temperature Range: Up to 302 degrees | Barrel Size: 1.2, 1.6 inches The 9 Best Rotating Curling Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Thick Hair T3 SinglePass Curl 1" Curling Iron 4.7 T3 View On T3micro.com What We Like Comes with three interchangeable wands

Clamp is secure but not too tight

Smooth ceramic allows hair to glide easily

9 heat settings

Has automatic shut-off

Creates long-lasting curls What We Don't Like Hottest setting can easily burn hair If you’re looking to create a variety of curls, this tool that comes with three different-sized barrels is perfect for you. Two of the barrels are actually clamp-less wands, and the one-and-a-half-inch barrel has a clamp that’s easy to use. The smallest barrel creates tight curls, the medium one creates looser but still defined curls, and the largest barrel creates loose waves. Each barrel is made with a super smooth ceramic that allows the hair to glide effortlessly without creasing or getting stuck, and we love that they all create long-lasting curls. We also love that there are nine different heat settings, giving you the opportunity to find the ideal temperature for your unique hair. This variety in temperature options is also excellent to have for hairstylists. It also heats up quickly and features an automatic shut-off, nice features to have which elevate the user experience. If you’re looking for a truly high-quality tool that will offer you versatility, this one is worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $300 Material: Ceramic | Temperature Range: 260 - 410 degrees | Barrel Size: .5, 1.25, 1.5 inches

Best for Fine Hair TYMO Cues 3-in-1 Interchangeable Curling Iron 4.3 TYMO View On Tymobeauty.com What We Like Comes with 3 interchangeable barrels

Features 5 heat settings

Clamps are smooth and don’t tug hair

Automatic shut-off What We Don't Like Curls don’t last long

Clamp could hold hair more securely Not every hair tool works the same for every hair type, so it’s important to find one that’s fitting for you. To put it simply, we much prefer this one for fine hair than thick or coily hair—we didn’t find that it created lasting curls on the latter hair textures. However, when we tested it on fine and thin hair, we got much better results. The curls looked smooth and defined, and they latest nicely for almost two full days. We love that this relatively affordable tool comes with three barrels of different sizes, providing you with versatility and the option to truly customize your curls. It also features five heat settings, has an automatic shut-off, and a wide range of temperatures. If you have fine hair and you’re looking for a curling iron that gives you options—at a fair price point—we recommend this one for you. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Ceramic coating | Temperature Range: 280 - 430 | Barrel Size: .5, 1, 1.5



Best for Long Hair Bio Ionic Long Barrel 1.25 Inch Curling Iron 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Like 6 heat settings

Clamp holds hair securely but not too tight

Creates long-lasting curls

Lightweight What We Don't Like Not ideal for those looking for tight curls Those with long hair know the struggle of trying to fit the entire length of your strands onto a standard curling iron—it’s awkward and it often creates funky-looking results. We were so impressed by this tool that’s two inches longer than the average curling iron because it makes wrapping your hair around the barrel in one shot super easy. It features a clamp that secures the hair just right without creating unflattering creases, and it also has six heat settings to suit different hair types. During our test we found that this tool created long-lasting curls on all hair types, though it wasn’t ideal for creating tight or ultra-defined curls—it’s better for a looser, more beachy look. And despite the wand being significantly longer than the average curling iron, it remains lightweight and easy to maneuver. If you’ve got long hair and you find that standard curling irons aren’t ideal for your lengths, we highly suggest checking this one out. Price at time of publish: $149 Material: Ceramic | Temperature Range: Up to 430 degrees | Barrel Size: 1, 1.25 inches

Best for Tight Curls BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Walmart What We Like Clamp holds hair in place without being too tight

Adjustable temperature settings

Long swivel chord

Affordable What We Don't Like Hard to get precise heat settings on the temperature dial

Not ideal for long hair If you’re looking for a curling iron that will help you achieve tight, defined curls, the three-quarters-of-an-inch model from Babyliss is a great option. Though it doesn’t have fancy features like a digital temperature display or automatic shut-off, it’s a functional iron that gets the job done at an affordable cost. The clamp is secure which helps you maintain control, but it’s not so tight that it tugs at the hair. It also offers multiple heat settings which you can adjust with the temperature dial, though it’s a bit tricky to select a precise temperature. It creates really beautiful, smooth curls that last pretty well—those with thin to medium hair saw the most long-lasting results. If we could change anything about it, it would be the length of the barrel (it’s a bit too short for long hair), but considering how effective it is, how easy to use it is, and its affordability, we definitely recommend it for those looking to create tight curls. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Titanium, ceramic/coated | Temperature Range: 250 - 450 degrees | Barrel Size: .75, 1, 1.25, 1.5

Best for Beginners GHD Curve Classic Curl 1 Inch Iron 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore What We Like Maintains 365°F across entire barrel to keep temperature safe for each strand

Clamp is secure but not too tight

Heats up very quickly

Lightweight

Creates lasting curls What We Don't Like Cooling tip could be larger for better gripping without burning

Doesn’t have adjustable temperature settings A curling iron with tons of bells and whistles can be intimidating, especially if you’re a beginner—that’s why we love that this one is simple. It utilizes the brand’s patented technology that detects each strand of hair and ensures that the iron maintains a temperature of 365 degrees, which they say is safe for most hair types. Though we do enjoy the customizability that comes along with having multiple heat settings, having just one that’s suitable for a wide range of hair types is great when you’re a beginner because it eliminates the guesswork. We also love how lightweight this tool is, the fact that it heats up in a matter of seconds, and that the clamp is secure yet still easy to open and close. Plus, it creates beautiful curls that fall somewhere in between loose and defined—and they last all day. If you’re looking for an intuitive curling iron that’s high-quality and beginner-friendly, this is the one for you. Price at time of publish: $205 Material: Ceramic coating | Temperature Range: 365 degrees | Barrel Size: 1 inch